Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over Jackson State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 9 Alabama defeated Jackson State, 84-64, on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide moved to 10-2 on the season, marking its first 10-win mark in the non-conference portion of the schedule since 2014-15. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters. Below is everything he said following the 20-point win over the Tigers.
Bryce Young Has Confidence In Backup Quarterbacks

One narrative as Alabama sweated out the possibility (likelihood?), that quarterback Bryce Young would opt out of the Sugar Bowl — a concern since put to rest with the announcement that Young and all other Crimson Tide players will participate — was that the game against Kansas State would be an opportunity to see back-up quarterbacks, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe and true freshman Ty Simpson.
West Coast OL Raymond Pulido decommits from Alabama

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has backed off his pledge to the Crimson Tide ahead of Early Signing Day, BamaOnLine has confirmed. BOL is told this does not come as a surprise to the UA staff, as Pulido is simply opting to stay closer to home on the West Coast.
