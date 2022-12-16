Read full article on original website
Live Hoops Updates: Alabama 84, Jackson State 64; Final
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 9-ranked Alabama (9-2) will play host to the Jackson State Tigers (1-10) tonight at Coleman Coliseum. The game will tip at 6 p.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Crimson Tide will face the Tigers, who are coached by former Alabama standout guard Mo...
Alabama OT Tommy Brockermeyer announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer has found a new home. Anderson announced Tuesday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, Texas, which is where the TCU campus is located. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to commit to the Horned Frogs, joining JoJo Earle.
No. 9 Alabama uses strong second half to take down Jackson State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Ninth-ranked Alabama basketball defeated Jackson State, 84-64, on Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum. The Mo Williams-led Tigers gave the Crimson Tide a fight early, but Alabama’s record advanced to 10-2 in its final tuneup before SEC play begins. This marks the first 10-win portion of...
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over Jackson State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 9 Alabama defeated Jackson State, 84-64, on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide moved to 10-2 on the season, marking its first 10-win mark in the non-conference portion of the schedule since 2014-15. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters. Below is everything he said following the 20-point win over the Tigers.
Alabama offensive guard Javion Cohen announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is taking his talents to South Beach. Cohen announced Sunday he is transferring to Miami after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. In Coral Gables, Fla., Cohen will play for former Crimson Tide assistant Mario Cristobal. Cohen, a junior, has started 25 of the...
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
Bryce Young Has Confidence In Backup Quarterbacks
One narrative as Alabama sweated out the possibility (likelihood?), that quarterback Bryce Young would opt out of the Sugar Bowl — a concern since put to rest with the announcement that Young and all other Crimson Tide players will participate — was that the game against Kansas State would be an opportunity to see back-up quarterbacks, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe and true freshman Ty Simpson.
West Coast OL Raymond Pulido decommits from Alabama
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has backed off his pledge to the Crimson Tide ahead of Early Signing Day, BamaOnLine has confirmed. BOL is told this does not come as a surprise to the UA staff, as Pulido is simply opting to stay closer to home on the West Coast.
