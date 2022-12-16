Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Kylian Mbappe historic World Cup hat trick: France star becomes second player to nab three goals in FIFA championship
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Kylian Mbappe put on the performance of a lifetime in Sunday's World Cup final, bagging three goals to singlehandedly push France to penalties before falling short against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mbappe bookended a sensational volley in the 82nd minute with two penalties, etching...
Sporting News
How much money does World Cup winner get for winning the final? Prize in store for 2022 FIFA champions
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is one of the biggest matches in sport and it's also one of the richest. While teams are mainly just desperate to lift the holy grail of football, success on the world stage also comes with a handsome financial reward. As an event that...
Sporting News
Explaining why Argentina World Cup final win vs France was the greatest game in FIFA men's history
In the space of a half-hour, the debate morphed as quickly as Kylian Mbappe covers ground on the pitch. Was this the best World Cup final ever? Too limiting. Was this the best World Cup game ever? Same problem. Was this the best soccer game ever? Or maybe even the...
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
Sporting News
BOTHROYD: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo was never an argument — World Cup win proves Argentina icon is the GOAT
In his latest column for The Sporting News, former England ace and Premier League star Jay Bothroyd reflects on the World Cup final, and the end of the Messi vs Ronaldo GOAT debate. That was the greatest World Cup final ever, certainly in my lifetime. Argentina were absolutely fantastic, their...
Sporting News
What is the most liked photo in Instagram history? Lionel Messi post with World Cup trophy smashes record as Argentina celebrates FIFA title
Lionel Messi set a multitude of records as he led the Argentina charge to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. The 35-year-old became the all-time World Cup appearance leader, the first player to win two Golden Ball trophies as the best player at a World Cup, and became the first player to score in every round of a modern World Cup knockout stage as he carried Argentina to its third-ever FIFA international title.
Sporting News
Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost
Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.
Sporting News
Football Australia issues two lifetime bans following A-League pitch invasion
Football Australia has issued two lifetime bans to spectators involved in the shocking pitch invasion during the Melbourne derby in the A-League last weekend. Working in cooperation with the Victorian Police, the organisation has handed out the bans to a 23-year-old man from Craigieburn and a 19-year-old man from Meadow Heights.
