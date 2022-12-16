ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

What is the most liked photo in Instagram history? Lionel Messi post with World Cup trophy smashes record as Argentina celebrates FIFA title

Lionel Messi set a multitude of records as he led the Argentina charge to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. The 35-year-old became the all-time World Cup appearance leader, the first player to win two Golden Ball trophies as the best player at a World Cup, and became the first player to score in every round of a modern World Cup knockout stage as he carried Argentina to its third-ever FIFA international title.
Sporting News

Lionel Messi survived 'Drake curse': Rapper bet $1 million on Argentina to win World Cup final — and lost

Rapper Drake was so sure that Argentina would be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not have increased the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who eventually celebrated his team beating France via a penalty shootout on Sunday.
Sporting News

Football Australia issues two lifetime bans following A-League pitch invasion

Football Australia has issued two lifetime bans to spectators involved in the shocking pitch invasion during the Melbourne derby in the A-League last weekend. Working in cooperation with the Victorian Police, the organisation has handed out the bans to a 23-year-old man from Craigieburn and a 19-year-old man from Meadow Heights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy