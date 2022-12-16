Read full article on original website
Nikola Jokic outduels Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies pick up second consecutive loss
The stars showed up ready to play, and the styles couldn't have been more different. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant dribbled up and down the floor at the speed of light as he put relentless pressure on the Denver Nuggets defense. On the other end, Nikola Jokic took his time, methodically waiting on his teammates to get open before making passes that would make the Harlem Globetrotters proud. ...
Why future megastars like Ja Morant getting tossed from a game is a problem for the NBA's transition game
Here's a little holiday-season inspired advice for the NBA, which, it seems, can clearly use it: You're entering a transition from one era of stars that defined the game to another, and you better start embracing and supporting that crop of young players that will define the next decade of basketball.
LeBron James says he shouldn't be asked about Lakers' potential trade plans: 'Go ask Rob those questions'
LeBron James says he should not be asked about the Los Angeles Lakers' potential trade plans. Following the team's win over the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18, James said those queries should be directed to general manager Rob Pelinka. "Not a question for me," James said. "I have no idea....
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for season-high 58 points
Booker registered 58 points (21-35 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over New Orleans. Booker could not be stopped Saturday, racking up 22 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while also hitting three of four shots from the foul line. He only increased the tempo in the second half, going 8-of-12 from the field for another 20 points before dropping 16 in the fourth en route to a new season-high scoring haul and the second-best mark of his career. Booker had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his previous four contests.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Listed as limited
Higgins (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report estimate, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins was present for the walkthrough with Cincinnati on a short week ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots. His hamstring injury has been an adventure in the second half of the season, but Higgins was able to handle 80 percent of snaps and eight targets (5-33-1 receiving line) in Sunday's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay. A similar workload this Saturday wouldn't come as any surprise.
Former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with battery after allegedly punching, slapping teen daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly punched one of his teenage daughters in the jaw during an argument, according to a report by CBS Miami. Stoudemire, the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year whose career included lengthy stops with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, faces a misdemeanor battery charge.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (12-12), but not for long. The Grizz will take on the Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Denver should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Grizz will be looking to right the ship.
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Headed to IR
Chicago will place Sanborn (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, which will end his 2022 campaign, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Since taking over as a full-time starter in Week 9, Sanborn totaled 59 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble, so his absence will be a huge blow to Chicago's defense. However, the undrafted rookie's performance after the trade of Roquan Smith has to leave the Bears brass thinking they have a long-term find in the Wisconsin linebacker.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Gets full tag on practice estimate
Burks (concussion) was listed as full on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Since sustaining a concussion Week 13 at Philadelphia, Burks missed back-to-back contests while sitting out all sessions during prep for Weeks 14 and 15. Earlier Tuesday, coach Mike Vrabel relayed to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com that he hoped Burks would take part in the upcoming walkthrough, and the rookie wide receiver was able to handle enough reps to be considered a full participant. That doesn't necessarily mean Burks is in the clear yet as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he at least appears to be in the final phase or two, which bodes well for his odds to return Saturday versus the Texans.
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Carted off Sunday
Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Robinson had to be carted off after going down with a knee injury during the second half. Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was also temporarily forced out with a hamstring injury before returning in the fourth quarter, according to John Shipley of SI.com. Therefore, either Blake Hance or Walker Little will likely step in at left tackle for the time being.
Phoenix Suns sale: Billionaire Mat Ishbia to buy franchise from Robert Sarver, per report
The Phoenix Suns are expected to be sold to Mat Ishbia, the billionaire CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, according to ESPN. The sale would end the tenure of embattled owner Robert Sarver, who announced in September that he would sell his take in both the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury after being suspended for one year by the NBA due to the findings of an investigation into the teams' workplace culture and Sarver's conduct.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores 24 first-half points
McCollum chipped in 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to Phoenix. McCollum had a phenomenal start to the game, racking up 15 points in the first quarter on 6-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with five assists. He entered the break with 24 points before going just 1-of-6 over the final two quarters as New Orleans fell to the Suns on the road. McCollum has now scored at least 27 points in three of his last four while his 57.9 percent shooting from the field Saturday marked his best shooting performance in the month of December.
Lions' Michael Badgley: Three more field-goal attempts
Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets. In three games since the Detroit offense has returned to full health, Badgley has racked up 10 field-goal attempts and 10 PATs, putting him up with the top producers at his position. Badgley has made eight of those field goals while only missing from beyond 40 yards (including one from 54 yards out Sunday). With Sunday technically marking a down day for the Lions offense against a tough Jets defense, Badgley seems positioned as a high-floor fantasy option entering a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Wednesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Remains unavailable
Oshie (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Monday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie continues to be classified as day-to-day but has yet to return to practicing with the team. The veteran winger is currently stuck in a five-game pointless streak during which he registered 12 shots, eight hits and two blocks. With Oshie unavailable, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is expected to move into a third-line role while Marcus Johansson joins the top power-play unit.
Giants' Graham Gano: Comes through in huge win
Gano made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries Sunday in a 20-12 Week 15 win over Washington. Points were at a premium in the primetime divisional clash with significant playoff implications, so Gano's ability to convert when called upon was a major factor in New York's victory. The veteran kicker nailed a 50-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give the Giants an eight-point lead, then hit another 50-yarder with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth to push the team's lead back up to eight. Gano has hit 24 of 27 field-goal tries on the season and has gone 7-for-8 from 50-plus yards. The seven makes from that distance tie the single-season career-high mark he set last season.
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Chance to play Thursday
Knight (ankle) could play Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Knight is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Lions, in which he carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted. The undrafted rookie may have to practice as at least a limited participant prior to Thursday's contest to have any chance of suiting up. If he does play but is still hampered by the ankle issue, Knight may end up splitting touches with Michael Carter.
Browns' Myles Garrett: Dealing with illness, listed as DNP
Garrett (illness) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. Although Cleveland didn't host an official practice Tuesday, Garrett wouldn't have suited up for it anyways following his DNP designation on Tuesday's report due to an illness. The former No. 1 overall draft pick will now have until Saturday to overcome his sickness before the Browns host the Saints.
Bears' Teven Jenkins: Doing well after scary injury
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Jenkins was transported to a local hospital after he was carted off with a neck injury during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles, but that he received an encouraging evaluation on this injury, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The exact nature of Jenkins'...
