Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Details Evolution of Iceman's Role in Sequel
It's hard to pinpoint the best scene in the biggest crowd-pleaser of the year, especially since Top Gun: Maverick has a ton of great moments, but the reunion of Tom Cruise's Maverick and Val Kilmer's Iceman is near the top of the list. The scene is one of the biggest emotional linchpins of the film and apparently was conceived as something much different compared to what we ended up seeing on screens. Speaking in a conversation with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery writer/director Rian Johnson for Variety, Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski opened up about the movie and who that particularly scene changed throughout the development of the movie.
Did The Rock Just Tease a Future With Marvel Studios After DC Ending Black Adam Franchise?
It looks like Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam franchise may already be over. Tuesday, the actor finally broke his silence on the changing tide at Warner Bros. Discovery and the rapid ascension of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new heads of DC Studios. In fact, Johnson's statement has some thinking he may already be lobbying for a job in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While holding out hope for a future for Black Adam, despite the character not being apart of DC Studios' immediate plans, Johnson mentioned he's holding out hope for success for Marvel.
DC Studios James Gunn Addresses Possibility of Elseworlds Projects
Every day it seems there are new developments about the future of the DC Universe as we find out more about DC Studios' plans and now, James Gunn is offering fans another, exciting bit of information of what could be in store. On Tuesday, Gunn replied to a fan on Twitter who asked the filmmaker and co-CEO of DC Studios if he was open to producing any Elseworlds DC projects not set in the DCU and made it clear that not only is he open to it, but Gunn wrote back "That is actively happening."
James Gunn Reveals Major Problem DC Studios Won't Have as Zack Snyder Did
James Gunn is confident he and Peter Safran will not run into the same problems which Man of Steel director Zack Snyder ran into while working on moves based on DC Comics. Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League movies suffered in their theatrical forms due to changes mandated by Warner Bros. throughout their production. By the time it was released, Justice League had morphed into a near-entirely different film with a new director at the helm. However, this is not expected to happen, anymore. Gunn said he won't be running into any "studio interference," as Snyder did, now serving as the co-head of DC Studios.
Dwayne Johnson Cut From A Popular Disney Franchise
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has built himself a very successful acting career over the past decade. He has partnered with Disney many times including the films Race to Witch Mountain, Moana, and Jungle Cruise. Now, Disney is reportedly working on a series based on Witch Mountain. The first...
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
The Rock Breaks Silence on James Gunn's DC Changes and Black Adam's Uncertain Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC universe has certainly changed, though it does not seem to be in the way Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson intended when he made such promises leading to the release of Black Adam. The wrestler turned actor released his DC Comics movie 15-years in the making earlier this year, introducing its titular Black Adam character along with Justice Society of America names like Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Johnson also successfully pushed to get Henry Cavill back as Superman for the film, leading to a cameo in the credits scene of Black Adam. Soon after, Cavill would post a formal announcement of his return on social media. Since the film's release, much (if not, all) of what Black Adam aimed to do with the DC universe movies has been wiped away with Johnson now releasing a statement on the changes.
Hugh Jackman Reveals Marvel's Ability to Move Timelines Was Key in Wolverine Return for Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman will soon return to the land of Marvel. Just under two years from now, the beloved actor will finally make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut thanks to Deadpool 3, a film he'll appear in alongside Ryan Reynolds. Though Jackman himself has sworn off reprising the iconic X-Man since the release of Logan, the actor said in one recent interview Marvel's multiverse is a major reason why he chose to come back.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
James Gunn Teases Possibility of Deathstroke in DCU
Deathstroke may be coming to the DC Universe. Though James Gunn and Peter Safran have yet to unveil their plans for the new franchise, the former has continued to be one of the most active filmmakers on Twitter. As such, fans have been asking the director-turned-executive various questions about the new DC Studios, including which characters could end up appearing in projects for the company. As one fan was quick to find out, one of DC's most popular villains could be joining the new cinematic universe before too long at all.
Mike Hodges, Flash Gordon Director, Dead at 90
British filmmaker Mike Hodges, who was best known to audiences for directing the cult film Flash Gordon among other movies, has passed away. Hodges died in Dorset on Saturday, December 17th. He was 90 years old. Variety brings word of his death, revealing that his friend and producing-partner Mike Kaplan confirmed the news. Hodges got his start working in television, writing scripts for TV shows and TV movies before making his way into television as both a screenwriter and a director.
Scooby-Doo Spinoff Velma Gets HBO Max Premiere Date
Mindy Kaling's Scooby-Doo spinoff, Velma, is heading to HBO Max in January. On Tuesday, the streamer released their "What's New in January" teaser revealing that the adult animated comedy series is set to premiere on Thursday, January 12, 2023. It's unclear at this time what the series' release structure will be. HBO Max released a first-look teaser for Velma back in October at New York Comic Con, featuring Kaling as the voice of the titular Velma Dinkley.
Why the DC Universe Franchise Needs A Reset
DC Needs this reset. There's really no other way to say it, but to say it plainly: the DC movie franchise needs a fresh start. This is not a discussion about who should give the franchise that fresh start; it's not a discussion about what strategy to use to give the DC Universe a new opportunity to build – or even about which name to give it (DCEU, DCU...). This discussion is about the one big question looming over all of this:
Avatar: The Way of Water Close to Half a Billion at Global Box Office
After over a decade away, the Avatar franchise is back on the big screen once again, with Avatar: The Way of Water arriving in theaters this past weekend. The sequel's box office performance was something that was speculated about a lot in the lead-up to its release, especially as 2009's Avatar remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. While we'll ultimately have to wait and see how those numbers shake out, the latest metrics already have the movie crossing a major milestone. According to new reports, Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed $497.1 million at the global box office thus far, with the film expected to cross the half-billion mark on Tuesday.
Batman/Superman Drops Major Kingdom Come Bombshell
Mark Waid as a comic book writer has been a major part of both DC and Marvel Comics for some time, helming legendary runs on books including Fantastic Four, Avengers, The Flash, and Captain America to name a few. Perhaps no comic has withstood the test of time in his career than Kingdom Come, DC's futuristic tale that sees older versions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman coming out of retirement to whip a new generation into shape while struggling against an unseen threat. Now, with Waid writing Batman/Superman: World's Finest, a big piece of that universe has returned.
Title Possibly Revealed for Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special
2023 will be the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, and to celebrate there will be a 30th Anniversary Special on Netflix next year. Not too long ago Hasbro revealed the cast of the special, and now thanks to The Power Scoop it seems we know the official title. The title comes way of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury production designer Tracey Collins, who also worked on the upcoming special, and on her website resume, she lists the title of the special as Once And Always. The title will be recognizable to fans, as it emanates from the frequently used quote "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger", and it seems to be quite the fitting title.
Avatar: The Way of Water's Global Opening Weekend Box Office Total Revealed
Avatar: The Way of the Water finally hit theaters this weekend, and it's earned the third-highest global opening of the pandemic era and the second-highest of 2022 after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The new sequel has already earned $434.5 million globally, and $300.5 million of that comes from the international box office. According to Deadline, the movie was added to eight further material international box office markets on Friday and scored $127.1 million from 52 offshore markets.
Avatar: The Way of Water Delivers Second-Best Monday Box Office of the Year
Avatar: The Way of Water has the second biggest Monday at the box office this year. In the latest returns, James Cameron's epic sequel raked in $16.2 million and sits right behind Top Gun: Maverick's bonkers $33.8 million coming off of Memorial Day. Now, Minions: The Rise of Gru was the previous silver medal winner. But, Avatar's sequel managed to squeak by its $16 million total. As it stands, The Way of Water has managed to bring in $150 million in the United States. But, across the world, the sequel is poised to pass $500 million. Not too bad for a movie that had a ton of stuff working against it. (Also had some massive breaks like being available in markets that some of the year's other heavy-hitters could claim.) Still, it will be interesting to see where Cameron's latest ends up sitting when the dust clears.
James Gunn Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's Statement About Black Adam's DCU Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing once again — but not in the way that some might have been expecting. On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to confirm that a Black Adam sequel is not part of DC Studios' initial plans, with James Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing movies, television shows, games, and more going forward. While Johnson confirmed that his character "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling", he did hint that all of the parties involved will be "exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
