PIX11

Wilson starting at QB for Jets against Jaguars

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is getting another start for the New York Jets, and this one in prime time. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Tuesday that Wilson will be under center Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Jets (7-7) try to hold on in the AFC playoff hunt. “I […]
NFL

2022 NFL season's top 10 most improbable comebacks: Vikings' win over Colts is No. 2

Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. And after a wild Week 15 that featured three teams overcoming at least a 17-point deficit to win for the first time in NFL history -- including the largest comeback of all time -- it seemed fitting to rank the top 10 most improbable comebacks of the season.
NFL

Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion

Any realistic chances at a repeat long ago dissipated for the Los Angeles Rams, but the math has finally caught up to the reality for last season's Super Bowl champions. The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers. With three weeks remaining in the season, the Rams tied the 1999 Denver Broncos for the earliest elimination of any defending Super Bowl champion in history, according to NFL Research.
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL

Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 16 sleepers

It's the week before The Week. The week that hopefully gets you to The Week. The week that you need your guys to come through if ever there was a week for them to come through. It's the penultimate week of the fantasy football season and everyone needs a win for a shot at a championship.
NFL

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Jaguars-Jets game on Prime Video

WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) A little less than two years ago this week, the New York Jets were poised to draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. At 0-13 entering Week 15 of the 2020 season, the Jets held their own destiny when it came to landing the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and the chance to pick Lawrence, who was viewed as a generational prospect.
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

NFL Announces Rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The players from each conference will compete in a series of exciting Pro Bowl Skills competitions throughout the week and the first AFC vs. NFC flag football games on February 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
NFL

Commanders DE Chase Young to make 2022 season debut Saturday vs. 49ers

Chase Young's long-awaited return is here. The Washington Commanders edge rusher will make his 2022 debut on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Ron Rivera announced Thursday. Young hasn't played since suffering a significant knee injury in Week 9 of the 2021 season, sending him down a long journey...
NFL

Patriots owner Robert Kraft offers tickets, pregame sideline passes to fan heckled at Raiders game

Jerry Edmond's first NFL game experience didn't go as planned. One NFL team owner is trying to make sure Edmond's second NFL game will make up for it -- and then some. Edmond is a New England Patriots fan who attended his first-ever game last week at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium to watch his favorite team. As if the ending of that game wasn't tough enough for Edmond to watch, he then was subjected to torment from one Raiders fan.
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 15 games & wild finishes

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 15 of the NFL season. The trio starts by breaking down the big three games from the weekend. After, the group hit on two games, the wild finish in the Patriots and Raiders game and the close game between the Titans and Chargers. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Bengals at Buccaneers and the Lions at Jets. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss the Giants at Commanders game.
NFL

Browns RB Nick Chubb (foot) to play Saturday vs. Saints

The Browns still have a slim chance of winning their way into the playoffs (with some outside help). Luckily, they'll have their best runner available this weekend. Nick Chubb (foot) will play Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Thursday. Chubb sustained the foot injury in Cleveland's...
NFL

Week 16 NFL game picks: Jets nip Jaguars on Thursday night; Cowboys edge out Eagles

6-8 WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) This was the hardest game to pick of the week and a great showcase between two of the most improved, fascinating squads of this season. The quarterback mismatch is stark, with Trevor Lawrence balling out and Zach Wilson trying to build on a performance against the Lions where he at least flashed his skills between curious misfires. The weather looks rainy, windy and rough, which should favor the better defense. These Jets aren’t done.
