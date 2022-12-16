Read full article on original website
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Analysis: How the Jazz decided what defense to play against the Pistons, plus a look at Will Hardy’s personality
The Utah Jazz seemed to right the ship a little bit on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons.
CBS Sports
Why future megastars like Ja Morant getting tossed from a game is a problem for the NBA's transition game
Here's a little holiday-season inspired advice for the NBA, which, it seems, can clearly use it: You're entering a transition from one era of stars that defined the game to another, and you better start embracing and supporting that crop of young players that will define the next decade of basketball.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for season-high 58 points
Booker registered 58 points (21-35 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over New Orleans. Booker could not be stopped Saturday, racking up 22 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while also hitting three of four shots from the foul line. He only increased the tempo in the second half, going 8-of-12 from the field for another 20 points before dropping 16 in the fourth en route to a new season-high scoring haul and the second-best mark of his career. Booker had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his previous four contests.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets tossed Monday
Doncic was ejected from Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Bally Sports Southwest reports. Doncic was tossed from the contest in the third quarter after arguing with an official about a non-foul call. His night will come to an end after he collected 19 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona cracks top five, North Carolina returns to Top 25 And 1
A fun, busy and eventful Saturday of college basketball concluded after midnight on the East Coast with a showdown between two programs possessing legitimate Final Four aspirations. Final score: Arizona 75, Tennessee 70. The five-point victory represented Arizona's fourth Quadrant-1 win of the season and improved second-year coach Tommy Lloyd's...
Top-ranked Jefferson muscles past #2 Lincoln
**Video says the game was tied at half, Jefferson led 34-28 at halftime** SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top-ranked Jefferson Cavaliers looked the part on Tuesday as they muscled past #2 Lincoln in Sioux Falls, 71-57. The Cavs trailed Lincoln 34-28 at halftime, but that changed in the third quarter. Jefferson posted 22 points […]
Wong scores 24, No. 22 Miami outlasts No. 6 Virginia 66-64
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and No. 22 Miami held on in a frantic finish to beat No. 6 Virginia 66-64 on Tuesday night. Jordan Miller finished with 11 points while Norchad Omier had 10 for the Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.
CBS Sports
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Headed to IR
Chicago will place Sanborn (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, which will end his 2022 campaign, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Since taking over as a full-time starter in Week 9, Sanborn totaled 59 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble, so his absence will be a huge blow to Chicago's defense. However, the undrafted rookie's performance after the trade of Roquan Smith has to leave the Bears brass thinking they have a long-term find in the Wisconsin linebacker.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Listed as limited
Higgins (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report estimate, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins was present for the walkthrough with Cincinnati on a short week ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots. His hamstring injury has been an adventure in the second half of the season, but Higgins was able to handle 80 percent of snaps and eight targets (5-33-1 receiving line) in Sunday's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay. A similar workload this Saturday wouldn't come as any surprise.
CBS Sports
Former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with battery after allegedly punching, slapping teen daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly punched one of his teenage daughters in the jaw during an argument, according to a report by CBS Miami. Stoudemire, the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year whose career included lengthy stops with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, faces a misdemeanor battery charge.
CBS Sports
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Denver Nuggets are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (12-12), but not for long. The Grizz will take on the Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Ball Arena after having had a few days off. Denver should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Grizz will be looking to right the ship.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zonovan Knight: Chance to play Thursday
Knight (ankle) could play Thursday versus the Jaguars, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Knight is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the Lions, in which he carried the ball 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted. The undrafted rookie may have to practice as at least a limited participant prior to Thursday's contest to have any chance of suiting up. If he does play but is still hampered by the ankle issue, Knight may end up splitting touches with Michael Carter.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP
Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Sunday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Wednesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
CBS Sports
Lions' Michael Badgley: Three more field-goal attempts
Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets. In three games since the Detroit offense has returned to full health, Badgley has racked up 10 field-goal attempts and 10 PATs, putting him up with the top producers at his position. Badgley has made eight of those field goals while only missing from beyond 40 yards (including one from 54 yards out Sunday). With Sunday technically marking a down day for the Lions offense against a tough Jets defense, Badgley seems positioned as a high-floor fantasy option entering a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Not practicing
Mims (concussion) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. Mims had been filling in for Corey Davis, who was a full participant Tuesday after missing the past couple games in concussion protocol. Jeff Smith, who replaced Mims in Sunday's loss to the Lions, also missed Tuesday's practice (with a knee injury). It thus appears Davis could be back in the lineup and handling a full-time role Thursday night against Jacksonville.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Gets back on track
Etienne rushed the ball 19 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys. He added two receptions on three targets for 24 yards. Etienne entered the game having recorded only 98 total yards across his last two games, potentially bothered by a foot injury. Things got off to a poor start in Sunday's win over Dallas, as he lost a fumble on his fourth touch of the game. However, he put together a solid performance from there, highlighted by rushes of 16 and 15 yards as well a 13-yard reception. The end result was Etienne's fourth performance with over 100 rushing yards this season and his second-highest total yards from scrimmage mark of the campaign. It's worth noting that he briefly left the game late in the fourth quarter due to an ankle injury, but he was able to retake the field.
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Over 100 yards in Week 15 win
Smith caught five of eight targets for 126 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Bears. Smith's 45-yard reception in the second quarter set up a field goal, and he added a 38-yard catch in the two-minute drill to go over the 100-yard mark in the first half. A.J. Brown took over after halftime and finished with a team-leading 181 receiving yards, as the pair of productive wideouts accounted for 307 of Jalen Hurts' 315 passing yards. After topping 100 receiving yards only thrice in his first 28 NFL games, Smith has done so in two of the past three. The 2021 first-round pick is blossoming into a force to be reckoned with heading into a Week 16 trip to Dallas.
