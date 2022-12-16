Read full article on original website
Analysis: How the Jazz decided what defense to play against the Pistons, plus a look at Will Hardy’s personality
The Utah Jazz seemed to right the ship a little bit on Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Turns back clock Monday
McCollum closed Monday's 128-119 loss to the Bucks with 31 points (11-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 41 minutes. McCollum has been enduring a rough season and has been New Orleans' third-best scoring threat at times behind Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram (toe) when the latter is healthy, but he turned back the clock here and notched a season-best scoring mark. He's been playing very well of late and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five outings, averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep in that span.
Phoenix Suns sale: Billionaire Mat Ishbia to buy franchise from Robert Sarver, per report
The Phoenix Suns are expected to be sold to Mat Ishbia, the billionaire CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, according to ESPN. The sale would end the tenure of embattled owner Robert Sarver, who announced in September that he would sell his take in both the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury after being suspended for one year by the NBA due to the findings of an investigation into the teams' workplace culture and Sarver's conduct.
Why future megastars like Ja Morant getting tossed from a game is a problem for the NBA's transition game
Here's a little holiday-season inspired advice for the NBA, which, it seems, can clearly use it: You're entering a transition from one era of stars that defined the game to another, and you better start embracing and supporting that crop of young players that will define the next decade of basketball.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Listed as LP
Hurst (calf) was present for Tuesday's walkthrough and was listed as a limited participant on the practice report estimate, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. It's a sign of progress after back-to-back absences, though far from a guarantee Hurst will be ready for Sunday's game at New England. Mitchell Wilcox has played more than 70 percent of offensive snaps in three straight games for Cincinnati, and while he's been targeted only six times in that stretch, he did score a TD in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. Even so, a healthy Hurst is much more useful to the Cincinnati passing game.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets tossed Monday
Doncic was ejected from Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Bally Sports Southwest reports. Doncic was tossed from the contest in the third quarter after arguing with an official about a non-foul call. His night will come to an end after he collected 19 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Listed as limited
Higgins (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice report estimate, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins was present for the walkthrough with Cincinnati on a short week ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots. His hamstring injury has been an adventure in the second half of the season, but Higgins was able to handle 80 percent of snaps and eight targets (5-33-1 receiving line) in Sunday's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay. A similar workload this Saturday wouldn't come as any surprise.
Bills' Josh Allen: Limited in practice to begin week
Allen was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a right elbow injury. Allen has been listed on the Bills' injury report for each of the past six weeks due to the elbow injury he originally sustained Week 9 against the Jets, but Wednesday marks the first time he's been anything other than a full participant since late November. The Bills haven't indicated that Allen is dealing with any sort of setback following Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins, so at this stage of the week, fantasy managers can probably view his limitations as precautionary unless the team says otherwise. Allen is still expected to be ready to go for the Bills' Week 16 game in Chicago on Saturday.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores 24 first-half points
McCollum chipped in 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to Phoenix. McCollum had a phenomenal start to the game, racking up 15 points in the first quarter on 6-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with five assists. He entered the break with 24 points before going just 1-of-6 over the final two quarters as New Orleans fell to the Suns on the road. McCollum has now scored at least 27 points in three of his last four while his 57.9 percent shooting from the field Saturday marked his best shooting performance in the month of December.
Red Sox's Justin Turner: Reaches deal with Boston
Turner agreed to a two-year deal worth just under $22 million with the Red Sox on Sunday, and the deal includes an opt out after the first year, Jeff Passan and Joon Lee of ESPN.com report. A staple in the Dodgers' lineup for nearly a decade, Turner will join the...
Bills' Cole Beasley: Moves back to Bills' practice squad
Beasley reverted to Buffalo's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Beasley came out of retirement to join the Bills' practice squad Tuesday, and he was activated for his first game back Saturday versus Miami. The 33-year-old went on to catch his lone target for nine yards, as he played the fifth-most offensive snaps (11) of Buffalo's five available wideouts Week 15. Beasley will now be available for two more elevations from the practice squad this season, so he'll likely continue to serve as the team's de facto No. 5 wideout so long as Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) remain on IR.
Bears' Teven Jenkins: Doing well after scary injury
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Jenkins was transported to a local hospital after he was carted off with a neck injury during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles, but that he received an encouraging evaluation on this injury, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The exact nature of Jenkins'...
