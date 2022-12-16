Read full article on original website
National Signing Day is on Wednesday. Here’s what to know.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The next crop of West Virginia Mountaineers will take shape on Wednesday as Neal Brown eagerly awaits National Letters of Intent from prospects across the country. Brown has seen success on the recruiting trail, pulling top-50 classes in each of his first three seasons. His 2023...
Nichols Leads WVU’s Second-Half Comeback to Defeat Georgia
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team used a second-half comeback to topple Georgia, 49-45, on Tuesday afternoon, at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. After falling behind, 19-11, in the first quarter and, 34-22, at halftime, West Virginia...
Huggins, WVU see areas to work on before Big 12 play begins
WVU (9-2) has played well to start this season, with its two hiccups coming against now-No. 1 Purdue and an Xavier team that, like the Mountaineers, is just outside of the latest AP Top 25 rankings. Offensively, Bob Huggins’ team is shooting at nearly a 50 percent success rate, is...
Graham Harrell joins Purdue as offensive coordinator
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Graham Harrell is officially headed to the Big Ten. After one season as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Purdue officially announced Tuesday that Harrell will assume the Boilermakers’ offensive coordinator position as they begin a new era under head coach Ryan Walters. Harrell was the offensive coordinator at North Texas (2016-18) and USC (2019-21) before joining the Mountaineers.
Stony Brook at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Stony Brook at WVU hoops...
West Virginia blasts past Fairmont State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In front of 681 fans, the West Virginia University wrestling team claimed eight wins by fall on its way to a 48-6 victory over Fairmont State at the WVU Coliseum on Monday night. “It was nice to see the guys get on a roll,” fifth-year coach...
Wren Baker pens letter to Mountaineer Nation
Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, is the first on-campus day of Wren Baker’s tenure as West Virginia University’s Vice President and director of athletics. Baker was hired by WVU on Nov. 30, and began his duties in Morgantown on Monday. Baker, the 13th AD in WVU history, penned a...
West Virginia Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Exact Time He Will Sign
West Virginia fans were offered a sense of relief when top commit Rodney Gallagher reiterated his intentions to be a Mountaineer recently. Gallagher has now pinpointed an exact time that he will make it official. The four-star product, who will be joining WVU as a receiver after also spending time...
West Virginia adds two transfers Sunday night
West Virginia landed its first two incoming transfers since the transfer portal window opened earlier this month. And the two players the Mountaineers added will be no strangers to one another, as they have been teammates for the last four years. Wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke and cornerback Montre Miller will...
Quick Hits: Huggins hopes for better ball security after UB win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite the day on Sunday as he was honored for his induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at the WVU Coliseum. That was just the beginning, though, as 10 minutes later, Huggins had to coach his team in front of 10,689 Mountaineer fans. Luckily for them, they went home happy as the Mountaineers topped the Bulls 96-78.
WVU plays host to Fairmont State in final dual of 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team welcomes Fairmont State to the WVU Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action on Big 12 Now and follow along with live stats on Trackwrestling. Monday’s dual has been declared a Dollar...
Hammond announces signing of Duncan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Hayhurst Family rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Maximus “Max” Duncan (Colorado Springs, Colo./The Vanguard School/UC Colorado Springs) has signed a national letter of intent and athletic grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year. “We are really happy Max has...
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
Free parking arrives in downtown Morgantown
Those making a trip to downtown Morgantown will now have a much easier time getting their errands done.
‘Extended delays’ expected on Goshen Road in Mon County
Drivers should continue to expect delays on Goshen Road until well into the new year.
Rivesville man charged in Morgantown hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged in a hit-and-run that authorities said happened last month in Morgantown. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run near a home on River Rd. in Morgantown on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a criminal complaint.
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County this week
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee
Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
