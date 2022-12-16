Kalispell, MT – December 16, 2022 – The Flathead National Forest is excited to announce the selection of Tami MacKenzie as Deputy Forest Supervisor. Tami started her career on the Flathead National Forest as a wildland firefighter in 1998 while attending the University of Montana. She worked in wildland fire until 2006 when she accepted a position in environmental planning where she held various positions between the Flathead National Forest and the Regional Office for the next 14 years. In 2020, she became the Forest Public Affairs Officer and member of the Forest Leadership Team.

