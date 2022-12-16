Read full article on original website
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Montana DOC Awards Equity Grants to 24 Native-Owned Small Businesses
HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce today announced $320,000 in grant funding through the Montana Indian Equity Fund (IEF) Small Business Grant has been awarded to 24 new and expanding Native-owned small businesses. Tribal leaders noted the impact the IEF grants have on creating and sustaining economic opportunities...
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
FWP Offers Grants to Build Community Fishing Ponds
HELENA – Groups or individuals interested in constructing or improving a community fishing pond have until Feb. 1 to apply for a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Community Pond Program grant. The objective of the Community Pond Program is to enhance public fishing opportunities in or near Montana communities by providing funding that may be used to construct or improve a public fishing pond.
Flathead Natl Forest Appoints Deputy Supervisor
Kalispell, MT – December 16, 2022 – The Flathead National Forest is excited to announce the selection of Tami MacKenzie as Deputy Forest Supervisor. Tami started her career on the Flathead National Forest as a wildland firefighter in 1998 while attending the University of Montana. She worked in wildland fire until 2006 when she accepted a position in environmental planning where she held various positions between the Flathead National Forest and the Regional Office for the next 14 years. In 2020, she became the Forest Public Affairs Officer and member of the Forest Leadership Team.
Glacier National Park Announces Plans for 2023 Reservations
WEST GLACIER, Mont.– Visitors to Glacier National Park in 2023 can expect to use a vehicle reservation system to access Going-to-the-Sun Road via the West Entrance and the North Fork area of the park from May 26 through September 10, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vehicle reservations...
