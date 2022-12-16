ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Free ice skating in downtown North Bend Christmas Eve

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend residents can enjoy free ice skating in downtown North Bend Christmas Eve. The event is a gift from Les' Sanitary Service/North Bend Sanitation to its customers. Ice skating is first come, first served, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2040 Union Avenue...
NORTH BEND, OR
Suspect charged in 2021 waste of Blacktail bucks on the North Spit

COOS BAY, Ore. — Oregon State Police announced that after a "lengthy investigation" including a plea for information from the public, a suspect was charged in the unlawful killing and waste of three Blacktail bucks on the North Spit of Coos Bay. The three bucks were found on March...
COOS BAY, OR
Community courses to introduce some, refresh others in health care field

COOS BAY, Ore. — As hospitals struggle to provide care amid shortages of health care workers, there are new offerings on the South Coast to close the gap in care. Starting in January, class will be in session for Southwestern Oregon Community College's community classes, and they're putting a special focus on offering new health care courses.
COOS BAY, OR

