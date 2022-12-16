Read full article on original website
Free ice skating in downtown North Bend Christmas Eve
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend residents can enjoy free ice skating in downtown North Bend Christmas Eve. The event is a gift from Les' Sanitary Service/North Bend Sanitation to its customers. Ice skating is first come, first served, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2040 Union Avenue...
Registration now open: 'Acting Up Academy' after school program for Coos Bay kids
COOS BAY, Ore. — An after school program with an emphasis on social skills and the arts is officially open for registration. Acting Up Academy, a registered non-profit organization, will be offering part-time and full-time spots for south coast kids ages 6 to 14 years old. Available times are...
Suspect charged in 2021 waste of Blacktail bucks on the North Spit
COOS BAY, Ore. — Oregon State Police announced that after a "lengthy investigation" including a plea for information from the public, a suspect was charged in the unlawful killing and waste of three Blacktail bucks on the North Spit of Coos Bay. The three bucks were found on March...
Community courses to introduce some, refresh others in health care field
COOS BAY, Ore. — As hospitals struggle to provide care amid shortages of health care workers, there are new offerings on the South Coast to close the gap in care. Starting in January, class will be in session for Southwestern Oregon Community College's community classes, and they're putting a special focus on offering new health care courses.
