The remains of a soldier from New Hampshire who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp were laid to rest Thursday, several months after being identified. “It was beautiful, truly beautiful, very touching," his niece, Carlene Hartford, said following the service in Littleton. U.S. Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney, 23, of Littleton, was reported missing in action in May 1951 after his unit was attacked near Hangye, South Korea, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said. Two years later, a prisoner of war survivor reported that Sidney had been...

