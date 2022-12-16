Read full article on original website
Black U.S. Soldier Told to 'Stay Away From Those White Women' in Video
The footage of the men, who appear to be soldiers, ignoring the person recording has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.
Nebraskan among 54 sailors still entombed in Pearl Harbor's 'Forgotten Ship'
As the ship rolled and the water rose in the engine room of the former battleship USS Utah on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Chief Petty Officer Peter Tomich knew he had to get his men out. “Get topside, go! The ship is turning over. You have to escape now!” shouted Tomich, a 48-year-old water tender who had served 22 years in the Navy, according to an account of his valor on the military awards website Homeofheroes.com. ...
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
The unmarked graves in a forgotten West Virginia burial ground known locally as Little Egypt contain the remains of dozens of coal mine workers who died in a 1912 explosion
The Greatest Marine In U.S. History
How do you decide who the best member of each military branch is? Is it the person who fought in the most battles? Is it the person who killed the largest number of the enemy? The Marines have a long history, which dates back to 1775. The most decorated Marine and the consensus choice as […]
The Forgotten Story of One of the First U.S. Soldiers Killed Overseas After Pearl Harbor
Private Robert Brooks, a tank driver was killed in the early afternoon on Dec. 8 by a Japanese bomb in the Philippines hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Soldier dies nearly 20 years after suffering severe injury in Iraq, laid to rest with full military honors
Former U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Gomez died 18 years after suffering catastrophic injuries during combat operations in Iraq and was laid to rest with full military honors.
Things you may not know about Pearl Harbor
While most Americans know quite a bit about the attack thanks to educators and the many films and television programs that have been made over the years about it. However, here are some things you may not know about the attack on Pearl Harbor.
World War II POW Staff Sgt. Holeman accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. David E. Holeman, 39, of Le Harpe, Kansas, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for.
8,000 US soldiers accidentally gassed during morale-boosting activity
Thousands of US Army soldiers were accidentally tear gassed during a "morale boosting" event on the day before Thanksgiving at For Carson, Colorado, according to Fox News.The Army’s 4th Infantry Division was reportedly participating in a morale event honoring the battle of Dak To, a Vietnam-war era encounter in which the division participated.Soldiers were tasked with running up hills, crawling through trenches, and climbing over obstacles as part of the event.The Army holds similar events to remember historical battles, and — according Dee McNutt, a spokesperson for Fort Carson who spoke with Military.com — many of the events are designed...
A retirement check from the armed services is not a muzzle
As a retired general officer who, from time to time, has publicly expressed my opinions about political issues and candidates, I read with great interest Dov S. Zakheim’s recent op-ed opposing political activities by retired flag and general officers. His thesis is that because political polls have shown that many Americans have lost confidence in…
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at sea
On February 5, 1958, a horrific and tragic event took place. An F-86 fighter jet had collided with a B-47 bomber carrying a Mark 15 hydrogen bomb in mid-air during a training exercise. The B-47 bomber was completing a simulated combat mission, while carrying this nuclear warhead, from the Homestead Air Force Base in Florida. Although the bomb has fully functional nuclear components inside of it, the bomb needs a plutonium nuclear capsule which is required for a nuclear explosion which was not present at the time. An Atomic Energy Agency (AEC) to the U.S Air Force holds a “Transfer of Custody” receipt, dated 4 February 1958, that confirms no nuclear capsule was present, therefore no nuclear explosion is allegedly possible to occur.
Korean War soldier who went missing identified, buried
The remains of a soldier from New Hampshire who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp were laid to rest Thursday, several months after being identified. “It was beautiful, truly beautiful, very touching," his niece, Carlene Hartford, said following the service in Littleton. U.S. Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney, 23, of Littleton, was reported missing in action in May 1951 after his unit was attacked near Hangye, South Korea, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said. Two years later, a prisoner of war survivor reported that Sidney had been...
Army Pvt. Tash, who died in WWII as a POW, accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Pvt. James R. Tash, 20, of St. Louis, Missouri, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for.
Remains of soldier who died 80 years ago in World War II POW camp identified
The remains of a U.S. soldier who died more than 80 years ago in a Japanese prisoner of war camp have been identified, the military said on Monday. Army Pfc. Arthur L. Pierce, 26, of Malden, Massachusetts, was captured and held at the camp in the Philippines prior to his death during World War II. Pierce accounted for in July through mitochondrial DNA analysis as well as anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a statement.
'Like walking on missiles': US airman recalls the horror of the Vietnam 'Christmas bombings' 50 years on
It was one of the heaviest bombardments in history. A shock-and-awe campaign of overwhelming air power aimed at bombing into submission a determined opponent that, despite being vastly outgunned, had withstood everything the world's most formidable war machine could throw at it.
Organization Of Confederate Field Artillery
On November 1, 1862, the Confederate Adjutant and inspector General's Office issued its General Orders, No. 81, which spelled oili the organization of the light artillery:. "II, The following will be the organization of a company of light artillery, according to die number of guns composing the battery, viz.:. For...
‘Not a whole lot of people remember’: Notable Japanese WWII POWs once housed at Bedford Springs
Hiroshi Oshima, the once-powerful Japanese ambassador to Germany, was reduced to being a prisoner of the United States by the time World War II ended — albeit one who was spending his days at bucolic Bedford Springs. He was not alone at the former resort that was temporarily turned...
Allan M. Cory, Colonel, U.S. Army, WWII Japanese Prisoner of War – Part 2
Lt. Col. Allan Murray Cory had survived The Bataan Death March and two Japanese prison camps when he was taken to Japan. On November 7, 1942, Cory was among the 1,500 American POWs who were put aboard the Hell ship, Nagata Maru, at Manila, Philippines, for transfer to Japan. They arrived at Osaka on November 25, and were transferred to the Mitsushima prison camp the next day. That camp was one of the most brutal in Japan.
Armored vehicles with laser weapons are coming to a US fort next year
A new Directed Energy-Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense system aboard a Stryker combat vehicle. US Indo-Pacific CommandThese special Strykers will fight the enemy with photons instead of bullets.
Inside the Army’s Newest Spy Plane
From a distance, the all-white business jet parked neatly in a hangar underneath a giant American flag looks a lot like the other sleek, luxurious private planes arriving and departing from this Virginia airport. But inside, this plane is far more working class. The cabin, full of server racks, looks...
