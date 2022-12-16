ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates

Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
Enraged Texas Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Road Rage

A Texas border patrol agent was involved in a violent road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, a border patrol agent who was driving in Laredo, Texas, quickly found himself surrounded by local police. As Rodriguez was traveling down I-35, he engaged in a p[retty serious road rage incident. Over 10...
Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas.

