Read full article on original website
Related
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Texas ‘Survivor’ Donating His Million Dollar Win to Veterans
How many times have you said you'd share if only you would win?. I pledge that every time I buy a scratch-off. Well, the sole survivor of Survivor, Season 43 is a champion in more ways than one. Not only did he win, but he also pledged to give his entire win to veterans.
Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls
Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates
Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
What’s the Difference Between Hemp and Marijuana According to Texas Laws?
Hemp was legalized in Texas in 2019, but Marijuana was not. So what marijuana products are legal under the Hemp Law in Texas?. According to the Texas Tribune, confusion is rampant in prosecution cases since Texas lawmakers legalized some forms of marijuana but not others. Enforcement varies from city to...
Enraged Texas Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Road Rage
A Texas border patrol agent was involved in a violent road rage incident. 35-year-old Roman Rodriguez, a border patrol agent who was driving in Laredo, Texas, quickly found himself surrounded by local police. As Rodriguez was traveling down I-35, he engaged in a p[retty serious road rage incident. Over 10...
Freezing Temperatures Blasting Into Texas Soon, Are You Prepared?
Get ready to bundle up this Christmas. While snow is still unlikely in South Texas, temperatures are about to drop it like it's hot. You may have noticed the sudden shift in weather this week, expect the extreme weather to continue. BELOW FREEZING WEATHER. Temperatures are expected to drop below...
Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze
Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
98.7 Jack FM
Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987jack.com/
Comments / 0