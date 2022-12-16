Read full article on original website
Bishop Police Department Dispatch Transition
BISHOP - (News Release) The Bishop Police Department has officially began their transition of Police, Fire and EMS dispatch services over to Corpus Christi Police Department’s MetroCom. MetroCom is a consolidated public safety dispatch center, which currently provides Police, Fire, and EMS call taking and dispatch services for the...
Cold weather responsible for 43 homeless deaths in the Coastal Bend this year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cold weather has been responsible for 43 deaths among the homeless population in the Coastal Bend. The Salvation Army's Social Services Director and President of the Homeless Issues Partnership Kyle Knuteson said that 43 represents the number of deaths officials know about. He said the...
Mobile food distribution hosted by Coastal Bend Food Bank
Sunday is the last day to register for a mobile food distribution the Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting the event.
Pregnant woman sent to hospital after crash along Highway 44, County Road 91
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash between Agua Dulce and Banquete reportedly sent a pregnant mother to the hospital, according to authorities on the scene. The crash involved two vehicles at Highway 44 and County Road 91. Emergency crews arrived around 3 p.m. Monday and had to direct traffic around the crash.
Teen dies after his truck hit a concrete culvert in San Patricio County
SINTON, Texas — A teenager died after he drove his truck off the roadway and crashed into a concrete culvert on County Road 2249 in San Patricio County, according to DPS officials. Allister Logan Zimmerman was driving northbound at 4:40 p.m. Friday when he drove off the roadway and...
Landscape is changing at the former CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Health Center is going to be expanded. The facility opened in 2017, as many of the services at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Memorial were being transferred to the health system’s Shoreline campus, and 5 years later, it’s growing because of overwhelming demand.
Army flag flying over the USS Lexington
The U.S. Army flag will fly on the USS Lexington for the next 24 hours as a result of a lost bet against Corpus Christi Army Depot.
Man dies after being shot on Tripoli Drive on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man died after being shot in the 4100 block of Tripoli Drive on Thursday. Corpus Christi Police Department officers that the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, resulting in a 36-year-old man being taken to the hospital. He and later died. Officers arrested...
15-year-old earns college degree as a high school junior
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 15-year-old walked the stage at the Del Mar College fall 2022 commencement ceremony this afternoon, Friday 16. Belen Castellanos Fredrick earned her diploma while still in high school. She spoke with 3NEWS and explained her accomplishment and what she plans to do next. The...
Corpus Christi set to host the Pendleton Whisky bull riding finals
The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals will take place at the American Bank Center Arena on May 5-6 next year.
Mi Gente: 91-year-old softball player is a 'hit' with his coach, friends
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Smiley Trevino has won countless awards, medals, rings, and many other recognitions -- not bad for a guy who's been playing softball for the last 50 years. Oh, and did I mention, he's 91 years young?. On a cold and dreary morning out at the...
Nationwide Report
48-year-old Amanda Tamez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Corpus Christi on Saturday. The crash happened on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m.
Man found in middle of road with multiple gunshot wounds, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police opened an investigation Wednesday morning after a man was found lying in the road at I37 and Buddy Lawrence Dr. with multiple gunshot wounds, officials with the police department said. Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. and found...
