Madison County, AL

‘Armed & dangerous’ robber at large in Madison County, Ala.

By Kait Newsum
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding a person they say has robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) say the subject has robbed several businesses in and around the Capshaw Road area.

Mobile had highest violent crime rate among cities reported in 2021: FBI

According to their description, the armed offender walks into a business and demands money at gunpoint.

They believe this person could be driving a dark-colored 4-door sedan, but no further description of their gender, hair or skin color was available.

(Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say this person is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information you are urged to contact Investigator Josh Moseley by email here or by calling (256) 533-8864. You can also call (256) 519-4800.

Law enforcement discourages anyone from approaching this individual.

Comments / 0

