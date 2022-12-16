Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Related
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday
No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
Bo Nix announces his plans for next season
Bo Nix on Sunday announced his plans for next season. The senior quarterback said via social media that he will return to Oregon next season. “One more year,” Nix wrote on Instagram. Oregon augmented Nix’s post by sharing a video hyping up the move. “For 2023, I’m back,”...
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
Arch Manning's High School Coach Reportedly Lands College Job
One of the coaches who worked more closely with top QB prospect Arch Manning in high school is about to be rewarded with a job in a high-profile college football program. According to FootballScoop, Isidore Newman High School offensive coordinator Logan Kilgore is being hired as the new tight ends coach for Butch Jones at Arkansas State. Kilgore previously worked for Jones at Arkansas State for one season before joining Isidore Newman this past year.
Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal
Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to horrible Ohio State news
A freshman Ohio State lineman shared tragic and terrible news on Monday. Avery Henry, a Buckeyes offensive lineman, shared horrible news that he was diagnosed with cancer. Henry tweeted the news himself on his account. He said, “This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!”
Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola
On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
Five-star WR Brandon Inniss will sign Wednesday
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been spectacular in his recruiting. Over the last few years he has brought in a number of the country’s top wide receivers including the country’s No. 1 class of 2020 wide receiver in Julian Fleming and the No. 1 class of 2021 wide receiver in Emeka Egbuka.
Yardbarker
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Makes Bold Claim After Monday Night Win
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers picked up a much-needed victory on Monday Night Football over the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. That pushed their record to 6-8, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive in the process. That is two wins in a row for Green Bay, who...
NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings. There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
Dabo Swinney hooked up Big Ten coach with flight to Florida
Dabo Swinney did a nice favor for a fellow coach. Penn State head coach James Franklin was in Las Vegas for former Nittany Lions linebacker LaVar Arrington’s induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. Franklin was set to fly out of Las Vegas to Florida to do some recruiting. Franklin’s flight was delayed about... The post Dabo Swinney hooked up Big Ten coach with flight to Florida appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
UPDATE: Report Says Iowa Five-Star Has Decommitted from Hawkeyes
As of Monday afternoon, David Eickholt from 247Sports shared on KXNO that five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk is no longer committed to playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. This is what the regular guest on Cornstalks and Sports Talk said:. "I can tell you for a 100% fact...
Yardbarker
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Monday
College football bowl season got off to a fun start last week and now the schedule picks up again as the calendar moves to Monday. More: College football bowl schedule, scores for 2022-23 games The bowl schedule is back on after taking the day off on Sunday to let the NFL get its attention, but now ...
Transfer Portal Hitting SEC Power Hard
As Georgia Prepares for the College Football Playoff, Alabama Enters an Offseason of Uncertainty.
Recruiting sites differ where 4-star CB Damari Brown will commit
The three major recruiting sites differ about which program four-star cornerback Damari Brown will commit to. Brown has two 247 Sports crystal balls projecting him to commit to Alabama and one to Miami. The On3 recruiting prediction machine projects Miami with a 69.1 percent chance for a Brown commitment. Rivals.Com...
Comments / 0