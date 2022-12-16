ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, CA

WALA-TV FOX10

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times

FALL RIVER, Mass. (Gray News) – A veteran in Massachusetts tested his luck, and it paid off in big ways. Raymond Roberts Sr. said his intuition told him to buy several Lucky for Life tickets with the same numbers. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, the numbers were a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims. The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that she will award money to government and nonprofit organizations that assist the homeless in Alabama. The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other necessary assistance. “Helping others in need is...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Discussions underway on possible new Alabama Statehouse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature is looking for a new home. Once again, officials are exploring the possibility of a new building as the state prepares for another legislative session in the same building they’ve been in since 1985. Upgrading the building would cost millions, and inspectors...
ALABAMA STATE

