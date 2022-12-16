ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Man charged with entering home, threatening to steal woman’s baby

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
 4 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after a woman claimed he got into her home Friday morning and threatened to take her baby.

State police were first called to a home along Empire Road in Morris Township at 8:39 a.m. for a burglary in progress. Troopers were informed that Charles Wilkinson, 21, of Hawk Run, was trying to force his way into the home but were then told he was inside, according to court documents.

After arriving at the scene, Wilkinson was allegedly seen in the street yelling at a woman and showing erratic behavior. Troopers told him to put his hands behind his back but he resisted arrest, according to the criminal complaint. State police also noted they believed Wilkinson was under the influence of drugs.

After he was arrested, troopers spoke to the woman who said she heard Wilkinson yelling outside her window. When she looked out the window, she claimed he was yelling at a person in a car she believe he stopped. She said he then chased the vehicle after it sped off.

The woman claimed she told Wilkinson to go back to his home and to stop yelling. She said he then entered her home and refused to leave, according to the criminal complaint.

While inside the home, the woman told troopers Wilkinson said he was going to take her baby claiming it was his. Wilkinson then stated he was “going to get killed” if someone did not get him and the baby away, according to court documents.

The woman said she tried to push Wilkinson out her door but wasn’t able to lock it before he pushed his way back in. She claimed Wilkinson repeatedly said the baby was his and she was afraid he would severely injure or do worse to the child.

Wilkinson was arraigned in Kylertown district court and placed in Clearfield County Prison where he is being held on $100,000 bail. He was charged with felony burglary, criminal trespass, kidnapping of a minor, interfering with the custody of a child and other related charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21.

champi0n
4d ago

he would of been dropped soon as he entered my house.

Reply(2)
11
