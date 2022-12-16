LASD Seeking Information On Missing Valencia Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help locating missing Valencia woman Johanna Swanson.

Swanson is a 45-year-old female White adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in the city of Valencia., according to LASD reports.

She is 5’04”, 140lbs, with short, straight brown hair and brown eyes. Swanson was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pajama shirt and pants and an engagement ring/wedding band.

Swanson’s family is concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help, according to LASD officials.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

