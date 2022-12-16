ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe man barricades himself inside home for nearly 7 hours

By Scott Brown
 4 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte.

Martinez refused to open the door or speak to officers. They learned he was possibly armed with a firearm or knife and at one point, officers heard a loud bang.

The SWAT team was called out and after almost seven hours, Martinez was finally taken into custody.

Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police: Burglar breaks into jewelry store with sledgehammer

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a jewelry store, after smashing in the front door with a sledgehammer. Santa Fe police arrested 40-year-old Justin Romero Monday night after they say they found him peeking from behind a parking lot wall.  News 13 spoke to the owner of Earthfire […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque property owner fed up after dumpster fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fed up with homeless encampments outside his property, an Albuquerque man is fuming after he says a homeless person started a huge dumpster fire that threatened a building on Vassar just behind Central. Property owner Joshua Baca says he believes the fire could have been prevented if the city had done something […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Security guard murder suspect deemed competent for trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with murdering a security guard at an Albuquerque hotel has been ruled competent to stand trial. Donovan Bookout is accused of murdering Daniel “Heath” Mora at the Ambassador Inn last January. Police say he led them on a chase where they fired at Bookout, but he was not hit. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Belen PD Facebook post, Homeless man sues city, Christmas decorations destroyed, Student boost

[1] Belen Police Facebook post stirs up mixed reactions – A Facebook post from the Belen Police Department is causing controversy. The post has been shared hundreds of times so far. The Belen Police Department says it was meant to bring humor to a drug arrest this weekend. It reads, “Welcome to the premier episode of ‘To Bust A Drug Dealer’ let’s meet today’s contestants.” It pokes fun at two suspects, Pete Chavez and Brittany Ann Williams. After an operation in Belen, police found drugs and $13,000 in cash. Chief James Harris says the intent was not to offend anyone. Even after negative feedback, he says he will not apologize for the content. Belen’s mayor also released a statement saying he supports the police department’s continued and innovative efforts to combat the drug problem.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Man arrested in Santa Fe for burglary, over $100,000 in stolen items

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe Police Department officer arrested a man for burglary and related charges after robbing a gem gallery early Tuesday morning. The officer noticed a man peaking behind a wall and attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught. That officer discovered a bag with a sledgehammer and several types of gems, rocks and other items.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mother charged with son’s death now facing shoplifting charge

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a mother charged in the death of her one-year-old son locked up until trial because, they say, she was caught shoplifting. Elisa Renova was arrested in June after her son died at UNM Hospital. When police searched the family’s Socorro home, they say they found fentanyl pills in the boy’s room. […]
SOCORRO, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho nutrition store holds bike drive

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Rio Rancho school kids got an awesome surprise Monday. King of Kings Superior Nutrition held their fourth bike drive. Monday, they gave out 85 bikes to at-risk elementary school students at Maggie Cordova and Ernest Stapleton. “I think they’re amazing,” said King of Kings Superior Nutrition owner Isaac Velarde. “We […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

East Mountain I-40 drivers encountering more rumble strips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People driving along I-40 in the East Mountains are having a lot more encounters with rumble strips. They were installed during a recent repaving project and are different than the ones drivers are used to. While they were thought to be a paving mistake, the New Mexico Department of Transportation tells News 13 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shots interrupt Albuquerque DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state police officer and a driver got quite the scare during a DWI stop in Albuquerque. Shots started ringing out nearby, sending them both ducking for cover – but that wasn’t the end of that stop that landed the woman behind bars. Just after midnight under the Big-I, an officer tries […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Another moose sighting surprises people near Ski Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There has been another moose sighting in New Mexico. Theresa Ronan captured video of the moose trotting down the road near Ski Santa Fe on Sunday. Moose sightings in New Mexico are considered rare, with only about a dozen confirmed sightings in the last decade. However, over the last year, there have been quite a few near Mora, Questa and Bloomfield of the same moose.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

