5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Georgetown ISD names new director of human resources
Georgetown ISD announced Amanda Johnson as its next director of human resources Dec. 12. (Courtesy Georgetown ISD) Georgetown ISD announced Amanda Johnson as the district's new director of human resources at the Dec. 12 board of trustees meeting. Johnson, who has 21 years of public education experience, will begin with...
kut.org
Pflugerville ISD might close schools. The superintendent blames insufficient state funding.
Superintendent Douglas Killian did not mince words when he announced Pflugerville ISD was considering closing several elementary schools in an effort to cut at least $10 million in costs. “It seems like the entire five and a half years I’ve been here, I think we only had one year where...
Pflugerville ISD to weigh possible elementary closures
Six elementary schools are being considered for possible closure: Parmer Lane, River Oaks, Dessau, Spring Hill, Brook Hollow and Pflugerville.
Affordable housing community Rosemont at Oak Valley sold to nonprofit
AUSTIN, Texas — After months of pushing for change, an Austin apartment complex that was severely damaged in the freeze of February 2021 has new owners. According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Travis County's Strategic Housing Finance Corporation sold the Rosemont at Oak Valley to a nonprofit called Foundation Communities.
kagstv.com
Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
Austin ISD school board selects Matias Segura as new interim superintendent
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD school board voted to appoint Matias Segura as the new interim superintendent for the school district. The vote was unanimous and came late Thursday night followed by applause from the board and meeting attendees. "It’s an honor and a privilege to serve this...
lbmjournal.com
McCoy’s Building Supply named Philanthropist of the Year by Texas builders
AUSTIN, Texas– The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) swore in its 2023 president, Donnie Evans, inducted Jerry Carter into the Texas Housing Hall of Honor and handed out five “Of the Year” awards at the 2022 Excellence in Leadership Dinner on Nov. 17 at The LINE Hotel in downtown Austin. Among the awards at the Excellence in Leadership Dinner was the Philanthropist of the Year award presented to McCoy’s Building Supply.
Confusion All Around: What Is This Petition Issue In Austin, Texas?
A petition in Austin has recently brought of attention, both wanted and unwanted by certain members of the city. The petition, first started by Equity Action Texas, has one goal in mind. The Petition Explained. Back in August, Equity Action Texas put together the Austin Police Police Oversight Act. Totaling...
City of Austin 'prepared' to activate cold weather shelters this week
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin said it is monitoring the winter weather forecast for this week and is “prepared” to activate cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness. The City said it will activate those shelters no later than 9 a.m. each day based on...
lavacacountytoday.com
From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner
C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
Developers seek Hays County approval after city denies 290-acre housing proposal
The City of Hays has a population of less than 300 people. But that number could dramatically increase with a proposed 290 acre housing development called "the Hays Commons" by Milestone Builders.
Internal audit reveals poor planning surrounding emergency shelters in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An internal audit report for the City of Austin looked into the City's cold weather shelters and heat emergency cooling centers. In its findings, the report showed the City's Cold Weather Shelter Operations plan states "the City will open overnight shelters when the temperature is expected to be at or below 35°F with rain or high winds, or anytime the temperature is expected to be at or below 32°F."
Austin ISD school board denies tax break for semiconductor company NXP with narrow vote
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD school board rejected a tax break for a major semiconductor company Thursday night. After discussing the item, the board struck down the proposal with a narrow vote of 5-4. It was on the agenda for the board's Dec. 15 meeting and was one...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Man Fighting Bullying
A man from Texas who faced bullying during his time in school is now helping students overcome the same struggles. Josh Job, who created the Austin Fitness Community on Instagram and the first Austin Fit Fest, spoke with KXAN about the time he now spends helping others. “Where I’m at,...
Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
newsradioklbj.com
Kyle Company Cited for Multiple Workplace Violations
A federal workplace safety investigation found that a Kyle vehicle parts manufacturer ignored repeated concerns raised by workers, and willfully exposed them to hazards related to unsafe machine operations, potential falls and a lack of personal protective equipment. An inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health...
PLANetizen
Austin’s Texas Mall Opens to the Public
The Texas Mall, part of Austin’s Capitol Complex Project, is finally open to the public. Writing in Towers, James Rambin calls it “the crown jewel of this sprawling multi-phase state redevelopment plan, creating a pedestrian-friendly outdoor green space spanning six acres across several blocks on the north side of the Capitol grounds.”
KVUE
New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze
HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
Fireworks sales launch Dec. 20 ahead of New Year's Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas fireworks retailers said the dry conditions and supply chain issues that hampered fireworks sales during recent holidays are no longer an issue for the New Year's fireworks season. Anyone looking celebrate the new year with fireworks can start purchasing them on Tuesday, Dec. 20....
Groundbreaking at Rosewood Courts occurs amid housing crisis
The extensive renovation and preservation of the historic, 80-year-old Rosewood Courts public housing complex will expand to 184 residential units with modern amenities and will honor the complex's historic legacy as the first African American public housing project in the nation
KVUE
