Manor, TX

KVUE

Affordable housing community Rosemont at Oak Valley sold to nonprofit

AUSTIN, Texas — After months of pushing for change, an Austin apartment complex that was severely damaged in the freeze of February 2021 has new owners. According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Travis County's Strategic Housing Finance Corporation sold the Rosemont at Oak Valley to a nonprofit called Foundation Communities.
AUSTIN, TX
kagstv.com

Austin’s Mayor-Elect calls City’s affordability issue an 'emergency'

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor-Elect Kirk Watson has many issues to tackle in Texas’ capital city, but he says one must be addressed from the start. “Our affordability issues in Austin, it’s an emergency. I don’t even use the word 'crisis.' It’s an emergency. And when you have an emergency, you need to react like it’s an emergency,” Watson said on Inside Texas Politics.
AUSTIN, TX
lbmjournal.com

McCoy’s Building Supply named Philanthropist of the Year by Texas builders

AUSTIN, Texas– The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) swore in its 2023 president, Donnie Evans, inducted Jerry Carter into the Texas Housing Hall of Honor and handed out five “Of the Year” awards at the 2022 Excellence in Leadership Dinner on Nov. 17 at The LINE Hotel in downtown Austin. Among the awards at the Excellence in Leadership Dinner was the Philanthropist of the Year award presented to McCoy’s Building Supply.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Confusion All Around: What Is This Petition Issue In Austin, Texas?

A petition in Austin has recently brought of attention, both wanted and unwanted by certain members of the city. The petition, first started by Equity Action Texas, has one goal in mind. The Petition Explained. Back in August, Equity Action Texas put together the Austin Police Police Oversight Act. Totaling...
AUSTIN, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner

C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Internal audit reveals poor planning surrounding emergency shelters in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An internal audit report for the City of Austin looked into the City's cold weather shelters and heat emergency cooling centers. In its findings, the report showed the City's Cold Weather Shelter Operations plan states "the City will open overnight shelters when the temperature is expected to be at or below 35°F with rain or high winds, or anytime the temperature is expected to be at or below 32°F."
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Man Fighting Bullying

A man from Texas who faced bullying during his time in school is now helping students overcome the same struggles. Josh Job, who created the Austin Fitness Community on Instagram and the first Austin Fit Fest, spoke with KXAN about the time he now spends helping others. “Where I’m at,...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Kyle Company Cited for Multiple Workplace Violations

A federal workplace safety investigation found that a Kyle vehicle parts manufacturer ignored repeated concerns raised by workers, and willfully exposed them to hazards related to unsafe machine operations, potential falls and a lack of personal protective equipment. An inspection by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health...
AUSTIN, TX
PLANetizen

Austin’s Texas Mall Opens to the Public

The Texas Mall, part of Austin’s Capitol Complex Project, is finally open to the public. Writing in Towers, James Rambin calls it “the crown jewel of this sprawling multi-phase state redevelopment plan, creating a pedestrian-friendly outdoor green space spanning six acres across several blocks on the north side of the Capitol grounds.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

New ERCOT CEO expects enough power to go around during freeze

HOUSTON — The new head of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday there will be enough power to meet demand as an arctic blast moves through the state later this week. “We continue to expect adequate supply with reserves for the approaching cold weather conditions,” CEO Pablo...
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Fireworks sales launch Dec. 20 ahead of New Year's Eve

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas fireworks retailers said the dry conditions and supply chain issues that hampered fireworks sales during recent holidays are no longer an issue for the New Year's fireworks season. Anyone looking celebrate the new year with fireworks can start purchasing them on Tuesday, Dec. 20....
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Groundbreaking at Rosewood Courts occurs amid housing crisis

The extensive renovation and preservation of the historic, 80-year-old Rosewood Courts public housing complex will expand to 184 residential units with modern amenities and will honor the complex's historic legacy as the first African American public housing project in the nation
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

