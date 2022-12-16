Zalat Pizza opened Dec. 16 in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zealot's Pizza opened Dec. 16 inside Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe. According to previous reporting, Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen. According to a Dec. 13 release, the first Zalat Pizza opened in 2015 in Dallas, and nearly everything is made from scratch, including the dough and the fresh sauce. The second Kroger Marketplace location marks the 27th Zalat Pizza across Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the release.

