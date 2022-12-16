Read full article on original website
10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County
Montgomery County's Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded...
Eat your way through Bellaire, Meyerland, West University: All of the restaurants featured in 2022
The inside of Cafe Piquet is covered with photos of Cuban buildings. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are all of the restaurants in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area that were profiled in 2022.
See what major grocery chains, pharmacies will be open, closed in Tomball, Magnolia Dec. 24-25
Target will be open for limited hours on Dec. 24 and closed Dec. 25. (Courtesy of Target) Several grocery stores, pharmacies and other major retailers will be open in Tomball and Magnolia on Christmas Eve. Most will be closed on Christmas Day. This list is not comprehensive. Dec. 24: 9...
Wine cafe Postino set to open in The Woodlands in April 2023
Postino, an all-day wine cafe that offers bruschetta boards, paninis and other snacks, is set to open at Hughes Landing in April 2023. (Courtesy Postino) Popular all-day wine cafe Postino is scheduled to open at Hughes Landing in April 2023. In addition to a large selection of wines, the restaurant offers paninis, build-your-own bruschetta boards and desserts. The Hughes Landing location at 2025 Hughes Landing Blvd., The Woodlands, will be the chain's sixth in the Houston area. www.postinowinecafe.com.
Three Bellaire, Meyerland, West University businesses featured in 2022
Michael Savino, a professional pastry chef, owns Michael's Cookie Jar. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local businesses that provide unique services to their community. Here are all of the businesses in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University that were profiled in 2022. Houston’s cycling...
Mercantile at Elyson continues build-out, with Pizza Hut, Apollo Nails already leasing space
Construction is set to finish Jan. 15. (New Regional Planning, Inc.) Construction of the Mercantile at Elyson is set to finish Jan. 15 with tenants opening by spring or summer, according to New Regional Planning Inc. officials. The center covers 22,000 square feet and is located at 23927 FM 529,...
See what major grocery chains, pharmacies are open, closed in Conroe, Montgomery Dec. 24-25
Aldi will be open for limited hours on Dec. 24 and closed Dec. 25. (Courtesy Aldi) Several grocery stores, pharmacies and other major retailers will be open in Conroe and Montgomery on Christmas Eve. Most will be closed on Christmas Day. This list is not comprehensive. Dec. 24: 9 a.m.-4...
Bluewater at Balmoral to bring 92 build-to-rent units to Atascocita
Bluewater at Balmoral will consist of 92 three- and four-bedroom homes across 16 buildings, ranging in size from from 1,400-1,800 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Wan Bridge) The Land Tejas Balmoral master-planned development in Atascocita will soon be home to a 92-unit build-to-rent community known as Bluewater at Balmoral, officials with builder Wan Bridge announced via a Dec. 20 news release.
Vintage Park eatery Mia Bella Trattoria offers modern twist on classic Italian cuisine
Sicilian braised beef short ribs ($45): These ribs are covered in a balsamic chipotle glaze and laid over a bed of sweet pea risotto. (Courtesy Mia Bella Trattoria) At Mia Bella Trattoria in Vintage Park, patrons can sip a glass of wine while enjoying modern adaptations of classic Italian cuisine, franchisee Gianna Gozzo said.
2022 GUIDE: 32 Senior care and living facilities in The Woodlands area
The Forum at The Woodlands offers independent and assisted living as well as memory care options. The facility also has a dog park, fitness center and beauty salon. (Courtesy The Forum at The Woodlands) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in The Woodlands area continues to grow, so...
Laura’s Saddlery brings equestrian products, accessories to Tomball
Laura's Saddlery, owned by 17-year-old Laura Hughes, is now open. (Courtesy Laura's Saddlery) Laura’s Saddlery, located at 30020 Hwy. 249, Tomball, is now open after holding a soft opening Dec. 16-18, owner Laura Hughes said. The retail store offers products and accessories for horses and riders who do all...
Zalat Pizza is now serving in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace
Zalat Pizza opened Dec. 16 in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zealot's Pizza opened Dec. 16 inside Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe. According to previous reporting, Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen. According to a Dec. 13 release, the first Zalat Pizza opened in 2015 in Dallas, and nearly everything is made from scratch, including the dough and the fresh sauce. The second Kroger Marketplace location marks the 27th Zalat Pizza across Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the release.
Brazoria County shares holiday closure schedule
County offices will be closed for Christmas and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) According to Brazoria County’s official website, county offices will close for the Christmas holiday at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. The county will also observe the New Year’s holiday Jan. 2. Closed county offices will include courts, the appraisal district offices and the county clerk office.
Discover recent trends in commercial real estate in The Woodlands through November 2022
Here are the latest trends in commercial real estate in The Woodlands through November 2022. (Courtesy Canva) Occupancy rates in office and retail sectors in The Woodlands area increased from 2021 in November, but industrial dropped about 1% from the previous year. New commercial space is under construction in all three sectors of commercial real estate in late 2022.
Chot Nho Vietnamese cafe opens in Katy
Chot Nho opened Nov. 21. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Chot Nho Cafe, a Vietnamese restaurant and karaoke bar, opened Nov. 21 in Katy. Located in a shopping center at 23227 Mercantile Parkway, Ste. A10, Katy—within a short distance of PopStroke, a golf-focused entertainment center that held its grand opening Dec. 16—markets as the best coffee in town for sports fans. The business does not have a website. 346-558-7383.
Five local Pearland, Friendswood businesses featured in 2022
South Side Roller Derby also offers beginner skating lessons. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact Newspaper) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local businesses that provide unique services to their community. Here are all of the businesses in the Pearland and Friendswood area that were profiled in 2022. When Naomi Stevens,...
Need a pick me up? Try one of these local Katy coffee shops
Black Rock Coffee Bar sells roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and blended energy drinks. (Courtesy Black Rock Coffee Bar) Looking for a warm or cold cup of coffee in Katy? Find one at these local coffee shops. This list is noncomprehensive. 1. Black Rock Coffee Bar. The national coffee shop sells...
City of Pearland shares holiday office closure schedule
Pearland city offices will be closed around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. (Community Impact file photo) According to the city of Pearland official website, city offices will be closed Friday Dec. 23, Monday Dec. 26, Friday Dec. 30 and Monday Jan. 2 for the holidays. The website states garbage collection will run as scheduled.
New Mexican restaurant Monarca set to debut in Creekside Park Village Green
The restaurant will aim to embody the spirit of Mexican culture through its food, drinks and decor. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corporation) Monarca, a new Mexican restaurant, will open in Creekside Park Village Green in spring 2023, according to a news release from The Howard Hughes Corporation. The name of...
Latin Delight now open in Missouri City, bringing Caribbean, Venezuelan food
Latin Delight is open for business, offering Venezuelan and South Caribbean food. (Courtesy Latin Delight) Offering South Caribbean and Venezuelan food, Latin Delight is open for business at its Missouri City location, 1703 Texas Parkway. Diners can choose from various dishes, including traditional lomo negro, arepas and a series of...
