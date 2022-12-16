ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County

Montgomery County's Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Eat your way through Bellaire, Meyerland, West University: All of the restaurants featured in 2022

The inside of Cafe Piquet is covered with photos of Cuban buildings. (Sierra Rozen/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are all of the restaurants in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area that were profiled in 2022.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Wine cafe Postino set to open in The Woodlands in April 2023

Postino, an all-day wine cafe that offers bruschetta boards, paninis and other snacks, is set to open at Hughes Landing in April 2023. (Courtesy Postino) Popular all-day wine cafe Postino is scheduled to open at Hughes Landing in April 2023. In addition to a large selection of wines, the restaurant offers paninis, build-your-own bruschetta boards and desserts. The Hughes Landing location at 2025 Hughes Landing Blvd., The Woodlands, will be the chain's sixth in the Houston area. www.postinowinecafe.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bluewater at Balmoral to bring 92 build-to-rent units to Atascocita

Bluewater at Balmoral will consist of 92 three- and four-bedroom homes across 16 buildings, ranging in size from from 1,400-1,800 square feet. (Rendering courtesy Wan Bridge) The Land Tejas Balmoral master-planned development in Atascocita will soon be home to a 92-unit build-to-rent community known as Bluewater at Balmoral, officials with builder Wan Bridge announced via a Dec. 20 news release.
ATASCOCITA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Zalat Pizza is now serving in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace

Zalat Pizza opened Dec. 16 in Conroe's Kroger Marketplace. (Courtesy Zalat Pizza) Zealot's Pizza opened Dec. 16 inside Conroe's Kroger Marketplace at 341 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe. According to previous reporting, Zalat Pizza offers a variety of handmade pizzas for pickup and on-demand delivery, and it was founded by Khanh Nguyen. According to a Dec. 13 release, the first Zalat Pizza opened in 2015 in Dallas, and nearly everything is made from scratch, including the dough and the fresh sauce. The second Kroger Marketplace location marks the 27th Zalat Pizza across Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth, according to the release.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brazoria County shares holiday closure schedule

County offices will be closed for Christmas and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. (Courtesy Pexels) According to Brazoria County’s official website, county offices will close for the Christmas holiday at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27. The county will also observe the New Year’s holiday Jan. 2. Closed county offices will include courts, the appraisal district offices and the county clerk office.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Discover recent trends in commercial real estate in The Woodlands through November 2022

Here are the latest trends in commercial real estate in The Woodlands through November 2022. (Courtesy Canva) Occupancy rates in office and retail sectors in The Woodlands area increased from 2021 in November, but industrial dropped about 1% from the previous year. New commercial space is under construction in all three sectors of commercial real estate in late 2022.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chot Nho Vietnamese cafe opens in Katy

Chot Nho opened Nov. 21. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Chot Nho Cafe, a Vietnamese restaurant and karaoke bar, opened Nov. 21 in Katy. Located in a shopping center at 23227 Mercantile Parkway, Ste. A10, Katy—within a short distance of PopStroke, a golf-focused entertainment center that held its grand opening Dec. 16—markets as the best coffee in town for sports fans. The business does not have a website. 346-558-7383.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

