Big rain, big wind, big problems for Maine on Friday?
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews are still in the process of restoring power to many homes in Maine following the heavy, wet snow we received over the weekend. Tranquil weather will aid that restoration effort. However, just as the last lights turn back on, another powerful storm will come blasting into Maine and threaten the power grid once again, just two days before Christmas.
WMTW
Calm cold days ahead of a wind and rain storm Friday
A cold and sunny Tuesday ahead with highs in the upper 30s. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 20s and teens inland. Sunshine again Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. More clouds on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. Our big storm arrives Friday. We will have highs in the mid 50s which means rain for us in Maine with rapid snowmelt in the mountains. The big headline will be the winds. Gusting 50-60 mph along the coast Friday evening. Expect widespread power outages. As the winds get going the temperature will drop from the mid 50s to the upper teens creating a flash freeze of snowmelt and rain. Sunshine and cold for Christmas Day.
NECN
Maine Braces for Another Friday Storm As it Cleans Up From the Last One
Maine is beginning a week that is expected to be book-ended by storms. On Monday, the state was still feeling the impacts of a nor’easter that arrived on Friday, dumping two feet or more of snow on some communities. The weekend full of slush and heavy, wet flakes resulted...
WPFO
Pre-Christmas Eve storm to bring wind, power outages, and heavy rain to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Nice weather continues Tuesday, and will remain in place through Thursday. The late week “Grinch Storm” looks to bring big impacts to Maine on Friday, with power outages, damaging winds, and flooding likely. Much colder air then moves in for Christmas weekend. Tuesday will bring sunny...
WMTW
Powerful 'Grinch' storm to hit Maine Friday
Maine — A powerful storm is expected to impact New England later this week. Mainly rain this time but snow and ice are possible at the beginning and end of the storm as well. High winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns. If current projections pan out, it would ruin the chance for a white Christmas for many.
WMTW
A bright Tuesday, still breezy
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
WMTW
A bright day ahead, and by Wednesday the winds will be light
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Sarah Long.
WMTW
Many Mainers face more days without power after weekend storm
FRYEBURG, Maine — About 20,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without power Monday morning following Friday's storm. More than half of those outages were in Oxford County in western Maine, and CMP said many customers would likely not get power back until late Tuesday night. There were even some customers who did not have an estimated restoration time.
WMTW
Quiet days ahead before Friday's Nor'easter
Temperatures are seasonable Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Plentiful sunshine is expected across southern Maine with clouds in the mountains as well as a chance for some light snow showers. A dry day is expected Wednesday as a high-pressure system takes full control. The next storm system...
WMTW
Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
newscentermaine.com
Parts of Maine got more than two feet of snow from the Nor'easter
MAINE, USA — A Nor'easter pummeled New England this weekend and brought heavy snow to some, while others received almost no snowfall. Temperatures with this system were pretty warm for snowfall overall. Most in the state were right at or below freezing as the storm passed through. This made for a slushy and pasty snow.
More than 55,000 in Maine still without power Sunday from major snowstorm
Maine's first big snowstorm of the season has thousands without power Sunday as energy companies scramble to get back online.
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
WMTW
Quiet, seasonable weather lasts for several days
As the storm that brought wet. heavy snow to Maine pulls away on Sunday, the area will see quiet weather with partly sunny skies. Temperatures are normal for this point in the month with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds hang on in the mountains where occasional light snow remains possible Sunday and Monday.
mychamplainvalley.com
Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm
7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
