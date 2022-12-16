A cold and sunny Tuesday ahead with highs in the upper 30s. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 20s and teens inland. Sunshine again Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s. More clouds on Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. Our big storm arrives Friday. We will have highs in the mid 50s which means rain for us in Maine with rapid snowmelt in the mountains. The big headline will be the winds. Gusting 50-60 mph along the coast Friday evening. Expect widespread power outages. As the winds get going the temperature will drop from the mid 50s to the upper teens creating a flash freeze of snowmelt and rain. Sunshine and cold for Christmas Day.

