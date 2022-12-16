Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo Lends $43M on Monadnock’s Gowanus HQ Project
Monadnock Development has landed $42.5 million of construction financing for its planned mixed-use project in Gowanus, Brooklyn, that will house the company’s new headquarters, according to property records. Wells Fargo provided the loan on Monadnock’s 100,000-square-foot development at 300 Huntington Street, which will have office, light industrial and retail...
Deborah Berke Takes 13K SF at 41 Madison Avenue
Architecture firm Deborah Berke Partners is moving to Rudin Management’s 41 Madison Avenue. Deborah Berke signed a 10-year lease for 13,331 square feet on the entire 17th floor of 41 Madison, with plans to disembark from its current offices at Stellar Management and Imperium Capital’s 220 Fifth Avenue in summer 2023, according to Rudin.
Dick’s Signs 27K-SF Lease for GameChanger at Zero Irving
Dick’s Sporting Goods signed a 25,600-square-foot lease at Zero Irving, but you won’t be buying any sports equipment there. The sportings goods purveyor inked the deal for GameChanger, the platform that helps leagues with live streaming and scorekeeping, the New York Post first reported. Dick’s purchased GameChanger in 2016 and both companies will occupy the space, according to a spokesperson.
Savills Hires Avison Young’s Jennifer Ogden as Managing Director
Savills is bringing on another top broker from the ranks of Avison Young, this time hiring Jennifer Ogden as a corporate managing director, Commercial Observer has learned. Ogden, who has more than a dozen years of experience as a broker and was previously senior director at Avison Young, will work directly with Savills Vice Chairmen Jeffrey Peck and Daniel Horowitz’s brokerage team.
Why Eric Adams’ Zoning Changes Are Vital for a Post-Pandemic New York
New York Mayor Eric Adams has come forward with significant land use proposals in the past few weeks, all under the rubric of “City of Yes.” Although much of the attention is focused on Adams’ proposals to generate 500,000 new housing units, there is another significant component of City of Yes that has been overlooked: his proposed revisions to the use regulations of the Zoning Resolution, dubbed the “City of Economic Opportunity.”
New York’s Coffee Chains Were Booming Before COVID. Now What?
Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. The Empire State Building’s main attraction — its views — will always be on top of it, but there’s a reason now to pay attention to the bottom of the tower.
Sunday Summary: Musk to Landlords: Drop Dead
How is it possible that the putative richest man in the world (well, until recently) would decide not to pay rent on his office?. Yes, if you hadn’t heard about it yet, The New York Times reported that Elon Musk has not paid rent for weeks on Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters as part of a “cost cutting” measure that also apparently included stiffing various other vendors.
Stretch of Fifth Avenue to Become More Pedestrian Friendly With Expanded Sidewalks
A 1-mile-long stretch of Fifth Avenue could get more pedestrian friendly under a plan to expand the sidewalk and add more green space to the block, in an effort to make it easier for visitors to get around the busy shopping district, Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday. The city plans...
