Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
The U.S. asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
Asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States as the U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas.
EXPLAINER: How Trump ignored advisers, spread election lies
The executive summary of the House Jan. 6 committee's report documents how former President Donald Trump was repeatedly warned by those closest to him – Cabinet members, campaign officials and even family members -- that claims he had lost his reelection due to fraud were false. But Trump spread those lies anyway.
Arizona judge to consider Kari Lake's stolen election claims
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake has claimed for weeks that her loss in the race for Arizona governor was illegitimate. The former television anchor gets her long-sought opportunity to make her case to a judge this week during a two-day trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday. She’ll have a chance to inspect ballots, call witnesses and introduce evidence in a bid to prove she was the rightful winner of the race, which Democrat Katie Hobbs won by just over 17,000 votes. She faces extremely long odds. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson said she must prove not only that misconduct occurred, but also that it was intended to deny her victory and did in fact result in the wrong woman being declared the winner. “We have a chance to show the world that our elections are truly corrupt and we won’t take it anymore,” Lake said Tuesday at an event for Turning Point USA, a conservative youth group.
