Arizona Mirror

Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses seven of nine counts

A judge dismissed seven of nine counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit that challenges the outcome of her race, setting a high bar for what she’ll have to prove at trial to win the suit.  The case is set for a two-day trial, to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.  Through the suit, Lake, […] The post Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses seven of nine counts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com

Legal Throwdown in Arizona: Democrat Attorney Marc Elias Says Kari Lake Must Prove Alleged Wrongdoing Altered Outcome of Election

Kari Lake scored a significant legal victory on Monday when Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that two counts of her election contest against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will go to trial this week. The two day trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the judge’s ruling is expected by January 2, 2023, one day before the scheduled January 3 inauguration of Governor-elect Hobbs.
kawc.org

Law Arizona voters approved to prohibit dark money in elections being challenged by two groups

PHOENIX -- Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit "dark money'' in political races. The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person "may speak freely ... on all subjects.'' And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: Exit interview with Arizona AG Mark Brnovich

FOX 10's John Hook speaks one-on-one with Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich as he leaves office, and remarks on how he never expected to run for any political office. He discusses the election cycles while in office, immigration and his stance on the death penalty as he carried out the first execution in nearly a decade in Arizona.
hstoday.us

Man Indicted for Making Threats to Arizona State Election Official

A federal grand jury in Phoenix returned an indictment today charging an Ohio man for allegedly sending threatening communications to an election official with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. According to court documents, on or about Aug. 2, Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, allegedly left the following voicemail...
Arizona Mirror

Debt collectors, reform advocates spar in court over fate of Prop. 209

The lawsuit seeking to void voter-approved medical debt reforms in Proposition 209 should be rejected because it’s too vague and doesn’t sufficiently prove its claim that the new laws cause harm, said attorneys for the state and Healthcare Rising Arizona, which ran the ballot measure’s campaign.  Earlier this month, a group of debt collectors and […] The post Debt collectors, reform advocates spar in court over fate of Prop. 209 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
roselawgroupreporter.com

Kari Lake might get to inspect small number of ballots; latest election lawsuits

Kari Lake might get a chance next week to inspect a small number of ballots cast in Maricopa County in the 2022 midterm election, a judge ordered Friday. And yet, Lake lost 315 precincts that voted for Doug Ducey in 2018, when he easily secured reelection over David Garcia. Between Maricopa and Pima counties, where some 80% of Arizona voters live, 295 precincts flipped from R to D in the governor’s race.
TheDailyBeast

Certified Loser Kari Lake Trolls at Far-Right Conference: My Pronouns Are ‘I/Won’

Kari Lake, the MAGA cause célèbre and far-right former TV journalist, was defeated handily in Arizona’s gubernatorial race last month—though you wouldn’t know it from her Sunday appearance at a recent gathering of conservative activists, which had all the pomp and circumstance of a victory lap. After walking onstage amid pounding dubstep and explosions of confetti, Lake addressed the crowd at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in Phoenix. “On Nov. 8, they committed highway robbery,” she said to cheers. Nearly two weeks after Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results, the 53-year-old reiterated that she refused to accept her total loss, trolling that she identified as “a proud election-denying deplorable” using the “pronouns… I/Won.” Lake also found time to issue some barely concealed threats at the event, saying, “They have built a house of cards here in Maricopa County. I think they’re all wondering what I’m gonna do. I’ll tell you what. I’m not just gonna knock that house of cards over, we’re gonna burn it to the ground.”.@KariLake: "I identify as a proud election denying deplorable.And my pronouns are I/Won."https://t.co/DXTi4W73rt pic.twitter.com/cD6AJ0VS8d— Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 19, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: Governor-elect Hobbs must remember to represent Indigenous communities

Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was recently elected to be the next governor of Arizona, defeating Republican opponent Kari Lake. As she takes on this new position and responsibility, there are many hot topics she is focusing on in Arizona, such as abortion, immigration and voting rights. Hobbs also has excellent and lengthy plans for collaborating with tribal communities in Arizona. Ensuring that these ideas are implemented is the biggest step for the next Governor if she wants to ensure tribal communities have a larger voice in the state’s political processes.
roselawgroupreporter.com

Dispensaries oppose new marijuana rules

Marijuana testing experts are sending three recommendations for improving cannabis safety to the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, though who will hold that role under Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is unclear. The Medical Marijuana Testing Advisory Council voted Tuesday to recommend the changes in its annual report to...
Salon

Kari Lake is going off the deep end over election being "stolen" from her

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake speaks to supporters during her election night event at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on November 08, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Kari Lake, who was Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate, is vowing to push back...
The Center Square

Environmental group sues Arizona over storage container border construction

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit notice of intent was filed by the Center for Biological Diversity in response to Gov. Doug Ducey's shipping container border wall in western Cochise County. The on Dec. 14 notice was released the same day as the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit but sought to bring the construction company Ashbritt, Inc. to court as well. The Center for Biological Diversity cites that the damming of water by the containers violates the Clean Water Act by adding debris to the...
azpm.org

Arizona slipped from top 10 in Pentagon spending, but defense economy still strong

An F-35A takes off from Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Tucson during the annual Heritage Flight Training course, Feb. 27, 2020. Pentagon spending in Arizona fell sharply in fiscal 2021, part of an overall decline in expenditures nationally that bumped the state from seventh place among states to 13th, according to Defense Department data released this fall.
