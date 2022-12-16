Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mysuncoast.com
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
Man riding bike hit and killed in Sarasota crash
SARASOTA, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead following a Monday night crash on U.S. 41, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of S. Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Bay Acres Avenue. A 61-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound...
Man dies after crashing truck off US-41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge was shut down after a car crash sends a car off the bridge and into the river. According to Fort Myers Police, three cars were involved in a crash, sending one of them into the river. The Fort Myers police closed southbound...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-75 NB in Nokomis
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A serious crash is causing backups on northbound I-75 in Nokomis. The crash occurred at milemarker 198 in the northbound lanes. Expect significant backups as crews work to clear the scene.
wfla.com
Driver on life support after crashing into Florida river
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver who crashed into the Caloosahatchee River Saturday morning is on life support, according to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH. WBBH said the driver’s family confirmed that he suffered serious brain injuries in the traffic incident on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers.
Shooting suspect found dead during Sarasota standoff
A man accused of shooting a woman was found dead Monday during a standoff with deputies in Sarasota, authorities said.
Mysuncoast.com
Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A domestic dispute led to Monday’s standoff at a Palmer Ranch apartment, ending in an apparent suicide before a SWAT team forced their way inside, authorities said. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday into the incident on Sawyer Loop Drive. Neighbors...
Bradenton man killed in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Bradenton was killed in a crash in West Samoset on Saturday.
Crews respond to car fire in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — San Carlos Park firefighters battled a car fire Tuesday morning in Fort Myers. Crews responded to the blaze just before 4:30 in the area of America Outdoors Boulevard and White Sky Circle to find the car fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. The car...
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County. The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th. According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north...
wogx.com
Crash sends car over bridge in Fort Myers
A vehicle flipped over the wall of the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers, Florida over the weekend. The person inside was taken to the hospital. Video showed paramedics performing CPR on the person. Their condition was not immediately known.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have issued a missing person alert. Gina Ludlam, 43, was last seen in the 2000 block of 4th Street, Sarasota, on Dec. 5, 2022 around 9:30 a.m. Ludlam is not considered endangered but it’s not like her to be gone for this long without...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested for illegally dumping Hurricane Ian debris in Rotonda West
A man was arrested Monday afternoon in Englewood East after deputies say he illegally dumped Hurricane Ian debris on a street in Rotonda West. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Joshua Allan Dove was arrested after deputies went to a home on Leisure Place in Rotonda West in response to an illegal dumping complaint. A 450-cubic-foot pile of waste building materials, furniture and miscellaneous household trash had been dumped in front of the home. Amid the waste, deputies found an expired credit card belonging to a woman who lives on Jennifer Drive in Rotonda West.
Largo apartment fire spreads to multiple units
There is no word on how many residents were displaced.
1 injured after shooting at Sarasota apartment complex
One person was injured during a shooting at a Sarasota apartment complex, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting brings SWAT team to Palmer Ranch apartment
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies say they have ended a four-hour standoff after a shooting at an apartment building in Palmer Ranch, authorities say. The drama at the Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch on Sawyer Loop Road began at about 9:30 a.m., when deputies responded to...
snntv.com
Update: Shooting suspect found dead inside apartment, girlfriend recovering at hospital
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A shooting investigation is still ongoing in the 6200 block of Sawyer Loop Road in Sarasota. According to a report from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting at Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said that a...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Sheriff Office celebrates successful toy drive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the end result of a successful holiday toy drive!. Employees, local businesses, and citizens brought toys and gift cards to the agency’s headquarters to benefit children enrolled in the 12th Judicial Circuit’s Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) program and our two new community partners Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation. Gifts were selected for children ranging from newborn to 18 years old who reside in Sarasota, Manatee, or Desoto counties. The agency collected 2,468 gifts this year, including $12,055 in gift cards. On Thursday, Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation sent representatives to gather the gifts needed for the children they serve. On Friday, sheriff’s office personnel made the official delivery to the GAL offices. Over the next several days, guardians will select individual gifts for children in their care.
Woman, 2 children rescued nearly 100 miles off Pasco County shore
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mother and two children nearly 100 miles off the Pasco County coast after their boat became disabled on Sunday.
