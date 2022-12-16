ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysuncoast.com

Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man riding bike hit and killed in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead following a Monday night crash on U.S. 41, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday in the area of S. Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Bay Acres Avenue. A 61-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Crash on I-75 NB in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A serious crash is causing backups on northbound I-75 in Nokomis. The crash occurred at milemarker 198 in the northbound lanes. Expect significant backups as crews work to clear the scene.
NOKOMIS, FL
wfla.com

Driver on life support after crashing into Florida river

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver who crashed into the Caloosahatchee River Saturday morning is on life support, according to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH. WBBH said the driver’s family confirmed that he suffered serious brain injuries in the traffic incident on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A domestic dispute led to Monday’s standoff at a Palmer Ranch apartment, ending in an apparent suicide before a SWAT team forced their way inside, authorities said. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday into the incident on Sawyer Loop Drive. Neighbors...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews respond to car fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — San Carlos Park firefighters battled a car fire Tuesday morning in Fort Myers. Crews responded to the blaze just before 4:30 in the area of America Outdoors Boulevard and White Sky Circle to find the car fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. The car...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly crash in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County. The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th. According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Crash sends car over bridge in Fort Myers

A vehicle flipped over the wall of the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers, Florida over the weekend. The person inside was taken to the hospital. Video showed paramedics performing CPR on the person. Their condition was not immediately known.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police issue missing person alert

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have issued a missing person alert. Gina Ludlam, 43, was last seen in the 2000 block of 4th Street, Sarasota, on Dec. 5, 2022 around 9:30 a.m. Ludlam is not considered endangered but it’s not like her to be gone for this long without...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested for illegally dumping Hurricane Ian debris in Rotonda West

A man was arrested Monday afternoon in Englewood East after deputies say he illegally dumped Hurricane Ian debris on a street in Rotonda West. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Joshua Allan Dove was arrested after deputies went to a home on Leisure Place in Rotonda West in response to an illegal dumping complaint. A 450-cubic-foot pile of waste building materials, furniture and miscellaneous household trash had been dumped in front of the home. Amid the waste, deputies found an expired credit card belonging to a woman who lives on Jennifer Drive in Rotonda West.
ROTONDA WEST, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting brings SWAT team to Palmer Ranch apartment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies say they have ended a four-hour standoff after a shooting at an apartment building in Palmer Ranch, authorities say. The drama at the Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch on Sawyer Loop Road began at about 9:30 a.m., when deputies responded to...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Sheriff Office celebrates successful toy drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the end result of a successful holiday toy drive!. Employees, local businesses, and citizens brought toys and gift cards to the agency’s headquarters to benefit children enrolled in the 12th Judicial Circuit’s Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) program and our two new community partners Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation. Gifts were selected for children ranging from newborn to 18 years old who reside in Sarasota, Manatee, or Desoto counties. The agency collected 2,468 gifts this year, including $12,055 in gift cards. On Thursday, Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation sent representatives to gather the gifts needed for the children they serve. On Friday, sheriff’s office personnel made the official delivery to the GAL offices. Over the next several days, guardians will select individual gifts for children in their care.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

