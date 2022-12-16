Read full article on original website
CUBS LOSE A HEARTBREAKER TO BRYAN 53-50
The Brenham Cub Basketball Team lost a heartbreaker to the Bryan Vikings 53-50 earlier this (Tuesday) afternoon. The Cubs got off to a good start, and led 17-13 after the first quarter. They also outscored Bryan 14-9 in the second quarter to take a 31-22 lead going into the locker room at half time.
FRIENDS OF GOLF TOURNAMENT TO BE HELD FEBRUARY 5
The Friends of Golf Memorial Tournament has been scheduled for Sunday, February 5, at the Brenham Country Club. The tournament will be an 18-hole Four Person Scramble that will have a 12:15pm Shotgun Start. All proceeds are going to benefit the Brenham Golf Program. The cost to enter is $400...
BRENHAM BUSINESSMAN PIEPER PASSES AWAY
A longtime Brenham businessman died unexpectedly over the weekend. Lloyd Pieper passed away surrounded by family members at his deer lease in Trinity on Saturday night. He was 76 years old. Pieper and his wife, Diane, owned and operated Moeller Electric Company in Brenham for over 50 years. They had...
LOCAL OFFICES ANNOUNCE HOLIDAY CLOSURES
Offices in Brenham and Washington County have announced the dates and times they will be closed for Christmas. City and county offices will all be closed on Friday and Monday. City closures include city hall, municipal court, pet adoption and animal services, and the Nancy Carol Roberts Memorial Library. All...
BRENHAM VFW/AUXILIARY OBSERVES WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA DAY
Members of the Brenham VFW Post 7104 and Auxiliary participated this weekend in the annual Wreaths Across America program. On Saturday, nine post and auxiliary members placed 112 wreaths on the graves of veterans in the Old Independence Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in Texas. Among those graves, one belonged to a veteran of the American Revolution, Richard Tice.
SOMERVILLE PD TO HOLD CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY
The Somerville Police Department is inviting local residents to sign up for their inaugural Citizens Police Academy. The Citizens Police Academy is going to be a six-week course that runs January 12 thru February 16. The classes meet every Thursday night from 6:30-8:30pm. Police Chief Jake Sullivan said he is...
FORTNIGHTLY CLUB NAMES 2022 CHRISTMAS DECORATING CONTEST WINNERS
The Fortnightly Club of Brenham has announced the winners for the 2022 Christmas Decorating Contest. Thirteen winners were named out of 21 entries into the contest. Finishing in first place were Elegant Door – Lee and Beth Koehler, 1906 South Austin Street; Elegant Yard – Graig and Lindsey Harrison, 1110 Walnut Bend; Elegant Overall – Franklin Hensen, 2703 Victory Lane; Fun Door – Glen Vierus, 105 West Second Street; Fun Yard – Jason and Maggie Paramore, 2104 Arlen Avenue; Fun Overall – Floyd and Sherry Stegent, 1802 Niebuhr Street; and Religious Overall – David and Donnie Reynolds, 1304 Prairie Lea Street.
TxDOT TO HOLD PUBLIC MEETING JAN. 17 FOR HIGHWAY 290-FM 1155 INTERSECTION
Citizen input is invited during a TxDOT public hearing next month on proposed improvements to the intersection of Highway 290 and FM 1155 in Chappell Hill. An in-person meeting will be held on January 17th at the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church parish hall at 9175 FM 1371. The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. with an open house, followed by a live presentation at 6 p.m.
CITY OF BRENHAM PREPARING FOR WINTER WEATHER
The City of Brenham is preparing staff and equipment ahead of a freeze in the forecast later this week. Beginning today (Monday), if Brenham residents have a vacant property, are traveling, or are concerned about broken pipes and would like dispatch crews to turn off the water to the residence, they can call the city at 979-337-7400 to schedule an appointment. Cut-off fees will be waived this week.
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE SHERIFF’S OFFICE STIPEND PAY
Washington County Commissioners today (Tuesday) approved stipend pay for the sheriff’s office. The shift differential stipend for the sheriff’s office follows the same parameters as the one approved for the E-911 department in March, giving employees an extra $2 per hour if they work night duty. Chief Deputy...
BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING RECOMMENDS PASSAGE OF THOROUGHFARE MAP AMENDMENT
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a pair of items at its meeting Monday. The commission voted in favor of an amendment to the city’s 2022 Thoroughfare Plan map to remove a planned collector street that would have gone through a property owner’s land along the east side of Old Masonic Road, within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
THREE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF MAIL
Three people were arrested for Theft of Mail after a traffic stop early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 1:25, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Highway 290 West. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the occupants of the vehicle were in possession of local mail from USPS drop boxes. Carlos Matute-Midence, 29 of Houston, and Jeniffer Reyes-Arauz, 27 of Houston, were charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument. Also, Jaime Lopez-Arevalo, 22 of Houston, was charged with Theft of Mail greater than 30 Addresses, Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, (Cocaine). All three subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in and released to jail staff.
AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY INDICTS 12
Twelve people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 82-year-old Charles Von Darrell Allen Sr., 55-year-old Stacey Lynne Allen and 20-year-old Charles Von Darrell Allen Jr., all indicted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. 19-year-old Manuel Leos and 42-year-old Jason Calvin Woods, both charged with Evading Arrest/Detention...
LAGRANGE MAN ARRESTED AFTER NARCOTICS FOUND IN MOTEL ROOM
A La Grange man was arrested on Friday after the Fayette County Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at his motel room. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the Narcotics Unit went to the Carter Motel in reference to reports of narcotics being sold in one of the rooms.
ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
One person was arrested Friday on assault charges. Brenham Police report that Friday afternoon at 1:05, Officer Buckner was dispatched to the 100 block of East Airline Drive, in reference to a disturbance. Information was gathered and it was determined a physical disturbance occurred. Kirbie Rogers, 23 of Brenham, was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and Interference with Emergency request for Assistance.
ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
One person was arrested Sunday morning on marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 9:20, Corporal Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 1800 block of Highway 290 West. An investigation was conducted and the driver Michaela Bocz, 25 of Hutto, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
