Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri School District Approves 4-Day Week For StudentsMatt LillywhiteIndependence, MO
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Accusation
It's been a surprisingly rough game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against the lowly Houston Texans today. But Mahomes' wife is having her own issues with the game right now. Mahomes has been getting the hell beaten out of him by the Texans defense today and some...
Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ eked-out win in overtime at Houston Texans
That was an uncomfortable game to watch.
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
What’s roughing the passer? Many asked the question after hit on Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Angry Travis Kelce seemed to light a fire under Chiefs offense during game at Houston
Travis Kelce was upset with a Texans player and it seemed to energize his teammates.
Why Kansas City Chiefs’ game-changing fumble recovery almost didn’t count vs. Texans
Willie Gay had the football in his hands — and he wasn’t sure it would matter.
Bill Belichick Reacts to Final Play in Loss vs. Raiders
The Patriots coach addressed the wild final play that led to the loss against Las Vegas.
NFL fans are floored and blamed Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after the Vikings stun in largest comeback win in league history
Ryan was also on the wrong end of the largest Super Bowl comeback in history when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in 2017.
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel responds to fans throwing snowballs on field during Bills game
“I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads.”
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
Breaking: NFL Coach Taken To Hospital Before Game
An NFL coach has been taken to the hospital following a scary injury during pregame warmups. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was transported to the hospital following a pregame collision. The Falcons released a statement on Pees' hospitalization on Sunday afternoon. Pees was carted off the field following a...
NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season
This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
Chiefs fans express displeasure with the officiating in KC’s overtime win over Texans
It’s fair to say Chiefs fans were not happy with referee Carl Cheffers and the officials on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1