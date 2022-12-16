Carol Jean McCluskie, 88, died at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Aspen Creek Assisted Living in Troy, IL. She was born February 4, 1934 in Marion, IL the daughter of the late Everett and Roxie (Weimacht) Geurin. She was a telephone operator for the Wedge Bank in Alton for many years. Carol was a long time member of Cherry Street Baptist Church in Alton and a current member of Christway Church in Godfrey. On November 26, 1954 she married Jack McCluskie, and he preceded her in death on April 13, 2013. Surviving are one daughter, Karen Caires (David) of Glen Carbon, IL, two sons, Kent McCluskie (Patti) of Overland Park, KS, Kraig McCluskie (Julie) of Butler, MO, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Kevin McCluskie and one sister, Gayle Barger. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Christway Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, IL. Reverend Steve Pace will officiate. Memorials may be made to Christway Church or Vitas Hospice. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.co.

GODFREY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO