advantagenews.com
Robert Brandt
Robert T. Brandt, 69, passed away at 1:03pm on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 27, 1953, in Alton, the son of the late Alfred and Martha (Teakert) Brandt. He married the former Linda Stuller on June 17, 1989, in Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include a son: Timothy Darr of Wood River, a daughter and son in law: Janis and Wesley Fish of Alton, two grandchildren: Brittney, Jessica, three great grandchildren: Daymon, Layne, Rainey, and many other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
Robert Perigo
Robert Benjamin Perigo, 21, of Granite City died on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at his home. Robert is survived by his mother, Donna (Tindall) Perigo; father, Kenny Ebersohl, Sr; 5 brothers: Thomas, Richard, Kenny Jr, Austin and Dede and a sister, Edna. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
advantagenews.com
Mark Miller
Mark Leroy Miller, 61, died at 12:30 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home in Jerseyville. He was born on January 9, 1961 at the Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster, Missouri and was the son of the late Virgil and Betty (Shef) Miller. Mark grew up as...
advantagenews.com
Dorothy Palmer
Born December 4, 1925 in Alton, she was the daughter of William and Edna Mae (Harris) Theisen. Dorothy enjoyed needle point, quilting, camping and hiking. On July 18, 1953 in Alton, she married Maurice James Palmer. He died October 21, 2003. Surviving are five sons, James (Tina) Palmer, Darrell Palmer...
advantagenews.com
Carol McCluskie
Carol Jean McCluskie, 88, died at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Aspen Creek Assisted Living in Troy, IL. She was born February 4, 1934 in Marion, IL the daughter of the late Everett and Roxie (Weimacht) Geurin. She was a telephone operator for the Wedge Bank in Alton for many years. Carol was a long time member of Cherry Street Baptist Church in Alton and a current member of Christway Church in Godfrey. On November 26, 1954 she married Jack McCluskie, and he preceded her in death on April 13, 2013. Surviving are one daughter, Karen Caires (David) of Glen Carbon, IL, two sons, Kent McCluskie (Patti) of Overland Park, KS, Kraig McCluskie (Julie) of Butler, MO, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Kevin McCluskie and one sister, Gayle Barger. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Christway Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, IL. Reverend Steve Pace will officiate. Memorials may be made to Christway Church or Vitas Hospice. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.co.
advantagenews.com
Russell Robinson III
Russell “J” Eugene Robinson III, 43, of Madison, IL, passed away at 8:02 a.m. Sat. Dec. 17, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family while under hospice care. He was born June 23, 1979 in Granite City, IL to Russell Eugene Robinson Jr. of Madison, IL and the late Debra York.
advantagenews.com
David Jarrett
David Allen Jarrett, 73, passed away at 12:33 pm on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. David proudly served 18 years in the US Navy and later owned and operated Jarrett Home Improvement. He was a member of Wood River VFW Post. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed fishing. He was a collector of knives, guns and pocket watches. David was also a talented harmonica player.
advantagenews.com
Sylvia Pauline Bond
Sylvia Pauline Bond, 87, of East Alton, Illinois has gone to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 18, 2022. Pauline, the daughter of Milton and Vickey (Milam) Thorne, was born on December 4, 1935, in Harrison, Arkansas. She was the beloved wife of Carl Bond, married June 21, 1953 in...
advantagenews.com
William Smith
William R. Smith, 73, of Bethalto passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home. He was born September 10, 1949 in West Frankfort, IL to Omar Smith Sr. and Virginia (Dodds) Smith. He served his country in the United States Army. He married Thresa Winfree, August 18, 1972 in Meadowbrook; she preceded him in death December 4, 2020. William enjoyed playing his guitar, collecting coins and watching military documentaries.
advantagenews.com
Johanna Cooper
Johanna Lynn Cooper, 60, of Granite City, IL died on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born on December 26, 1961 in Knoxville, TN to Percy Joseph Wilkinson, Jr and Jeanette (Calandar) Wilkinson. The loving mother and grandmother enjoyed music and playing video...
advantagenews.com
Stephen Keeton
He was born on March 12, 1938, in Detroit, MI, to the late Andrew and Lillian (Wendt) Keeton. Stephen married Elizabeth Bick on September 27, 1965, she preceded him in death. Stephen served his country in the United States Army, he then went on to retire from Ford Motor Company. He loved duck hunting, crappie fishing, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
advantagenews.com
Donald D. Gwillim
Donald D. Gwillim, 95, of Shipman, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on August 7, 1927, in White Hall, the son of the late Estella C. (Clower) and Arthur H. Gwillim. Don married Marian Lowis on October 14, 1948, in Medora. They cherished...
advantagenews.com
Eugene F. “Gene” Smith
Eugene F. “Gene” Smith, 96, passed away at 10:51pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Cedar Creek of Godfrey. He was born on November 16, 1926, in Mattoon, Illinois, the son of the late Ivan L. and Grace V. (Gentry) Smith. He married the former Doris Vieregge on October 3, 1947, and they divorced. He married Helen Estelene Bradford in 1968 and she preceded him in death in 1980. He then married the former Edna Waltrip on February 5, 1988, and she preceded him in death on August 3, 2012. Survivors include a daughter and son in law: Kriste and Cecil Wade of Rosewood Heights, a son and daughter in law: Richard and Sharon Smith of Staunton, Illinois, a step daughter and her husband: Edith and Ron Baggett of Roxana, a step son and his wife: Terry and Gaye Waltrip of Richmond, Texas, four grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, two great – great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
advantagenews.com
Carol Ann DeClerqc
Carol Ann DeClerqc, nee Hoog, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Alhambra Care Center, Alhambra, IL. She was born on November 30, 1956 to Vincent "Jock" Hoog and Glenda Dworschak in Litchfield, IL. On November 20th, 1976 Carol married Emiel DeClercq. Carol was a 1975 graduate of...
advantagenews.com
Robert Mitchell
Robert “Bob” D. Mitchell, 71, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Missouri Baptist Hospital after a short illness. His loving family was by his side. Born on September 13, 1951, in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of George W. Mitchell Jr....
advantagenews.com
Gary Devening
Gary Devening, 80, of Jerseyville, died at 7:12 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday. Burial will be in Fieldon Cemetery.
advantagenews.com
Laura Littlejohn
Laura Renee Spiroff Littlejohn , 51, of Granite City, IL passed away on November 30, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO. Laura was preceded in death by her biological father Howard R. Spiroff and adopted father Robert A. Littlejohn, Grandparents Howard and Essie (French) Cook, Grandmother Janette (Soden) Napoli, sister Tabitha Lynn Spiroff and son Justin Allen Focht. She is survived by 7 children - Amy Rena Littlejohn, Joey Michael Focht, Amanda Jo (Brousseau) Focht, Kimmi Jo Focht, Josh Edward Focht, Tylaor Ray Michael Rice, Michael “Ace” Freytag, 18 grandchildren and 6 siblings - Nadine Marie (Stevenson) Wiser Anderson, Jerry Laverne Wiser, Audrey Sue (Lindsey) Wiser, Michaele Marie Spiroff, Katherine Dawn Spiroff, and Christine Lynn (Moore) Spiroff Littlejohn.
advantagenews.com
Gregory McCarry
Gregory Kent "Sammy" McCarry, 74, died at 5:35 a.m., Friday, December 16, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home. He was born in Pearl, Illinois on August 20, 1948, and was one of five children born to Clifford and Janis B. (Hazelwonder) McCarry. His father was electrocuted in a workplace accident...
advantagenews.com
Christine Hurt
Christine Elizabeth Hurt, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Granite City. She was born January 6, 1930, a daughter of the late Posey Keith and the late Tessie Ola (Smith) Korte. She married Royal Ervin Hurt on May 13, 1950, in Piggott, Arkansas and he passed away on June 30, 2020. Christine was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Granite City, had an artistic flair throughout the years, known for her quick wit and everyone loved her. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Robert Carson of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Denice Hurt of Lake St. Louis, Missouri; son-in-law, John Monroe of Granite City; five grandchildren, Shelly (Patrick Novich) Monroe, Matt (Peggy) Carson, Lisa (Ronnie) Wiblemo, Mike (Kate) Hurt and Missy (Justin) Hawkins; seven great grandchildren, Taylor Carson, Kennedy Carson, Nixon Carson, Ally Wiblemo, Katelyn Wiblemo, Ace Wiblemo and Henry Hurt; three sisters-in-law, Glenda Keith of Columbia, Missouri, Sue Keith of Bloomington, Illinois and Sue Hurt of Granite City; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Monroe and three brothers, Charles, Harold and Russell Keith.
advantagenews.com
Mark William Allen
Mark William Allen, 52, passed away 2:42 am, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, MO. Born October 6, 1970 in Alton, he was the son of George Allen and Betty (Garner) Sauls. Mark enjoyed camping and fishing; working construction out of the local. He is survived...
