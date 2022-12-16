ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Face Masks Are Still A Good Idea. Here Are The Best Ones To Stock Up On.

By Tessa Flores
 4 days ago

A MaskC KN95 mask , mulberry silk face mask and a scalloped cotton fiber filter mask .

In anticipation of potential coronavirus surges this winter , the Biden administration is once again offering free COVID tests and making contingency plans to provide personnel and equipment in the event any health systems are overwhelmed.

If you want to err on the side of caution or go that extra mile to help protect the immunocompromised people in your life, but your mask stock has been dwindling, take this opportunity to replenish your stash just in time for your holiday dinners, New Year’s parties or winter travel plans.

A lot of masks have hit the market in recent years, many of them meeting the unique wants and needs of individuals, some designed using rigorous NIOSH certification standards and others that were spotted on celebrities. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites and those that were well-received by our readers.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

housebeautiful.com

Garcelle Beauvais Shares Her Top 10 Holiday Picks from Target

Christmas is quickly approaching, and this is your last weekend to pick up gifts. So naturally, your House Beautiful shopping team is thinking all things Christmas shopping. To get in the spirit, we chatted with Garcelle Beauvais about last-minute holiday gifts from Target. That's right—the acclaimed actress is just as obsessed with Tar-jay as we are—and shared some of her secrets to shopping there for last-minute holiday essentials, stocking stuffers, and that final gift for the hardest person on your list.
couponingwithrachel.com

Set of 3 Flocked Pine Trees with Galvanized Metal Bucket ONLY $44 + FREE Shipping

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. These keep going in and out of stock! Hopefully, you can snag them!. Hop over to Walmart online where these Holiday Time Flocked Pine Tree with Galvanized Metal Bucket Decorations are only $44 + FREE shipping!
