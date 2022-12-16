Face Masks Are Still A Good Idea. Here Are The Best Ones To Stock Up On.

In anticipation of potential coronavirus surges this winter , the Biden administration is once again offering free COVID tests and making contingency plans to provide personnel and equipment in the event any health systems are overwhelmed.

If you want to err on the side of caution or go that extra mile to help protect the immunocompromised people in your life, but your mask stock has been dwindling, take this opportunity to replenish your stash just in time for your holiday dinners, New Year’s parties or winter travel plans.

A lot of masks have hit the market in recent years, many of them meeting the unique wants and needs of individuals, some designed using rigorous NIOSH certification standards and others that were spotted on celebrities. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites and those that were well-received by our readers.

