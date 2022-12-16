Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfoodblog.com
These 3 Rides Had a ROUGH Week in Disney World
Rides close from time to time — bad weather hits, electronics need to be tinkered with — we get it!. But last week was an unusually unlucky week for Disney World, and if you were visiting you might have gotten caught up in it. Last week we saw...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You May Not Be Able To Park at Disney World Hotels
Did you know that Disney World hotels have their own set of rules?. For example, if you’re bringing your pet to Disney World, there are only a few specific hotels where they can stay with you. Before you visit, you’ll want to know about the hotel rules where you’re staying! And that includes this seasonal transportation restriction.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New in Disney’s Animal Kingdom: An Upcoming Ride CLOSURE
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re going to Disney World soon, you need to make sure you’re caught up on all the latest news. Between changes in character dining and new...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Buffets Are Returning to Chef Mickey’s in Disney World
Disney World has come a long way since the parks first reopened after the pandemic-related closures. Experiences began returning in phases, character interactions were modified, and buffets switched to family-style or prix fixe meals instead. We’ve seen a lot of that change recently, with many restaurants returning to buffet service. And now, another Disney World restaurant is switching back to a buffet!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why Disney Is Sorry It Invented Disney Adults
Ahh, Disney Adults, the infamous fans of the mouse and childhood nostalgia. “Disney Adults” are the grown-ups known for visiting the Disney theme parks, packing the theaters when new Disney movies premiere, and buying up merchandise with their favorite characters like it’s their JOB. Whether you love them, hate them, or you are one, Disney Adults have a significant impact on the theme parks...and Disney might just regret having created such dedicated fans.
disneyfoodblog.com
Gifts For Disney World Lovers You Can STILL Get in Time for Christmas
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Alright, people, it’s crunch time! We have less than a week until Christmas, so it’s time to wrap up your gift shopping. If you’re still searching for...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: The BEST Disney World Hotels in 2023
If you’re planning a Disney World trip – THIS is where you want to start!. We’ve got the BEST hotels in Disney World for 2023 comin’ right up. Check out our video below about the The BEST Disney World Hotels in 2023. Are you a DFB...
disneyfoodblog.com
An Exclusive 100th Anniversary Event Is Coming to Disney World!
We just love celebrating anything and everything Disney, but what’s bigger than celebrating 100 years as a company?!. We’ve already seen a TON of Disney 100th Anniversary merchandise in the parks and online, and we know when we can see two NEW nighttime spectaculars in Disneyland for the festivities, too. And now, Disney World is getting in on the action with an exclusive event!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New in Magic Kingdom: New Menu Items at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe
It’s Christmas week, and there’s a lot happening in Disney World!. We’ve tried holiday snacks, seen holiday entertainment, and shopped DOZENS of holiday merchandise items, but there’s so much more than just the seasonal news to check out in the parks. We’ve been to Magic Kingdom multiple times in the past week and we’re sharing all the updates from the park that you completely missed!
disneyfoodblog.com
Hurry And Grab These Disney Deals From Amazon Before They’re Gone!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Some of us have already received gifts this holiday season, whether from a gift swap at work, exchanging presents early with friends and family, or from the first night of Hanukkah.
disneyfoodblog.com
Grab Disney’s 50th Anniversary Tower of Terror Collectible Online Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Ever wished you could just pick up the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, put it in your backpack, and just bring it home with you? Well, now you can…kinda!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Is Losing Billions on Disney+. Where’s the Money Going?
Based on the blockbuster content and large subscriber numbers we’ve seen from Disney+ in its short existence, you’d think the service would be financially successful overall. But, unfortunately, for The Walt Disney Company and its investors, that’s not quite the case. One of Disney’s biggest issues recently has...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Fantasy Cruising: 2023 Restaurant Guide
Disney Cruises have a lot to offer, like letting you experience the magic of Disney while sailing around to different locations!. You can find exclusive entertainment, special themed days at sea, holiday celebrations, attractions, and more. There is also a lot of exclusive dining available! If you’re planning a Disney cruise, the dining options are an important thing to consider, since it’s not like you can just order from DoorDash if you’re not feeling the options! So, let’s take a look at ALL of the dining available on the Disney Fantasy!
disneyfoodblog.com
Times Revealed for NEW 100th Anniversary Nighttime Spectaculars in Disneyland
2023 is going to bring a whole bunch of NEW things to the Disney parks!. Over at Disneyland Resort specifically, the parks will be getting NEW nighttime shows in 2023, both of which will help celebrate the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary. While we already had the names of the new shows, now we’ve got their show times so you can plan those visits!
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: Tour a Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom on the Disney Dream Cruise Ship With Us
If it involves lounging poolside with a drink in your hand, experiencing world-class entertainment, and sailing to new destinations — the Disney Cruise Line may be for you! We recently sailed on the Disney Dream, and have been sharing bits of our trip. But now, it’s time to take a tour of a Disney Dream stateroom!
disneyfoodblog.com
DATE ANNOUNCED for the Return of Princesses to Cinderella’s Royal Table
Disney World has slowly returned to normal operations since reopening after the park closures. But, not every experience returned at once, and not everything has returned just yet, either. As of now, one of the only character meals that features Disney Princesses is at Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in EPCOT. That’s all changing soon, because characters are returning to Cinderella’s Royal Table in Magic Kingdom!
disneyfoodblog.com
Shopping at Target Can Actually SAVE You Money on Disney Merch
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you’re still holiday shopping, we bet you’re trying to save as much money as possible. Disney has certainly been offering lots of exciting deals and discounts...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Old Key West Resort
There is just SO much good food in Disney World, it’s hard to decide where to eat. However, if you’re staying at a hotel, you might want to know about your options there. Let’s face it, once you’re at your Disney World hotel, you might not want to travel too far for food. So you’ll want to know about the best options there, right? Well, if you’re staying at Disney’s Old Key West Resort, we’ve put together the ultimate guide for where you should eat — and drink!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get Last-Minute Disney Gifts for CHEAP!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping…what are you WAITING for?!. It’s officially the week of Christmas and the countdown is ON! The malls and stores are...
Comments / 0