ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Here are the highest-paid Independence city employees

By Andrew Vaupel - Kansas City Business Journal
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BwVN_0jlRke4u00

The city of Independence is one of just a handful of municipalities in the Kansas City area delivering electricity to its residents. However, running a municipal electric utility isn’t cheap, and it shows in the city’s latest payroll data.

About half of the city’s 50 highest-paid employees work for Independence Power & Light. (According to the American Public Power Association, Gardner, Harrisonville, Larned and Kansas City, Kansas, are the area’s other public power utilities.)

Here are Johnson County’s highest-paid employees

As of January, Independence had about 970 full-time-equivalent employees, making it the 33rd-biggest public-sector employer in the Kansas City area .

According to the 2020 Census, the city had a population of 123,028, making it the fifth-most populous city in Missouri as well as the fifth largest in the metro.

Check out the gallery below to see some of highest-paid Independence employees.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I94xa_0jlRke4u00
    Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal
  • Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3Y25_0jlRke4u00
    Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal

Independence has about 7.9 FTE employees per 1,000 residents, which is among the highest figures encountered among area municipalities during the the Kansas City Business Journal ‘s research.

The top end of the city’s payroll includes about 50 workers whose earnings topped $145,000 during the most recent fiscal year.

Keep reading: See the top 20 highest-paid Independence employees here Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcur.org

Kansas City Council considers reparations for Black residents

The median household income of Black residents in Kansas City is 62% that of white residents, according to data compiled by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, and Black residents are unemployed at rates between 1.5 to 2 times higher than white residents. Those discrepancies are at the center...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Row House Building in Kansas City

Row House Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byMwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Row House Building is a row of dwellings located on East 34th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. They consist of three stories including the ground floor. The architectural design is Queen Anne and they were built in 1887-1888. The main facade of a single unit is located at 3401 Main Street which is on the corner of 34th and Main. The other units line up in a row on East 34th Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions

The last time JoAnn Stovall had contact with her granddaughter, Samone Jackson, was in early 2021. Almost two years have gone by without contact with the now 25-year-old woman, who spent much of her childhood in Stovall’s home.  Stovall raised Jackson from the time she was 5. About a year after graduating from high school, […] The post As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas City’s new airport terminal promises a completely different user experience

Construction of a gleaming new $1.5 billion terminal at Kansas City International Airport is nearly down to finishing touches.  Kansas City residents voted by an overwhelming margin in 2017 to go ahead with the largest infrastructure project in the city’s history, trusting in promises that the new terminal would create a much-improved passenger experience and […] The post <strong>Kansas City’s new airport terminal promises a completely different user experience</strong> appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Secret Door Takes You To One of The Best Restaurants in Missouri

You might have a hard time finding the Courthouse Exchange, but once you've found it you'll never forget it. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the city, heck in the whole state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or a family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy