Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series quickly became one of the streaming service's more popular series. Though the show doesn't directly follow the plot of a particular novel, it builds off the work of JRR Tolkien. Starting with Tolkien's established fan base could only help the show as it brings fans into Middle-earth. But The Rings of Power is not the first time people have entered the fictional world through the screen. Tolkien's works have been adapted many times, but the most famous is Peter Jackson's film series. The Rings of Power introduces many characters who appear in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, but the show isn't directly connected to the films. Though the show seems to have aimed for a similar look to the films, it has a different creative team and is not officially tied to any previous interpretation of Middle-earth. Yet, as both are adapted from the same source material, the two stories fit together fairly well. It's easy to imagine them being in the same world. With The Rings of Power taking place long before the events in the films, there is room for some inconsistency without it being painfully distracting. And, by providing backstories for central characters like Gandalf, Elrond, and Sauron, the show can enhance rewatches of Jackson's films.

