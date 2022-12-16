Read full article on original website
Collider
James Gunn Says DC Movies Will No Longer Face “Studio Interference”
In previous years, Zack Snyder - who was 'credited' (if you want to call it that) with beginning the DC Universe on screen - had complained of what he referred to as 'studio interference' from Warner Bros. while attempting to put his movies into theaters. Both Snyder's movies - Batman...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Move for Taylor Is as Obvious as It Is Exciting — Here’s Why
The end of “Tridge” hints at a thrilling new beginning for our favorite world-renowned psychiatrist. Over the millennia, we have oftentimes crossed our fingers and hoped against hope that The Bold and the Beautiful would finally let Taylor get her man. Not because Ridge was especially good for or to her, though (he wasn’t); she just wanted him so badly, and we adored her so much, that we wanted her to have him.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Heads For $17M+ Tuesday – Box Office
20th Century Studios/Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water‘s Tuesday box office is looking at $17M, and could possibly topple Minions: Rise of Gru‘s first Tuesday of $17.5M to become the best Tuesday of 2022. Some rival studios are seeing higher, but we’ll see how it settles come the morning. In its fifth day, the James Cameron directed sequel’s running domestic box office will rise to $167.3M. I hear Avatar 2 has about $8M in pre-sales heading into the upcoming weekend, which is strong per one distribution source for a weekend 2 of a movie. Rogue One: A Star Wars...
Collider
Zachary Levi Confirms Shazam Won't Be Recast Amidst DC Studios Restructuring
Zachary Levi is set to reprise his role as the boy-turned-superhero Shazam in the upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Amidst continued restructuring at DC Studios, though, some rumors emerged that it would be Levi's last time suiting up as the character, but he has now quashed that gossip.
Collider
James Cameron Reveals He's Considering Rebooting 'The Terminator' Franchise
James Cameron is among the most commercially successful filmmakers in the industry. Even before Avatar became a monstrous box-office success the director had features like The Terminator and Titanic to his name. Nonetheless, the 2009 movie spanned into a 5-part franchise with the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water currently dominating the box office thirteen years after the original movie came out. However, there’s one franchise that seems to have stayed with the director that he wants to reboot, The Terminator. Cameron recently revealed to the Smartless Podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that indeed a reboot is in “discussion.”
Collider
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals How He Accidentally Wrecked the Future of '1883'
If there’s one thing that Paramount+ executives don’t regret, it's having said yes to the Yellowstone project. The Kevin Costner-led series not only ended up becoming one of the streaming platform’s tentpole series – with viewership numbers reaching new records every season – but also spawned the creation of spin-offs that have become incredibly popular. But one person underestimated the Yellowstone-verse potential: Its own creator. In an interview with Deadline, director and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan reveals that he made a huge mistake with one of the spin-offs, 1883.
Collider
'Justified: City Primeval' Showrunners Reveal How Quentin Tarantino Helped Bring About Revival Series
Fans can thank Quentin Tarantino for the return of Raylan Givens on next year's miniseries Justified: City Primeval. A conversation with Timothy Olyphant about Elmore Leonard on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood led to the FX series revival. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Dave...
Collider
New 'Last of Us' Teaser Previews the Horrifying Threats Humanity Faces
We’re less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. As such, marketing has exploded with new images, posters, and trailers for the series which is based on the popular PlayStation franchise of the same name. Now the latest teaser for the series showcases the explosive terror that lies ahead for fan-favorite characters Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).
Collider
'The Rings of Power' Changes the Way We Watch 'The Lord of the Rings'
Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series quickly became one of the streaming service's more popular series. Though the show doesn't directly follow the plot of a particular novel, it builds off the work of JRR Tolkien. Starting with Tolkien's established fan base could only help the show as it brings fans into Middle-earth. But The Rings of Power is not the first time people have entered the fictional world through the screen. Tolkien's works have been adapted many times, but the most famous is Peter Jackson's film series. The Rings of Power introduces many characters who appear in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, but the show isn't directly connected to the films. Though the show seems to have aimed for a similar look to the films, it has a different creative team and is not officially tied to any previous interpretation of Middle-earth. Yet, as both are adapted from the same source material, the two stories fit together fairly well. It's easy to imagine them being in the same world. With The Rings of Power taking place long before the events in the films, there is room for some inconsistency without it being painfully distracting. And, by providing backstories for central characters like Gandalf, Elrond, and Sauron, the show can enhance rewatches of Jackson's films.
Collider
Why are Christmas Horror Movies Always Funny?
While many are grabbing a cup of Christmas cheer and watching their favorite Hallmark movies this time of year, others are leaning into the Christmas horror genre. From re-imagined classics like Black Christmas to new-age takes on traditional stories like Krampus and Silent Night, horror movie fans won't have trouble finding something to watch this season. But instead of leaving viewers with heavy thoughts about a killer's motive or obscenely high blood pressure, Christmas horror always leaves the viewer laughing. That's because Christmas horror understands the assignment. The creatives behind these movies know their audiences want to fulfill the same needs as a horror movie would, but that it's Christmas, after all.
Collider
New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Image Puts Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Heart of the Adventure
There are a lot of films to get excited about in 2023, particularly in the summer movie season, which looks to be the most crowded in history. Arguably the most highly anticipated film next summer sees the return of the name of adventure, and its name is Indiana Jones. Everyone’s favorite Nazi-fighting archeologist is returning to theaters for one final adventure in June with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With just six months until the film’s release, the marketing machine has been ramping up with Indy 5’s first trailer, poster, and a whole slough of new images. Now the latest image further teases Indy’s newest partner in crime for Dial of Destiny.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Hints at the Multiverse Being Responsible for His Wolverine Return
While fans were thrilled with the news that Hugh Jackman is returning to his signature role of Logan/Wolverine in Deadpool 3, alongside Ryan Reynolds, there was some concern and skepticism amongst fans - with good reason - that the film might end up diluting the emotional weight of the conclusion to what was meant to be Jackman's final outing as the character, in 2017's Logan. The Oscar-nominated film saw Jackman and Patrick Stewart (as Professor X) return to their roles in a future-set film where Logan's powers of healing have begun to slow down, and find him sacrificing himself to save Laura (Dafne Keen), who was created from Logan's own DNA. The emotional climax of the film was heartbreaking but a fitting end to the character.
Collider
New 'Cocaine Bear' Image Shows Ray Liotta Ready to Take On an Apex Predator
Elizabeth Bank’s upcoming black comedy Cocaine Bear is one movie to watch out for. The movie, inspired by real-life events that took place in 1985, sees a black bear ingesting a duffel bag full of cocaine and going on a murderous rampage in a small Georgia town, where a group of locals and tourists join forces to survive. No matter how absurd the situation sounds, by the looks of the promotional material, it’s going to be a comedy gold mine. Empire has now revealed a new look at the upcoming film with an exclusive image.
Collider
'Eight Crazy Nights' and 9 More Must-Watch Hanukkah Movies
Hanukkah is celebrated for eight special days every holiday season with traditions like the spinning of dreidels and lighting of menorahs, and now more than ever, it can be spent watching movies centered around the Jewish holiday, new and old in a variety of genres. Between some classic comedies starring...
Collider
The 10 Best 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Characters, Ranked By Likability
The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally here. Fans have long been obsessed with the world of Pandora since its 2009 release. That year, the critically acclaimed sci-fi movie broke all box office records. It became the movie with the biggest box office haul ever. A hit with audiences and critics alike, Avatar won three Oscars, two BAFTAs, and many other awards.
Collider
Every Taylor Sheridan Project Ranked
Taylor Sheridan is the master of the modern western, tapping into a genre largely ignored or forgotten by Hollywood until the stunning success of his hit series Yellowstone. Formerly an actor, Sheridan first emerged as a serious writing talent with his 2015 film Sicario. Since then, he has displayed a penchant for intense character dramas that have spanned many time periods and crossed over into multiple genres. Yet his distinct voice, notably influenced by literary luminaries such as Cormac McCarthy and Larry McMurtry, remains present throughout all his projects. Following the success of Yellowstone, Sheridan created or co-created a bevy of shows in rapid succession, which can make diving into his work a bit overwhelming. Below is a ranked list of all his current projects to help you sift through his treasure trove of a filmography.
Collider
Funkos, and Legos, and Toys, Oh My! Adults Are Buying More Toys Than Ever Before
Playing with or collecting toys has become an increasingly acceptable part of adulthood in recent years. Many of us have felt the temptation to buy a figure, plushie, or LEGO set involving our favorite franchises as part of our fandom, or we've just felt that twinge of nostalgia come on. Now, according to market data reported by CNBC, adults who buy toys for themselves are becoming an increasingly vital part of the toy industry's success. Whether they're collectors or simply want to try out a product based on their favorite franchise or that reminds them of their childhood, these adults have been a steadily increasing part of the toy industry's consumer base until the pandemic saw sales from this group skyrocket to a point where they're helping the industry stay in the green.
Collider
Exciting ‘The Terminal List’ Announcement Coming Soon Says Amazon Studios' Television Head
Fans of the Chris Pratt-led military thriller The Terminal List have been eagerly awaiting news on a potential Season 2 at Prime Video. In terms of watch time, the series was a massive success pulling an average of 1.6 billion minutes watched across its eight-episode first season. Pratt himself even teased that there was more on the way during an appearance on Jack Carr's, the author of the book the series was based on, podcast. Since then, it's been crickets.
Collider
'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head
It's safe to say The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was a resounding success for Prime Video. In addition to being the streamer's top original program in every region, and driving more Prime Video subscribers than any previous program, the series also broke viewership records with 25 million viewers on release day, and 100 million viewers by the finale. Premiering at #1 on Nielsen's streaming chart, and with a finale that trended in 27 countries on Twitter for 426 cumulative hours, it's little wonder audiences are antsy to return to Middle-earth as quickly as possible.
Collider
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Storyboard Shows an Alternate Lineup of the Illuminati
The Illuminati in this year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness almost had a different lineup of members. Artist Soren Bendt has shared on his website a storyboard showing a slightly different group from director Sam Raimi's Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Just like in the film, the Earth-838 Illuminati...
