Lake Oswego, OR

KATU.com

Shop Local, Be Local!

Shop local, Be local! Shatrine Krake, Director of the Business Recovery Center for Lake Oswego and West Linn, joined us to share a new program that could reward you for shopping local. Now through January 31st, visit participating businesses throughout Lake Oswego and West Linn to earn up to $250...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
WWEEK

Rally Pizza in Vancouver, Wash., Will Close by the End of the Year

Rally Pizza, a foodie gem that makes some of Southwest Washington’s best Neapolitan-style pies out of a utilitarian strip mall, is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife team Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham announced late last week they would be closing the business located just off of East Mill Plain Boulevard about 2 miles west of Interstate 205. The couple cited ongoing industry challenges as the reason.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Hood River reopens

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River reopened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 after being closed for several hours due to multiple crashes caused by black ice. The closure started around 5:15 a.m. after icy road conditions led to several crashes, including a deadly...
TROUTDALE, OR
Channel 6000

Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rainy in Portland now, but dangerous wind chill on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland kicks Tuesday off with showers that are expected throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s. The snow level stays above 1,000 feet, except for the Gorge where snow has already accumulated along Interstate 84. Expect travel impacts in the Gorge and all mountain passes on Tuesday.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Widespread freezing rain/ice storm likely heading into Christmas weekend

The timing couldn’t be any worse could it? I know LOTS of you have plans for either road or air travel late this week and into the holiday weekend. Well, it appears the biggest winter storm we’ve seen since the Valentine’s weekend snow/ice storm in 2021 is headed our way. This includes not only the Portland metro area, but likely even (briefly) reaching out to parts of the coastline and down into the entire Willamette Valley. And the Gorge...well, most likely not much will be moving there Friday through Christmas Day. It’s still 3-4 days out, but our models are in excellent agreement on timing and impacts. First a summary for the TL:DR folks.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Modern Farmhouse With Deep Roots

Camille E. Trummer’s great-grandmother’s dying wish was for her home, located on a bluff above the Willamette River, to stay in the family and not be sold to developers. So, in 2020, the 35-year-old social-impact consultant bought the property, a 1942 farmhouse in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood. Now, Trummer and her family live in a modern farmhouse shaded by two massive sycamore trees—on the same gravel road as her grandparents and her father.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Over half a million travels expected at PDX this holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. — Holiday travel is in flight at the Portland International Airport. PDX says they expect about 593,000 travelers in the last two weeks of December. They say holiday travel will peak at about 52,000 travelers on the last two Fridays of the year-- the Friday before Christmas and the Friday before New Year's Eve.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver C-TRAN offering free service on NYE

VANCOUVER, Wash. — If you’re heading out to ring in 2023, be safe, plan ahead and let C-TRAN do the driving instead of getting behind the wheel. Transit is a safe, smart alternative to driving, and C-TRAN is offering free service across its entire system on New Year's Eve to help revelers get home safe.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Inflation affecting Christmas Tree farms and businesses

Portland, ORE — Christmas tree shopping is in full swing: "It’s going great," said Jake Figeira, a Christmas tree shopper. "Christmas tree shopping is good," said Olivia Moloney, another Christmas tree shopper. Despite this cheer, KATU asked store owners selling trees if inflation has affected prices. "Oh absolutely....
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
PORTLAND, OR

