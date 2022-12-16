Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Shop Local, Be Local!
Shop local, Be local! Shatrine Krake, Director of the Business Recovery Center for Lake Oswego and West Linn, joined us to share a new program that could reward you for shopping local. Now through January 31st, visit participating businesses throughout Lake Oswego and West Linn to earn up to $250...
A year in the making: What a temperature blanket taught this PNW resident
2022 was the first year, and potentially the last, that Jene McMahon had crocheted a full blanket.
WWEEK
Rally Pizza in Vancouver, Wash., Will Close by the End of the Year
Rally Pizza, a foodie gem that makes some of Southwest Washington’s best Neapolitan-style pies out of a utilitarian strip mall, is calling it quits. Husband-and-wife team Alan Maniscalco and Shan Wickham announced late last week they would be closing the business located just off of East Mill Plain Boulevard about 2 miles west of Interstate 205. The couple cited ongoing industry challenges as the reason.
Ice storm expected in the Portland area this week | Timeline of what to expect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is increasingly certain: Portland is headed for an ice storm. In fact, much of the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington are in for a sustained barrage of sleet and freezing rain, starting as early as Thursday afternoon and continuing as late as Saturday morning.
kptv.com
I-84 eastbound from Troutdale to Hood River reopens
TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of I-84 between Troutdale and Hood River reopened Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 after being closed for several hours due to multiple crashes caused by black ice. The closure started around 5:15 a.m. after icy road conditions led to several crashes, including a deadly...
Channel 6000
Ho Ho No: Cold arctic air headed for Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get your last-minute Christmas shopping done early this week because this is the calm before the storm, so to speak. Models are coming into agreement that a much colder airmass will arrive mid- to late-week, bringing with it modified arctic air and the increasing chance of snow and freezing rain to the Portland metro by late week.
‘Louie Louie’ directly linked to global sound solutions
Biamp is one of the best-kept secrets in Oregon's Silicon Forest. They're a world leader in audio-visual technology, creating solutions for companies and governments in 120 countries around the world.
Channel 6000
Rainy in Portland now, but dangerous wind chill on the way
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland kicks Tuesday off with showers that are expected throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s. The snow level stays above 1,000 feet, except for the Gorge where snow has already accumulated along Interstate 84. Expect travel impacts in the Gorge and all mountain passes on Tuesday.
kptv.com
Widespread freezing rain/ice storm likely heading into Christmas weekend
The timing couldn’t be any worse could it? I know LOTS of you have plans for either road or air travel late this week and into the holiday weekend. Well, it appears the biggest winter storm we’ve seen since the Valentine’s weekend snow/ice storm in 2021 is headed our way. This includes not only the Portland metro area, but likely even (briefly) reaching out to parts of the coastline and down into the entire Willamette Valley. And the Gorge...well, most likely not much will be moving there Friday through Christmas Day. It’s still 3-4 days out, but our models are in excellent agreement on timing and impacts. First a summary for the TL:DR folks.
WWEEK
Modern Farmhouse With Deep Roots
Camille E. Trummer’s great-grandmother’s dying wish was for her home, located on a bluff above the Willamette River, to stay in the family and not be sold to developers. So, in 2020, the 35-year-old social-impact consultant bought the property, a 1942 farmhouse in North Portland’s Overlook neighborhood. Now, Trummer and her family live in a modern farmhouse shaded by two massive sycamore trees—on the same gravel road as her grandparents and her father.
Snow is likely in Portland this week, along with icy roads on busy holiday travel days
Portland probably won’t get a white Christmas this year, but we might get one snowy night of Hanukkah. According to Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, cold air is on its way to the metro area. “I wouldn’t expect much of any snow through...
Downtown Portland restaurateur to leaders: ‘We ask for change’
DarSalam is not alone. Just a few blocks away, Raven's Manor cocktail bar recently reported at least 5 of their windows were broken in a one-week period.
KATU.com
Not quite Rudolph: Three-legged buck 'decked' with Christmas lights, rescued by ODFW
DALLAS, Ore. — No one's written a jaunty holiday tune about this one yet!. On Monday the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife rescued a 3-legged deer who had gotten tangled up in Christmas lights. In the pictures provided, the deer, nicknamed Tripod by Dallas residents, can be seen...
KATU.com
Over half a million travels expected at PDX this holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — Holiday travel is in flight at the Portland International Airport. PDX says they expect about 593,000 travelers in the last two weeks of December. They say holiday travel will peak at about 52,000 travelers on the last two Fridays of the year-- the Friday before Christmas and the Friday before New Year's Eve.
KATU.com
Vancouver C-TRAN offering free service on NYE
VANCOUVER, Wash. — If you’re heading out to ring in 2023, be safe, plan ahead and let C-TRAN do the driving instead of getting behind the wheel. Transit is a safe, smart alternative to driving, and C-TRAN is offering free service across its entire system on New Year's Eve to help revelers get home safe.
KATU.com
Inflation affecting Christmas Tree farms and businesses
Portland, ORE — Christmas tree shopping is in full swing: "It’s going great," said Jake Figeira, a Christmas tree shopper. "Christmas tree shopping is good," said Olivia Moloney, another Christmas tree shopper. Despite this cheer, KATU asked store owners selling trees if inflation has affected prices. "Oh absolutely....
KATU.com
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
Freezing rain forecast in Portland could spell trouble for holiday travel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians are gearing up for a busy week of holiday travel leading up to Christmas this weekend, but an icy forecast for Thursday and Friday could make travel plans more complicated. Conditions are expected to be relatively dry through the middle of the week aside from...
Winter Solstice and ‘Planet Parade’ to wrap up 2022
There’s still plenty left to look forward to in 2022, and to look up to, starting with the upcoming Winter Solstice.
KATU.com
Petition with almost 800 signatures seeks to stop Safe Rest Village in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore — The group Neighbors 4 Safe Smart Shelters has submitted a petition with nearly 800 signatures to stop the building of a Safe Rest Village on Northwest Naito Parkway. “I’m really concerned about the safety in the neighborhood,” said Megan Ziskovsky, who lives at a waterfront complex...
Comments / 0