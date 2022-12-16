ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Man accused of killing girlfriend held on $1 million bond

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A man on probation for domestic violence is now locked up in the Kenton County jail, charged with the murder of his girlfriend. Amberly Harris missed a few days of work. On Thursday, her employer asked police to check on her. When officers knocked on...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$1M bond for NKY man charged with murdering girlfriend

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man charged with murdering his girlfriend will appear before a judge Monday. Tommy Powell, 55, is held on a $1 million cash bond at the Kenton County Detention Center, jail records show. His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. at Kenton County...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road

CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

4 injured, including infant, in Batavia Township crash

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batavia Township on Monday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was a crash in Batavia Township on Old State Route 32. A vehicle traveled off the left of center and struck another vehicle. The first car then hit a mailbox and utility pole.
BATAVIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy