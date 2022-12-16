Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
WKRC
17-year-old named as second suspect in double fatal shooting during robbery
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have charged a second suspect for the murders of Logan Lawson and Nonaisha Jones in Roselawn last week. That suspect is 17-years-old and Local 12 is not currently naming him. Police believe Lawson, Jones and Jaylan DuBose were all in a vehicle together at the...
New trial granted for man sentenced to death for 1994 Blue Ash murder
A man sentenced to death for a1994 murder in Blue Ash has been granted a new trial after a judge ruled the prosecution withheld evidence during his initial trial.
WKRC
No sign of 72-year-old missing Clermont County man despite numerous searches
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Despite additional searches, a 72-year-old man with a cognitive disability remains missing in Clermont County. Tommy Mills was reported missing Dec. 7 from his apartment off Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Local 12 learned that police watched 70 hours of video surveillance from a nearby...
WKRC
Shooting victim found at North College Hill bar
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at a North College Hill bar. Police went to the area of Sundale and Savannah Avenue for a report of a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 17. They found the gunshot victim at...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
WKRC
Hamilton County judge grants new trial to death row inmate convicted of Blue Ash murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man who spent 25 years on death row will get a new trial, a Hamilton County judge ruled Tuesday. Elwood Jones was convicted in the beating death of Rhoda Nathan at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Blue Ash in 1994. Nathan was visiting from New Jersey at the time.
WKRC
1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
Homicide detectives investigating death of one-year-old in Dayton
DAYTON — Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a one-year-old. On Monday, Dec. 12, officers were dispatched to the first block North Hedges Street for a person down complaint, according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer. The child was in a medical emergency. Medics arrived on the...
WKRC
Moving company leader sentenced for scams, holding possessions hostage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Miami man was sentenced to six years in prison for moving company scams that defrauded more than 1,000 victims out of at least $2.4 million. Some of the victims were in the Tri-State. Serghei Verlan was sentenced in a federal courtroom in Cincinnati Tuesday. Verlan and...
WKRC
Man accused of killing girlfriend held on $1 million bond
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A man on probation for domestic violence is now locked up in the Kenton County jail, charged with the murder of his girlfriend. Amberly Harris missed a few days of work. On Thursday, her employer asked police to check on her. When officers knocked on...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
WLWT 5
Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
$1M bond for NKY man charged with murdering girlfriend
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man charged with murdering his girlfriend will appear before a judge Monday. Tommy Powell, 55, is held on a $1 million cash bond at the Kenton County Detention Center, jail records show. His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. at Kenton County...
WKRC
Police cancel search for critically missing man last seen in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Authorities canceled the search for an endangered missing adult. Officials say Fred Williams, 71, drove away from his home on Dec. 10 and did not return. According to reports, Williams suffers from dementia and law enforcement was concerned for his safety.
‘I loved him;’ Mother speaks out while police investigate her 1-year old’s death
DAYTON — A mother who thinks somebody killed her one-year old son, Ryder is speaking out. He passed away after a week at Dayton Children’s Hospital. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik spoke with the mother Monday. “He just turned one in August,” Chelcie Berrey, mother of the...
WLWT 5
Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road
CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
WLWT 5
Reports of large police presence on Rapid Run Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of large police presence on Rapid Run Road in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported shots fired on South D Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on South D Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
WKRC
4 injured, including infant, in Batavia Township crash
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batavia Township on Monday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol says there was a crash in Batavia Township on Old State Route 32. A vehicle traveled off the left of center and struck another vehicle. The first car then hit a mailbox and utility pole.
