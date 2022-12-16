Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, which comprises 17 hospitals, has become a strategic investor in Cedar, a digital health billing startup valued at $3.2 billion. Cedar said it aims to transform the patient financial experience by empowering individuals to easily and affordably pursue the care they need. Its digital portfolio is designed to facilitate financial interactions throughout the patient journey, from appointment confirmation and price estimates pre-service to final payment post-service.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO