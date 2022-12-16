ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

ECU Health’s air transport team recognized for Parker Byrd rescue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s EastCare team was awarded MedEvac Transport of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS) on Monday. The award was in honor of their initial transport of East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd and subsequent transports throughout his recovery. The EastCare...
WITN

Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A massive lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the hit video game Fortnite. The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children’s privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases. $245 million is...
WITN

IBX Media celebrating over $100,000 in Christmas fundraising

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been another successful year of fundraising for an Eastern Carolina radio station company. Inner Banks Media said that it’s been able to raise over $100,000 for families for Christmas for a second year in a row. We’re told the money is raised thanks...
WITN

Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games

RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research.
WITN

Local law enforcement encourages safety this holiday season

Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research.
wcti12.com

Fifteen-year-old girl missing in Pitt County

Greenville, PITT COUNTY — Mahogany Miller, a 15-year-old Greenville resident, has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 15. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Miller. Miller is described as 5'2" tall, 120 pounds with red hair in a bun. If you have any...
WITN

Wilson County man uses lucky numbers to win $120,000 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County man used his lucky numbers to win a jackpot off a $1 ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Joseph Gardner Jr. bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket from The Grocery Door in Wilson and did his regular routine of betting on his son’s birthday and jersey numbers.
WITN

Blue Angels to return for 2024 Cherry Point Air Show

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels confirmed the team will be the headliner at the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show. It was also revealed during the International Council of Air Shows that the three-time award-winning Marine Corps event will take place from May 11-12, 2024.
WITN

TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting. Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research.
WITN

Vending fridges bring ENC chef’s pandemic vision to life

VARIOUS CITIES, N.C. (WITN) - One chef in Eastern Carolina took a pandemic-born fantasy and turned it into a multi-location feeder for her surrounding communities. Chef Vivian Howard has added a ‘Viv’s Fridge’ in Raleigh and New Bern. “I thought, ‘Just because there’s no one else doing...
WITN

Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting

ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Children from around the country were at East Carolina University to participate in a study that could help researchers learn more about the effects and treatment of brain injuries. TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
WNCT

Pitt County Schools announces administrative appointments

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced administrative leadership appointments involving several schools across the district, effective Jan. 23, 2023. Individuals who possess a combined total of 140 years in education, including a collective 52 as principals within the PCS system, will transition into new leadership roles at seven different schools […]
neusenews.com

KPD seeking information in weekend shooting

On Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at approximately 2:50pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot on the 1200 block of Tower Hill Rd. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, Jashon Mitchell (20) of Kinston, N.C., who was suffering from multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Mitchell was transported to ECU Health Center for treatment.
WNCT

One person killed in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting Sunday night. At approximately 10:51 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers began “life-saving measures” on KalaniJoseph Keoho. Keoho was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune […]
