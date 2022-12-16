Read full article on original website
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
WITN
ECU Health’s air transport team recognized for Parker Byrd rescue
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s EastCare team was awarded MedEvac Transport of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS) on Monday. The award was in honor of their initial transport of East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd and subsequent transports throughout his recovery. The EastCare...
WITN
Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A massive lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the hit video game Fortnite. The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children’s privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases. $245 million is...
WITN
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A law firm said that one of their attorney’s sacrificed themselves to save others during a shooting Monday afternoon. Gene Riddle of Riddle and Brantley spoke to WITN Tuesday afternoon about attorney Patrick White who was killed in a shooting at their Goldsboro location. Riddle...
Kinston native Vivan Howard’s creation Viv’s Fridge comes to New Bern, Raleigh
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston native and chef Vivian Howard, star of PBS shows like “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” is expanding her smart refrigerator program that she started earlier this year. Now, they are expanding to Raleigh and New Bern. The new locations include outside Wine Authorities‘ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin […]
Onslow County man’s wife ‘started freaking out’ after $100,000 win
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A trip to the movies turned into a hefty payday for one lucky Onslow County man. After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks of Hubert stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and discovered a $100,000 prize. “My wife was scratching the ticket and then her […]
WITN
IBX Media celebrating over $100,000 in Christmas fundraising
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been another successful year of fundraising for an Eastern Carolina radio station company. Inner Banks Media said that it’s been able to raise over $100,000 for families for Christmas for a second year in a row. We’re told the money is raised thanks...
WITN
Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games
WITN
Local law enforcement encourages safety this holiday season
wcti12.com
Fifteen-year-old girl missing in Pitt County
Greenville, PITT COUNTY — Mahogany Miller, a 15-year-old Greenville resident, has been missing since Thursday, Dec. 15. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating Miller. Miller is described as 5'2" tall, 120 pounds with red hair in a bun. If you have any...
WITN
Wilson County man uses lucky numbers to win $120,000 jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson County man used his lucky numbers to win a jackpot off a $1 ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery said that Joseph Gardner Jr. bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket from The Grocery Door in Wilson and did his regular routine of betting on his son’s birthday and jersey numbers.
WITN
ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research
WITN
Blue Angels to return for 2024 Cherry Point Air Show
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels confirmed the team will be the headliner at the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show. It was also revealed during the International Council of Air Shows that the three-time award-winning Marine Corps event will take place from May 11-12, 2024.
2 women wanted in dine-and-dash at Applebee’s in Rocky Mount, police say
Rocky Mount police said the women were eating at Applebee's at 1120 N Wesleyan Blvd.
WITN
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
WITN
Vending fridges bring ENC chef’s pandemic vision to life
VARIOUS CITIES, N.C. (WITN) - One chef in Eastern Carolina took a pandemic-born fantasy and turned it into a multi-location feeder for her surrounding communities. Chef Vivian Howard has added a ‘Viv’s Fridge’ in Raleigh and New Bern. “I thought, ‘Just because there’s no one else doing...
WITN
Man facing attempted murder charge in Kinston shooting
Pitt County Schools announces administrative appointments
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced administrative leadership appointments involving several schools across the district, effective Jan. 23, 2023. Individuals who possess a combined total of 140 years in education, including a collective 52 as principals within the PCS system, will transition into new leadership roles at seven different schools […]
neusenews.com
KPD seeking information in weekend shooting
On Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at approximately 2:50pm, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a subject that had been shot on the 1200 block of Tower Hill Rd. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, Jashon Mitchell (20) of Kinston, N.C., who was suffering from multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Mitchell was transported to ECU Health Center for treatment.
Rezoning request for area in Winterville shocks many during Monday’s Pitt Co. BOC meeting
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sawyer’s Property Management Group requested to rezone Corey Road and Worthington Road in Winterville into a general commercial zone to add to Sawyer’s Fun Park. But many residents have been expressing concern over the request. “We live right behind it. He was talking about putting go-karts within a few 100 feet […]
One person killed in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department said one person was killed in a shooting Sunday night. At approximately 10:51 p.m. Sunday night, officers were dispatched to 200 White Oak St. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers began “life-saving measures” on KalaniJoseph Keoho. Keoho was transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune […]
