Citizen group to protest Crawford County's School Superintendent decision
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A group of citizens in Crawford County are not happy with the school system's recent Superintendent announcement. The Crawford County School District announced last week their sole finalist in their search for the next Superintendent of schools. The county has named Anthony Aikens a sole finalist for the position. Aikens, if approved, would bring 24 years of educational experience in various instructional and administrative positions to Crawford County.
A state authority got millions to reduce poverty in Macon's Pleasant Hill. Has it helped?
Nancy Jo Cleveland never had so much space of her own. Apartment living was all the 34-year-old had ever known until last year, when she bought a bright pink house in Macon’s Pleasant Hill neighborhood. “I’ve never lived in a house,” Cleveland said, sitting on the couch in her...
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
Forsyth welcomes new police chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- The city of Forsyth has a new police chief in office as of Monday. Woodrow Wilson Blue Jr. was named the city's new Chief of Police. Chief Blue comes with 43 years of law enforcement experience, 38 of those years serving as Chief of Police in Donalsonville, East Point, Milledgeville, and Hahira.
Warner Robins council approves 75+ license plate-reading cameras
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 75 additional license plate-reading, FLOCK cameras will soon be on the side of the road in Houston County. The City of Warner Robins unanimously approved the cameras Monday night during their called meeting. The contract is now complete and the cameras will be up and running by next summer throughout Houston County.
Dodge County mourning death of high school principal
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Dodge County School System is mourning the loss of one of its leaders. In a post on Facebook, the district says Pamela Melvin, Principal of Dodge County High School, passed away. District leaders say Melvin, "led our tribe with grace, sincerity, and the utmost...
2 old Bibb school buildings to become housing developments
MACON, Ga. — Two old Bibb school properties will soon be home to a new group of people: renters. This week, the school district agreed to sell Jessie Rice Elementary and Neel Academy to a development group. Both schools have been closed for years, with the school district left to pick up the tab for maintenance. Now, they have a new chance to get both schools off the rolls and add some money to the district's pocket.
New Forsyth Police Chief starts tomorrow
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)- A new chief will take charge of Forsyth's police force starting tomorrow. The city announced Chief Woodrow Blue will lead Forsyth's police department after a statewide search for a new leader. Blue brings 43 years of law enforcement experience to his new role-- and the City of...
Woman charged with Theft, Fraud and Exploitation of elders in Bibb County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 59-year-old woman from Covington has been charged with the exploitation of elders, theft by taking, and insurance fraud after her brother’s death. In June of 2022, Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign 2 life insurance beneficiary forms to remove his...
Warner Robins: "Shop With A Cop"
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police Department joined Houston County's Board of Education (BOE) to create a Christmas miracle for some families in the city. The departments joined forces to put on their annual “Shop With A Cop” event. An event they have been doing for the past 18 years.
Man wrecks car after chase in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 4:15 p.m.:. According to the Georgia State Patrol, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper from GSP's Perry post tried to stop a car on Watson Boulevard near Tom Chapman Boulevard in Houston County. The driver didn't stop, and a high-speed chase ensued. GSP says...
MYSTERY PHOTO: Be careful: don’t jump to conclusions about this photo
Don’t be fooled by this classical setting: it might not be where you originally think it is. Figure out where you think this photograph was taken, and send your idea to elliott@brack.net, including your place of residence. Lou Camerio, Lilburn writes: “It is St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Macon...
Fake doctor in Houston County sentenced to 202 years after guilty verdict
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man investigators say falsely represented himself as a doctor in Houston County has been sentenced to over two centuries in jail. A jury in the Superior Court of Houston County convicted Jimmy Lee Taylor on December 15th, 2022. Taylor was convicted of 44 counts of Elder Abuse and 23 counts of Practicing Medicine without a License. His conviction stems from an investigation that began in April of 2018 by the Houston County sheriff's office and the criminal investigation division.
Driver in custody after multi-county car chase in North Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A driver is in custody after firing at a state trooper during a multi-county car chase. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle on Watson Boulevard in Houston County, but the driver sped off. After turning into a business and leaving that vehicle, the driver carjacked another car and drove off in that vehicle.
'Armed and dangerous' suspect on the run in Wilkinson County
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Wilkinson County Deputies are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous. 55-year-old Christopher Ford is being sought by the Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation following an officer-involved shooting, according to the GBI. No one has been reported injured at...
Conviction upheld in 2009 Lamar County murder
BARNESVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- An indictment in a 2009 Lamar County murder has been upheld following a motion for a new trial being granted earlier this year. In December of 2009, Ronald Smith was indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder predicated on aggravated assault, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
'It becomes critical': Warner Robins church to open warming center for the homeless Thursday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Table at First Christian Church is about to open its doors to the homeless this week. "I love them. I pray with them. I cannot live with myself if I was home enjoying a warm meal, in a hot, warm place; and they're out here living in the streets. I am just not going to do that. That's why I am going to volunteer to give time here," Brian Wise said.
Warner Robins Police looking for missing woman
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the community for help to bring her home. On December 15th, Laresha Bray reported her 23-year-old daughter, Sierra Taylor, as missing to Warner Robins Police, stating that she had not heard from her since around 6:30 that morning. Bray says that she contacted some of Taylor's friends, who said they didn't know where she was, either, according to a press release from WRPD.
Now-fired Macon teacher accused of raping, molesting 14-year-old former student
MACON, Ga. - Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children subdivision arrested a Ballard-Hudson Middle School teacher Thursday afternoon after reports that he was having an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student. The 54-year-old educator was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old. Charles B. Jackson was...
Johnson County “Operation Sleighride” leads to drug bust, arrests
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office along with Laurens County deputies, Georgia State Patrol Troopers, and Department of Corrections K-9 units worked together to put on “Operation Sleighride”, which resulted in 19 felony arrests and 14 misdemeanor arrests. The enforcement campaign was put...
