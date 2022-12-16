ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Taco Bell considers adding nacho fries to its menus permanently

By Iman Palm
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrNgX_0jlRj1tj00

Taco Bell may permanently add its popular nacho fries to the menu, the company’s CEO announced Tuesday during an investor event in New York.

Mark King said the Mexican food chain is looking into adding nacho fries to increase food options, particularly during lunchtime.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News , King says Taco Bell is “significantly” behind McDonald’s for its breakfast and lunch visits, but that the two restaurants perform relatively the same among customers for dinner and late-night dining.

King referred to McDonald’s as benchmark for what’s possible in the fast-food industry.

“Our competitors have way more reasons for customers to go to them,” King said during the event.

This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California

Nacho fries debuted in 2018 and were met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Nation’s Restaurant News reported that the company sold over 50 million orders of nacho fries within the first five weeks of its release.

Since then, the fries have been added back to the menu periodically.

King also wants to improve the brand’s breakfast food options and add more chicken-based items to appeal to Generation Z customers, Nation’s Restaurant News reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

2-year-old overdoses on father’s fentanyl, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-year-old child in Merced overdosed on their father’s fentanyl supply Sunday, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say they responded to a local hospital for a two-year-old who tested positive for fentanyl. The child was transported by their parents after the child experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure. […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 brothers accused in Merced family kidnapping in court

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two brothers facing criminal charges in the kidnappings and killings of a family of four made another appearance in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday. In early October the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found in a field in […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man charged in stabbing, burning pregnant sister enters plea

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of fatally stabbing and then setting his pregnant sister on fire entered a not-guilty plea on Friday, according to court officials. According to Fresno County District Attorney, 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the death of his 26-year-old sister N-Kya Logan and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man threatening people with a gun in Hanford arrested

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Hanford was arrested for allegedly brandishing and threatening multiple people on Sunday morning according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say, police were dispatched to the 600 block of East Birch Street for a report of a man, identified as 25-year-old, Justin Lira, allegedly in the street with […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘All my savings are gone;’ 2 Californians explain how they lost more than $120,000 in wire-transfer scams

Experts are warning about the prevalence of wire transfer scams, especially during the holiday season. Wire transfer fraud causes billions of dollars in losses to consumers every year. Two KTLA viewers reached out after experiencing a combined loss of over $120,000 due to wire fraud scams. “It’s just very frustrating and very scary,” said victim […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Authorities reveal name of victim in Saturday murder-suicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed by her sister’s boyfriend on Highway 41 in Fresno, as 28-year-old Ta-Sheng Ly of Fresno. This is just the latest instance of domestic violence that has claimed lives in the city of Fresno. Officers with California Highway Patrol say a 30-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friends mourn the loss of N-Kya, her unborn son Noah

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Friends of N-Kya Rebecca Logan, who was stabbed to death and then set on fire, say she lightens up every room she walked into. “She was loveable, she was caring…she had this infectious laugh that made you just want to laugh even more,” said her friend Alessandra Torres. Torres grew up […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman dead after head-on crash near Hanford, CHP says

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  A woman died in a crash near Hanford Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says a woman in her 40s crashed head-on into a semi-truck around 5:00 a.m. near Highway 43 and 10th Avenue just outside of Hanford. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to CHP.  The […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Visalia man sentenced for killing his wife

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, officials with Tulare’s District Attorney Office announced on Tuesday. Court documents say on Sept. 25, 2006, 45-year-old Joseph Allen Hughes was released from custody for theft-related offenses. On Oct. 6, Hughes contacted Visalia police to say his wife […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Woodlake officer-involved shooting

IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Ivanhoe has been identified by the City of Woodlake Police Department. According to police, on Saturday at about 10:44 a.m., the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a service call regarding a domestic violence complaint with a firearm involved at the […]
WOODLAKE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy