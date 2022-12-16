MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite the day on Sunday as he was honored for his induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at the WVU Coliseum. That was just the beginning, though, as 10 minutes later, Huggins had to coach his team in front of 10,689 Mountaineer fans. Luckily for them, they went home happy as the Mountaineers topped the Bulls 96-78.

