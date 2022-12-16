ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF

Nichols Leads WVU’s Second-Half Comeback to Defeat Georgia

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team used a second-half comeback to topple Georgia, 49-45, on Tuesday afternoon, at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. After falling behind, 19-11, in the first quarter and, 34-22, at halftime, West Virginia...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Huggins, WVU see areas to work on before Big 12 play begins

WVU (9-2) has played well to start this season, with its two hiccups coming against now-No. 1 Purdue and an Xavier team that, like the Mountaineers, is just outside of the latest AP Top 25 rankings. Offensively, Bob Huggins’ team is shooting at nearly a 50 percent success rate, is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Graham Harrell joins Purdue as offensive coordinator

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Graham Harrell is officially headed to the Big Ten. After one season as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Purdue officially announced Tuesday that Harrell will assume the Boilermakers’ offensive coordinator position as they begin a new era under head coach Ryan Walters. Harrell was the offensive coordinator at North Texas (2016-18) and USC (2019-21) before joining the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia blasts past Fairmont State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In front of 681 fans, the West Virginia University wrestling team claimed eight wins by fall on its way to a 48-6 victory over Fairmont State at the WVU Coliseum on Monday night. “It was nice to see the guys get on a roll,” fifth-year coach...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF

Huggins gives update on Matthews’ injury

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins expects Emmitt Matthews Jr. to start playing soon after missing WVU’s win over Buffalo on Sunday. WVU announced that Matthews was out for Sunday’s victory shortly before tip-off as he nurses a left knee injury he sustained against UAB on Dec. 10. The team said he was day-to-day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Emmitt Matthews Jr. out vs. Buffalo

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will not play for the Mountaineers against Buffalo on Sunday, according to the team. Matthews is battling a left knee injury and is listed as day-to-day. He leads the team in minutes and is one of its four double-digit scorers, averaging 10.8 points per game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia adds two transfers Sunday night

West Virginia landed its first two incoming transfers since the transfer portal window opened earlier this month. And the two players the Mountaineers added will be no strangers to one another, as they have been teammates for the last four years. Wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke and cornerback Montre Miller will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Bell’s double-double powers WVU over Buffalo

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s the holiday season in Morgantown, but the Mountaineers (9-2) weren’t in much of a sharing mood as they dominated Buffalo (5-6) 96-78 at the WVU Coliseum. A forceful Jimmy Bell Jr. and a red-hot Erik Stevenson led the Mountaineer offense to its highest...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Huggins hopes for better ball security after UB win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite the day on Sunday as he was honored for his induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at the WVU Coliseum. That was just the beginning, though, as 10 minutes later, Huggins had to coach his team in front of 10,689 Mountaineer fans. Luckily for them, they went home happy as the Mountaineers topped the Bulls 96-78.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Hammond announces signing of Duncan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Hayhurst Family rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Maximus “Max” Duncan (Colorado Springs, Colo./The Vanguard School/UC Colorado Springs) has signed a national letter of intent and athletic grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year. “We are really happy Max has...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Liberty University freezes tuition

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s an early Christmas present for students at one local university. Just in time for the holidays many students at West Liberty University, just learned that they won’t see an increase in tuition next year. University officials announced an undergraduate base tuition...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF

Grow Ohio Valley announces new executive director

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Big changes are on the way for one Wheeling business. The board of directors of Grow Ohio Valley announced that Jason Koegler will take on the role of Executive Director. Koegler will take over for founder and former executive director Danny Swan. Swan led the...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

The newest $2M lotto winner is from Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – An Allegheny County resident is $2 million richer, reports KDKA. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at the Evergreen Road business called Dave’s BP. The Pennsylvania Lottery shared with KDKA that the Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket that sold for the Friday drawing matched all five balls drawn.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee

Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
FOLLANSBEE, WV
WTRF

Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)

Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF

Hanukkah celebrations begin

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sunday marked the start of Hannukah in the Jewish faith and it will run for eight nights until Monday, December 26. Hanukkah means “rededication” in Hebrew, and the celebration is a commemoration of the victory of a group of Jewish rebels against the Greek kingdom, and good prevailing over a tyranny for religious freedom.
WHEELING, WV

