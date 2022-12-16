Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTRF
Nichols Leads WVU’s Second-Half Comeback to Defeat Georgia
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team used a second-half comeback to topple Georgia, 49-45, on Tuesday afternoon, at Massimino Court at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida. After falling behind, 19-11, in the first quarter and, 34-22, at halftime, West Virginia...
WTRF
Huggins, WVU see areas to work on before Big 12 play begins
WVU (9-2) has played well to start this season, with its two hiccups coming against now-No. 1 Purdue and an Xavier team that, like the Mountaineers, is just outside of the latest AP Top 25 rankings. Offensively, Bob Huggins’ team is shooting at nearly a 50 percent success rate, is...
WTRF
Graham Harrell joins Purdue as offensive coordinator
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Graham Harrell is officially headed to the Big Ten. After one season as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Purdue officially announced Tuesday that Harrell will assume the Boilermakers’ offensive coordinator position as they begin a new era under head coach Ryan Walters. Harrell was the offensive coordinator at North Texas (2016-18) and USC (2019-21) before joining the Mountaineers.
WTRF
West Virginia blasts past Fairmont State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In front of 681 fans, the West Virginia University wrestling team claimed eight wins by fall on its way to a 48-6 victory over Fairmont State at the WVU Coliseum on Monday night. “It was nice to see the guys get on a roll,” fifth-year coach...
WTRF
Huggins gives update on Matthews’ injury
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins expects Emmitt Matthews Jr. to start playing soon after missing WVU’s win over Buffalo on Sunday. WVU announced that Matthews was out for Sunday’s victory shortly before tip-off as he nurses a left knee injury he sustained against UAB on Dec. 10. The team said he was day-to-day.
WTRF
Emmitt Matthews Jr. out vs. Buffalo
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will not play for the Mountaineers against Buffalo on Sunday, according to the team. Matthews is battling a left knee injury and is listed as day-to-day. He leads the team in minutes and is one of its four double-digit scorers, averaging 10.8 points per game.
WTRF
West Virginia adds two transfers Sunday night
West Virginia landed its first two incoming transfers since the transfer portal window opened earlier this month. And the two players the Mountaineers added will be no strangers to one another, as they have been teammates for the last four years. Wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke and cornerback Montre Miller will...
WTRF
Bell’s double-double powers WVU over Buffalo
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s the holiday season in Morgantown, but the Mountaineers (9-2) weren’t in much of a sharing mood as they dominated Buffalo (5-6) 96-78 at the WVU Coliseum. A forceful Jimmy Bell Jr. and a red-hot Erik Stevenson led the Mountaineer offense to its highest...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins hopes for better ball security after UB win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins had quite the day on Sunday as he was honored for his induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at the WVU Coliseum. That was just the beginning, though, as 10 minutes later, Huggins had to coach his team in front of 10,689 Mountaineer fans. Luckily for them, they went home happy as the Mountaineers topped the Bulls 96-78.
WTRF
Hammond announces signing of Duncan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Hayhurst Family rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Maximus “Max” Duncan (Colorado Springs, Colo./The Vanguard School/UC Colorado Springs) has signed a national letter of intent and athletic grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year. “We are really happy Max has...
WTRF
West Liberty University freezes tuition
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s an early Christmas present for students at one local university. Just in time for the holidays many students at West Liberty University, just learned that they won’t see an increase in tuition next year. University officials announced an undergraduate base tuition...
WTRF
Grow Ohio Valley announces new executive director
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Big changes are on the way for one Wheeling business. The board of directors of Grow Ohio Valley announced that Jason Koegler will take on the role of Executive Director. Koegler will take over for founder and former executive director Danny Swan. Swan led the...
WTRF
The newest $2M lotto winner is from Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) – An Allegheny County resident is $2 million richer, reports KDKA. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at the Evergreen Road business called Dave’s BP. The Pennsylvania Lottery shared with KDKA that the Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket that sold for the Friday drawing matched all five balls drawn.
WTRF
Lane Restriction on WV 2, Follansbee
Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
WTRF
Lane Closure on Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill)
Marshall County, W.Va. – A portion of Alternate WV 2 (Round Bottom Hill), south of Moundsville, will have lane closures. They will begin at the intersection with WV 2 to milepost 0.00, County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane Road), from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Monday, December 19, through Friday, December 23, for a tree trimming project.
WTRF
11-year-old cancer survivor sworn in as honorary member of Wheeling Police Department
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — During Lt. Josh Sanders graduation from the National FBI Academy he had the privilege of honoring 11-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel from Pearland, Texas. DJ was sworn in as an honorary member of the Wheeling Police Department and 52 other agencies during a special...
WTRF
McDonald’s sends sleigh filled with presents to Wheeling boy’s home
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Area McDonald’s employees put on their elf attire and over the past month collected gifts for what the St. John’s Home for Children desired. A car, or in this case a sleigh, was packed full of toys for Elm Grove boys on this brisk Tuesday.
WTRF
Hanukkah celebrations begin
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Sunday marked the start of Hannukah in the Jewish faith and it will run for eight nights until Monday, December 26. Hanukkah means “rededication” in Hebrew, and the celebration is a commemoration of the victory of a group of Jewish rebels against the Greek kingdom, and good prevailing over a tyranny for religious freedom.
WTRF
More than 900 people benefit from Wheeling Salvation Army toy distribution
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dozens of volunteers pitched in Monday to make sure this holiday will be a happy one for hundreds of kids. The Salvation Army of Wheeling held their Ohio County Angel Tree toy distribution Monday afternoon. Hundreds of items such as toys, clothing and beauty...
WTRF
Wheeling Park’s Festival of Sound is a crowd-pleasing holiday tradition
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a holiday tradition that brings Christmas joy to the community. The Wheeling Park Festival of Sound has been going on for 28 years, and they closed out this year’s performance today. Each section of the music department comes together to play collaboratively,...
Comments / 0