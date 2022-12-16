Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians less likely to adhere to drug guidelines: Study
On the surface, one might expect physicians to follow prescription drug guidelines more closely than the general public. A new study suggests the opposite. The findings, published in the December edition of the American Economic Association, are based on researchers' analysis of how well people in Sweden adhered to the guidelines for 63 prescription drugs. It involved 5.9 million people, of which more than 149,000 were physicians or close family members of physicians. Researchers used national data on prescription drug purchases, hospital visits and diagnoses to examine medication guideline adherence patterns between 2005 and 2016.
The cost of unnecessary Pap tests in older women
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force does not recommend cervical cancer screenings for women older than 65 with average risk, citing harms outweigh the benefits, but many older women continue to get pap tests anyway, The New York Times reported Dec. 18. The guidelines specify that women with average risk...
Viewpoint: President of hospital where nurse called 911 is changing his tone
Chad Melton, the president of Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center, was fairly quiet when the hospital began showing signs of crisis this fall — a nurse calling 911, a preliminary denial of accreditation — but now, "he seems to be hitting his stride," according to Kitsap Sun columnist Niran Al-Agba, MD.
Here are 6 healthcare jobs Amazon is hiring for
Amazon continues to grow its healthcare business, even as the tech giant pulls back in other areas. Here are six healthcare-related job openings Amazon has posted in the past month:. 1. Data Scientist II, Population Health, Amazon: Will oversee the development and implementation of data integration and analytic strategies to...
Cyberattacks in 2022 and what hospitals, health systems can learn going into 2023
The healthcare sector is on track to meet or exceed the more than 50.4 million patient records that were breached in 2021. Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 of 2022, the HHS' Office for Civil Rights reported that 594 data breaches took place, with an average of 60 data breaches being reported each month. Most of these large breaches were tied to third-party vendors.
Race itself can determine cancer treatment effectiveness, study suggests
A recent study found race itself may be an underlying difference in death rates between Black and white patients with head and neck cancers. The study, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute on Dec. 7, matched 468 Black participants with 468 white participants with similar age, health status and cancer stage. Participants largely received the same cancer care. Race was self-reported.
Carbon Health wants to enter the EHR business
Carbon Health, a primary care chain with its own telehealth platform, plans to license its EHR technology, a company spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The move would represent another potential disruption from the company that has raised hundreds of millions of dollars and opened dozens of clinics across the U.S. in its stated efforts to "become the largest primary care provider in the U.S."
3 health system VC arms invest in financial assistance platform
The venture capital arms of three health systems are investing in TailorMed, a digital health startup that helps patients more easily find financial assistance. They are Cleveland-based University Hospitals Ventures; Inception Health, an arm of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health; and Ballad Ventures, a subsidiary of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health. TailorMed...
5 medical bills that made headlines this year
From a billing expert successfully knocking thousands of dollars off of her husband's emergency room charges, to Anthem Blue Cross' initial denial of a $40,000 cancer treatment bill, here are five medical bills that Becker's reported in 2022:. 1. A billing expert knocked thousands of dollars off her husband's medical...
19 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 19 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health tapped VisiQuate Dec. 15 to manage its revenue cycle management operations. Through the five-year partnership, Luminis will deploy VisiQuate's denials management, revenue management and reverse analytics tools.
9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 14:. 1. Heather Bentley Long, MSN, was named CEO of Leesburg-based UF Health Central Florida. 2. Phil Smith was released as CEO of Tulare (Calif.) Local HealthCare District following a board of directors vote. He...
5 top patient safety issues for 2023
The Becker's Clinical Leadership & Infection Control editorial team chose the following five patient safety issues for healthcare leaders to prioritize in 2023, presented below in no particular order, based on news, study findings and trends reported in the past year. 1. Rebuilding or strengthening a culture of safety. In...
GAO appoints 7 members to health IT committee
The U.S. Government Accountability Office has appointed seven new members to its Health Information Technology Advisory Committee. The 21st Century Cures Act, enacted in December 2016, established the committee and gave the Comptroller General responsibility for appointing at least 14 of the members, according to a Dec. 19 press release from the GAO.
Former hospital executive joins digital health startup founded by Jefferson Health, General Catalyst
Benjamin Maisano, the former chief digital and innovation officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System and former chief technology officer of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, has joined digital health startup Tendo. He will serve as senior vice president and head of strategy for the company, which launched...
Top digital health trends of '22, according to Stanford, Froedtert, MUSC Health execs
Healthcare continued its digital transformation in 2022, with sizable shifts toward artificial intelligence, digital front doors and remote patient monitoring, as well as big moves from outside disruptors and EHR vendors. Here are the top digital health trends and stories of the year, three health system digital chiefs told Becker's:
Cardiac arrest survival rates vary by 71% between hospitals, study finds
A recent study found risk-adjusted survival rates for cardiac arrest can vary as much as 71 percent between two randomly chosen hospitals. The study, published Dec. 15 in JACC Cardiovascular Interventions, analyzed 4,787 patients from 231 hospitals. The median survival rate was 36 percent, but the rates varied from 20 percent to 52 percent among hospitals in the lowest and highest tertiles, respectively.
Louisiana hospitals partnering to overhaul pediatric healthcare
Children's Hospital New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health are collaborating to bolster child health outcomes and specialized services across the state. The collaboration takes effect Jan. 1, the organizations said Dec. 19. It is planned to develop over two phases, with the first...
'It can be a hardship': How Trinity Health hopes to reduce worker stress with daily pay option
Amid workforce shortages and recruitment and retention challenges, Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health set out to discuss ways to alleviate stress in employees' lives. An interprofessional team across the health system began those talks about a year ago. One of the results was a new pay option for workers under which they can access their money by the day.
What's next for patient medical record accessibility?
Free medical record access and creating unique patient identifiers are some of the proposed ideas one representative is trying to pass in order to give patients easier access to their medical records, The Washington Post reported Dec. 19. A new rule went into place in October that says health providers...
Federal program to reimburse pharmacists as providers
Pharmacists will be listed as providers on some U.S. government employees' insurance bills for their roles in assessing COVID-19 symptoms and prescribing the antiviral Paxlovid. In a Dec. 8 letter, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the federal agency that handles employer-sponsored health insurance for civilian federal workers, wrote that...
