On the surface, one might expect physicians to follow prescription drug guidelines more closely than the general public. A new study suggests the opposite. The findings, published in the December edition of the American Economic Association, are based on researchers' analysis of how well people in Sweden adhered to the guidelines for 63 prescription drugs. It involved 5.9 million people, of which more than 149,000 were physicians or close family members of physicians. Researchers used national data on prescription drug purchases, hospital visits and diagnoses to examine medication guideline adherence patterns between 2005 and 2016.

6 HOURS AGO