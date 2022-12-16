ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston

The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Will We See a White Christmas in New England?

Historically, odds are not in our favor for a White Christmas in southern New England. And this year again it looks like we miss out on the opportunity for snow. A late week storm system seemed promising a couple days ago (with a colder model output and snow around), but forecast models are now in agreement that warm air will be too much to overcome with a more northerly track.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Medford Brewing Company Opens in West Medford

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A former contract brewery has debuted its very own brewery and taproom after being in the works for nearly four years. According to a Facebook post from the place, Medford Brewing Company is now open in West Medford, moving into an old auto body shop on Harvard Avenue. Co-founders Nick Bolitho and Max Heinegg established the company in 2015 and started looking for a space in early 2019, with the West Medford plans being announced last October.
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

WATCH: Video Shows Moment Car Slammed Through Roslindale Building

Footage from an indoor surveillance camera in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood shows the moment a car slammed into the building over the weekend, causing so much damage it forced evacuations and shuttered the businesses based there. Emergency crews responded to the building on Corinth Street just before 9 a.m. on Sunday...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Elementary Student Honored for Saving Family, Neighbors From Fire

The Boston Fire Department and the community are celebrating a student for his extraordinary acts of bravery. The Fire Department honored a student named Hasani at the Pauline A. Shaw Elementary School for the heroism he showed in rescuing multiple family members and neighbors from fire on December 3rd. Fire...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Return of Stoughton, Mass. Murder Suspect Arrested in New York Could Take Weeks

A man arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton will not return voluntarily to Massachusetts, authorities said Monday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release. He has declined to be voluntarily returned to Massachusetts, which means the DA's office will have to obtain a governor's warrant. A governor's warrant, as the name suggests, must be signed off on by the governor and delivered with a state seal to start the extradition process. That process could take weeks, the DA noted.
STOUGHTON, MA
NECN

Medway Schools Investigating Racist Incident After Basketball Game Vs. Wellesley

School officials in Medway, Massachusetts, say they are investigating a racist incident that occurred following a high school girls basketball game against Wellesley on Friday night. Administrators at Medway High School said they were notified Friday night by Wellesley High School about an incident that occurred after a girls varsity...
MEDWAY, MA
NECN

Streets Closed as Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Roxbury

Authorities are responding to a massive water main break in Boston early Sunday morning. Boston Fire said they responded to a water main break at around 6:30 a.m. and Boston Water has shut down a 12 inch water main. Authorities reported that the break caused part of the street to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA
NECN

Thieves Targeted USPS Mailboxes in Needham Over the Weekend, Police Say

Multiple USPS mailboxes in Needham, Massachusetts, may have been compromised by thieves, local police warned Monday. Police said at some point between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning someone may have stolen mail from blue USPS mailboxes in town. Needham police and the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office are investigating the specifics.
NEEDHAM, MA
NECN

New Details on Man in Chainsaw Police HQ Break-in, Standoff in Cohasset

A Massachusetts man accused of attempting to break into a local police station, sparking an hourslong standoff in which he allegedly dangled his children from a window, faced a judge on Monday. Brien Buckley, 35, of Cohasset, faces charges including assault, resisting arrest, property damage and child endangerment. He is...
COHASSET, MA
NECN

Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape Held Without Bail

A 48-year-old man accused in a violent 1994 rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail Monday following an appearance in Fall River Superior Court, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest cold case rape arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced, as authorities...
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Trooper, Police Dog Injured When Stopped Cruiser Struck on I-495 in Hopkinton

A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police dog were injured Monday afternoon when their K-9 unit cruiser was struck by an oncoming car on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton. State police say the marked cruiser was stopped in the breakdown lane while working a road detail on I-495 southbound when a Subaru Forester, operated by an 81-year-old man from Connecticut, struck the vehicle, injuring everyone involved.
HOPKINTON, MA
NECN

Street Remains Closed Day After Car Crashes Into Stores in Roslindale

Cleanup crews returned to a partially collapsed building in Roslindale Monday morning after a car slammed into the side of a block of stores just the day before. Emergency crews responded to Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning after a car crashed through the building, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements.
BOSTON, MA

