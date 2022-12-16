Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
NECN
Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston
The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
NECN
Will We See a White Christmas in New England?
Historically, odds are not in our favor for a White Christmas in southern New England. And this year again it looks like we miss out on the opportunity for snow. A late week storm system seemed promising a couple days ago (with a colder model output and snow around), but forecast models are now in agreement that warm air will be too much to overcome with a more northerly track.
NECN
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
NECN
Medford Brewing Company Opens in West Medford
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A former contract brewery has debuted its very own brewery and taproom after being in the works for nearly four years. According to a Facebook post from the place, Medford Brewing Company is now open in West Medford, moving into an old auto body shop on Harvard Avenue. Co-founders Nick Bolitho and Max Heinegg established the company in 2015 and started looking for a space in early 2019, with the West Medford plans being announced last October.
NECN
WATCH: Video Shows Moment Car Slammed Through Roslindale Building
Footage from an indoor surveillance camera in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood shows the moment a car slammed into the building over the weekend, causing so much damage it forced evacuations and shuttered the businesses based there. Emergency crews responded to the building on Corinth Street just before 9 a.m. on Sunday...
NECN
Boston Elementary Student Honored for Saving Family, Neighbors From Fire
The Boston Fire Department and the community are celebrating a student for his extraordinary acts of bravery. The Fire Department honored a student named Hasani at the Pauline A. Shaw Elementary School for the heroism he showed in rescuing multiple family members and neighbors from fire on December 3rd. Fire...
NECN
Return of Stoughton, Mass. Murder Suspect Arrested in New York Could Take Weeks
A man arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton will not return voluntarily to Massachusetts, authorities said Monday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release. He has declined to be voluntarily returned to Massachusetts, which means the DA's office will have to obtain a governor's warrant. A governor's warrant, as the name suggests, must be signed off on by the governor and delivered with a state seal to start the extradition process. That process could take weeks, the DA noted.
NECN
Teens Gather at Town Hall in Dorchester to Help Address ‘Senseless Violence' in City
There was a round of applause Saturday night for a group of focused teenagers who want to make a difference in Boston after a recent spike in gunfire. The Center for Teen Empowerment hosted a town hall at the Lena Park Community Center in Dorchester to discuss strategies and solutions to end senseless violence.
NECN
Medway Schools Investigating Racist Incident After Basketball Game Vs. Wellesley
School officials in Medway, Massachusetts, say they are investigating a racist incident that occurred following a high school girls basketball game against Wellesley on Friday night. Administrators at Medway High School said they were notified Friday night by Wellesley High School about an incident that occurred after a girls varsity...
NECN
Dropping a Check or Cash in the Mail? You Might Want to Avoid Those Blue USPS Boxes
Thieves are targeting the big blue United State Postal Service mailboxes in at least two Massachusetts towns, and if you've mailed a check in one of them, your bank account information could be compromised. On Monday, Needham police warned that they were investigating reports of potential mail thefts from boxes...
NECN
Streets Closed as Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Roxbury
Authorities are responding to a massive water main break in Boston early Sunday morning. Boston Fire said they responded to a water main break at around 6:30 a.m. and Boston Water has shut down a 12 inch water main. Authorities reported that the break caused part of the street to...
NECN
Boston Police Looking to ID Man Who Assaulted 3 Women Near Back Bay MBTA Station
Boston police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted three women in a period of two hours on Saturday near the Back Bay MBTA Station in the city. According to police, the suspect is wanted in connection to three separate assault and battery incidents that...
NECN
Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse
A car slammed into the side of a block of stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements. There’s major structural damage to the building,...
NECN
Brief Delay on Mass. Highway After Car Bursts into Flames
A car burst into flames on Route 93 North in Medford, Massachusetts early Monday morning. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The incident led to a brief slowdown on the highway. No word on any injuries.
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
NECN
Thieves Targeted USPS Mailboxes in Needham Over the Weekend, Police Say
Multiple USPS mailboxes in Needham, Massachusetts, may have been compromised by thieves, local police warned Monday. Police said at some point between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning someone may have stolen mail from blue USPS mailboxes in town. Needham police and the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office are investigating the specifics.
NECN
New Details on Man in Chainsaw Police HQ Break-in, Standoff in Cohasset
A Massachusetts man accused of attempting to break into a local police station, sparking an hourslong standoff in which he allegedly dangled his children from a window, faced a judge on Monday. Brien Buckley, 35, of Cohasset, faces charges including assault, resisting arrest, property damage and child endangerment. He is...
NECN
Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape Held Without Bail
A 48-year-old man accused in a violent 1994 rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail Monday following an appearance in Fall River Superior Court, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest cold case rape arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced, as authorities...
NECN
Trooper, Police Dog Injured When Stopped Cruiser Struck on I-495 in Hopkinton
A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police dog were injured Monday afternoon when their K-9 unit cruiser was struck by an oncoming car on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton. State police say the marked cruiser was stopped in the breakdown lane while working a road detail on I-495 southbound when a Subaru Forester, operated by an 81-year-old man from Connecticut, struck the vehicle, injuring everyone involved.
NECN
Street Remains Closed Day After Car Crashes Into Stores in Roslindale
Cleanup crews returned to a partially collapsed building in Roslindale Monday morning after a car slammed into the side of a block of stores just the day before. Emergency crews responded to Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning after a car crashed through the building, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements.
