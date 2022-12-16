The new iPad Pro 2022 is cheaper than Black Friday right now

Still shopping for last-minute Christmas deals ? If you're in the market for one of the best tablets , we've spotted a stellar deal on the newest iPad Pro.

Right now you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB) on sale for $719 at Amazon , which is $80 off. (Amazon lists the price as $729, with an additional $9.01 taken off at checkout.) That's the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's latest premium tablet, and even cheaper than its Black Friday price. That makes it one of the best iPad deals of the year.

11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $719 @ Amazon

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. View Deal

Whether you're buying for yourself or a loved one, the iPad Pro 2022 offers some of the best performance for a tablet on the market.

If you already own the iPad Pro 2021, the only major update this time around is the new M2 processor. The difference in performance between the M1 chip of the 2021 iPad Pro and and the M2 isn't huge, so we don't recommend making the upgrade unless you're desperate to get the latest and greatest iPad.

But if you're new to the iPad Pro line, the performance of the M2 chip is incredible. The iPad Pro 2022 is built for heavy-duty tasks like gaming or video editing, and it never broke a sweat during our testing. Everyday tasks like browsing and streaming also run at a great clip.

Battery life is excellent, too. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2022 we tested lasted 10 hours and 39 minutes, almost a full day of use.

Love to draw and take notes on your iPad? You'll probably appreciate the new Apple Pencil Hover feature. The iPad Pro can detect the tip of the Apple Pencil above the screen and show you a preview of the mark you're about to make. Specific apps also offer different Apple Pencil Hover features, such as previewing color mixes in Procreate or photo filters in Pixelmator Pro.

This is one of the best iPad deals around right now.