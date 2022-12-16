ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 22

WTFer
3d ago

I feel like I’m not part of this country anymore. The divide has becoming greater every day . Between common sense and the far far far left turn this country has taken. It’s not a racist thing. It’s not a gay or straight thing. It’s a common sense thing.

Reply
8
Paul Bongiovanni
3d ago

Biggest scam, reparations.If you really want to do the right thing and do reparations then beg Jesus for foregiveness and let Him repair you spiritually. For we all have sinned and have come short of the glory of God. We are all sinners. If you are looking for one group of people to be held accountable for the actions of another then go back to the beginning. For it was the fall of Adam and Eve that has placed all mankind under the burden of sin and its consequences. And it was the second Adam, Jesus Christ, who took reparations for our fallen state and has offered a way for redemption. But you have to ask Jesus and realize that you are unworthy in and of yourself. And that Jesus' salvation is a gift that you cannot obtain on your own.

Reply
4
DevilDog87
3d ago

reparations aren't owed...put your handout somewhere else

Reply
12
