Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police ID man killed in Dougherty Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) were called to a fatal shooting, Monday (December 19) morning around 9:30 a.m. According to BRPD Detectives, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Timothy Stewart. BRPD says the deadly incident unfolded at 2879 Dougherty Drive where police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard on Monday, December 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Timothy Chapman was killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. Detectives think this deadly shooting is a case of an armed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 male killed in shooting off Florida Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off of Florida Boulevard at an apartment complex that occurred on Monday, December 19 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD states they received a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 10550 block of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in North Baton Rouge area shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was injured in a shooting within the 600-700 block of North 35th Street Monday (December 19) afternoon around 2:30 p.m., capital area officials say. According to first responders who were called to the scene, the wounded man was rushed to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

One of eight suspects in armed robbery transferred to Assumption Parish

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the booking of an 18-year-old man on armed robbery charges after he was previously arrested in Jefferson Parish on a weapons charge related to the investigation. Norman Daniel Escalate-Guidel of Terrytown has been accused of entering the Cane Row truck stop and casino on...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Baton Rouge authorities search for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a victim at gunpoint early Sunday (December 18) morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the incident occurred in the 7900 block of Essen Park Avenue,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East

MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Miss. was killed while driving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East. The deadly accident took place around 8 p.m. in Iberville Parish. The 2009 International Prostar 113 was the only vehicle involved in this accident near milepost 136. LSP said that...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested on drug charges near Belle Rose

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Paincourtville man on felony drug charges in connection with a traffic stop on Hwy. 1 near Belle Rose, south of Donaldsonville. According to deputies, 41-year-old Cory Michael Gros reportedly was observed committing a traffic violation. His vehicle allegedly continued for...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

