Bold & Beautiful’s Next Move for Taylor Is as Obvious as It Is Exciting — Here’s Why
The end of “Tridge” hints at a thrilling new beginning for our favorite world-renowned psychiatrist. Over the millennia, we have oftentimes crossed our fingers and hoped against hope that The Bold and the Beautiful would finally let Taylor get her man. Not because Ridge was especially good for or to her, though (he wasn’t); she just wanted him so badly, and we adored her so much, that we wanted her to have him.
‘The Collaboration’ Review: Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope Play Art-World Icons on Broadway
Caesar meets Cleopatra, Stalin meets Roosevelt, Marilyn Monroe meets the Kennedy brothers: Consequential connections all. So, too, is the meeting and eventual partnership arranged by savvy New York gallery owner Bruno Bischofberger (a fine, stolid Erik Jensen) of two popular painters who dominated the 1970s and ’80s art scene: Andy Warhol (Paul Bettany) and Jean-Michel Basquiat (Jeremy Pope). They might have been professional rivals or friendly enemies, but in “The Collaboration” by Anthony McCarten (“I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “The Theory of Everything”), the two artists are articulate and unpredictable individualists. With director Kwame Kwei-Armah at the helm of this Young Vic production, the acting is nothing if not eye-catching.
Brendan Fraser to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale” follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). So far, Fraser has scored the TIFF Tribute Award for performance, along with Golden Globe, Gotham and Critics Choice Awards nominations for his role in the A24 drama.
Edie Falco Shot ‘Avatar 2’ So Long Ago She Thought It Already Got Released and Flopped: ‘It Hasn’t Come Out Yet?’
One of the more delightful surprises in “Avatar: The Way of Water” is when Edie Falco pops up as General Frances Ardmore, a new military commander on Pandora. Ardmore is on a mission to make Pandora hospitable for the human race, as Earth is dying and the human population will soon need a new permanent home. Falco was not prominently featured in any marketing materials, so you’d be forgiven for not knowing the four-time Emmy winner plays a crucial supporting role in the “Avatar” franchise. Falco herself didn’t even know the movie’s release plans.
‘A Celebrity in the Land of Celebrities’: Remembering P-22, L.A.’s Favorite Mountain Lion
P-22, the solitary male mountain lion who became a local legend after taking up residence in Los Angeles‘ Griffith Park a decade ago, was euthanized on Saturday due to severe injuries and health problems. The cat, 12 or 13 years old — elderly for a mountain lion — was mourned by Angelenos as a symbol of wildlife conservation amid urban sprawl.
‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Thriller
“Oppenheimer” documents the life and ethically questionable accolades of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research effort centered around the creation of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942-1946, and he was director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were physically assembled.
‘Snowfall’ Final Season Set for February Premiere on FX (TV News Roundup)
The sixth and final season of “Snowfall” will return Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, and stream the next day on Hulu, the network announced. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season. The final season kicks off during October 1986,...
