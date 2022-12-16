Read full article on original website
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
Montana Senator Talks Cold Weather, Energy, and the Border
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Senator Steve Daines called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday morning and commiserated about the record-cold temperatures headed this way, while sharing a story about the energy policies in Great Britain and Europe. Shivering in London's where it's 53 Degrees. “A colleague in...
Holiday Horror: What It’s Like Last-Minute Shopping in Missoula
To quote the legendary Britney Spears "whoops, I did it again" not in a flirtatious way, but in a self-deprecating-and-anxious-as-hell sort of way. I've only had 30 Christmases so far, but it feels like I'm last-minute shopping for the millionth time. Oh well. The emergency trips to stores all across town have become another holiday tradition for me, and I've grown some fondness for it. From a seasoned veteran, here's what it's like last-minute shopping in Missoula.
Missoula Googled This The Most Nationally
Apparently Missoula is really interested in Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, we Googled it more than anywhere else in the country we nearly Googled it more than anywhere else in the country. Today I found out about Google's Local Year in Search, which is kind of like Spotify Wrapped, in...
Alarming New Data Suggests We Have A Big Problem Here In Montana.
As our population ages and our workforce decreases, we are beginning to see several shifts in our society and some of them are not good. A popular term that is often used by the younger generation these days for those of a certain age is "boomer". Of course, this isn't new, it is short for "baby boomers", which are a huge part of the American population.
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
Is Driving Without a Front License Plate Illegal in Montana?
Is driving without a front license plate illegal in Montana? Here's what Montana law says about it. I've noticed quite a few cars in Montana without front license plates, so I decided to do some research and figure out if it's legal or not. Is it Illegal to Drive Without...
Under Appeal: Montana High School Football Co-Op to be Dissolved
Small-town Montana high school football rivalries can get pretty intense. And not just among players. Then the towns and school enrollments get smaller. And smaller. And eventually neighboring schools, while not always neighborly and not always that neighboring, need to merge and coexist if they want to have a football program at all.
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana
Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
Habitat for Humanity Receives Gift of Land for 100 New Homes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Monday, Habitat for Humanity received a major gift of land in Missoula that could possibly mean up to 100 new affordable homes for qualifying families. KGVO News spoke with Habitat’s Executive Director and City Councilor Heather Harp about the historic gift of land for...
How Much Do You Have to Make in Montana to be Considered Middle Class?
What does middle class even mean these days for Montanans?. I pondered this question after looking at utility bill, internet bill, and rent. It seems the price of gas to heat my home has definitely gone up. Don’t even get me started on food. According to PEW, about half the U.S. population is considered to be middle class.
Montana Ranks 2nd Worst in USA in Protecting Elders from Abuse
According to the National Council on Aging, around 5 million Americans over the age of 60 are abused in some form every year. Much of the abuse actually also comes from family members, but it can come from medical staff and other caretakers as well. There's lots of laws in place to prevent elder abuse, however, it seems that Montana doesn't do a great job in treating elder abuse seriously. A new study has even ranked Montana as being one of the worst states in the nation in this regard.
How To Throw a Holiday Party Montana Style
If there's two things Montana loves, it's the holidays and parties. A "white Christmas" isn't so much a dream around here, more like a near-certainty. The snowy weather is the perfect backdrop for our Yuletide fun, making soirees with friends and family more cozy and festive. Here's how to throw your holiday party Montana style:
Favorite Missoula Gym For Sale. Please Don’t Change A Thing
One of Missoula's favorite gyms has been put on the market for sale. Here are the details. When I first moved to Missoula around 2004 one of the first things I did was search out a local, affordable gym. Something clean, close, and had late hours. I was extremely pleased when I found Gold's Gym. It was conveniently located right off Reserve street, only minutes away from my work. They had an incredible promotion going on at the time. I signed up with no contract, extra fees, or high-pressure sales for $20 a month. Yes, $20 a month. I held that membership for over 10 years before moving and my price never changed. Then when I moved back, they gave me back the exact same deal. That's unheard of. The real sale for me was they were open 24 hours. I like working out when it's empty, late at night, and all the machines and weight racks are open.
Man Threatens People With a Gun at the Missoula Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of a male with a handgun threatening people at the Johnson Street Shelter. Shelter staff relayed information from other residents that a male with a red bandana had brandished...
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
More Snow Coming for Missoula on Top of 48 Inches Now
Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
Graduates, Basketball, Ugly Sweaters This Weekend at U of Montana
As goes the University of Montana's schedule, so goes my schedule this weekend! Two commitments for sure. Don't know about the sweater. My coworker, Peter Christian, and I once again have the honor of reading the names of graduating University of Montana students who are participating in the Fall Commencement ceremony, as they come up on the stage to receive their diplomas.
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
