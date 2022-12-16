Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Move for Taylor Is as Obvious as It Is Exciting — Here’s Why
The end of “Tridge” hints at a thrilling new beginning for our favorite world-renowned psychiatrist. Over the millennia, we have oftentimes crossed our fingers and hoped against hope that The Bold and the Beautiful would finally let Taylor get her man. Not because Ridge was especially good for or to her, though (he wasn’t); she just wanted him so badly, and we adored her so much, that we wanted her to have him.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
Justin Bieber blasts H&M for 'trash' clothing line
Singer Justin Bieber is slamming retailer H&M for releasing a new clothing line, which features his name and image, telling fans it is "trash" and "don't buy it."
SFGate
‘A Celebrity in the Land of Celebrities’: Remembering P-22, L.A.’s Favorite Mountain Lion
P-22, the solitary male mountain lion who became a local legend after taking up residence in Los Angeles‘ Griffith Park a decade ago, was euthanized on Saturday due to severe injuries and health problems. The cat, 12 or 13 years old — elderly for a mountain lion — was mourned by Angelenos as a symbol of wildlife conservation amid urban sprawl.
As Someone Who Cooks For A Living, I Tried 100+ Recipes In 2022 — These Were The 18 I Made On Repeat
I keep a detailed record of every single new recipe I try each calendar year and I rate them accordingly. This year, I tried 122 new recipes — and these 18 were the ones I loved most.
SFGate
Austin Butler and the SNL Cast Serenade Cecily Strong With Elvis’ ‘Blue Christmas’
Just prior to tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the show’s Instagram account announced that it would be the final episode to feature celebrated cast member Cecily Strong, one of the show’s last remaining veterans. Over the course of her 11-year run, Strong would prove to be...
SFGate
Elon Musk Says He’ll Step Down as Twitter CEO Once He Finds ‘Someone Foolish Enough to Take the Job’
“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk tweeted Tuesday. Even though he will ostensibly relinquish the throne, Musk will continue to wield total control over Twitter, the social network he acquired in a debt-laden $44 billion deal. Musk had previously said he planned to eventually hire a permanent CEO for Twitter.
SFGate
Elon Musk Says He ‘Will Resign’ As Twitter CEO
Elon Musk’s monthslong reign as Twitter CEO has been a rollercoaster ride of unpredictability, but it will soon come to an end. The man who officially bought the platform for $44 billion in October, tweeted Tuesday that he’ll be honoring a Twitter poll he posed on Sunday, Dec. 18 where he asked the Twitterverse: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” But there’s a caveat.
