iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Next Move for Taylor Is as Obvious as It Is Exciting — Here’s Why

The end of “Tridge” hints at a thrilling new beginning for our favorite world-renowned psychiatrist. Over the millennia, we have oftentimes crossed our fingers and hoped against hope that The Bold and the Beautiful would finally let Taylor get her man. Not because Ridge was especially good for or to her, though (he wasn’t); she just wanted him so badly, and we adored her so much, that we wanted her to have him.
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023

For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
SFGate

Elon Musk Says He’ll Step Down as Twitter CEO Once He Finds ‘Someone Foolish Enough to Take the Job’

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk tweeted Tuesday. Even though he will ostensibly relinquish the throne, Musk will continue to wield total control over Twitter, the social network he acquired in a debt-laden $44 billion deal. Musk had previously said he planned to eventually hire a permanent CEO for Twitter.
SFGate

Elon Musk Says He ‘Will Resign’ As Twitter CEO

Elon Musk’s monthslong reign as Twitter CEO has been a rollercoaster ride of unpredictability, but it will soon come to an end. The man who officially bought the platform for $44 billion in October, tweeted Tuesday that he’ll be honoring a Twitter poll he posed on Sunday, Dec. 18 where he asked the Twitterverse: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” But there’s a caveat.

