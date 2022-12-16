ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Mother Thankful To Tulsa Doctors For Saving Her Baby's Life

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTrna_0jlRhzP800

A pregnant woman was told her daughter she was carrying would likely die, but she defied the odds. She is now spending Christmas with the best gift of all; a healthy and happy baby girl.

Casey Chitwood came to Hillcrest hoping doctors could save her baby's life. She didn't know they would end up saving her life too.

She said she's forever grateful she decided to get a second opinion.

The Chitwood family was thrilled to find out they were pregnant with their second child, but Casey Chitwood didn't expect she'd face a lifetime of trials in the next two years.

"At her 20-week ultrasound, we found out that she had a slew of anomalies such as a diaphragmatic hernia, missing vertebrae and a cleft lip," said Casey.

Casey started having extreme fatigue, bruising and vision issues during her third trimester.

"Basically, said it was probably the stress of carrying a baby who was going to be born to die," said Casey.

Casey decided to look at other treatment options, found the SILAS Program through Hillcrest, and hired a doula.

She said the night she was admitted, she got news she never expected; not about her baby, but about herself.

"Friday, they did a bone marrow biopsy. Monday, the oncologist came in to tell me I had acute leukemia," said Casey.

"We were able to provide a very unique multidisciplinary approach at Hillcrest that doesn't exist everywhere and I'm really proud of all the teams involved," said Dr. David Sandler, Director of the Heart Rhythm Service at Hillcrest.

Doctors told Casey she could have been days away from dying without a diagnosis, but they also gave her some good news... her baby was making progress.

"She took a week of chemo with me before she was born," said Casey.

Arden was born on June 14. "She fights for me, and I fight for her," said Casey.

Arden has had 5 surgeries and will need more, but she remains spunky and spirited. "Her liver, stomach a bowel were in her chest," said Casey.

Casey is on her fourth round of chemo with one more round to go.

"I didn't think of a first Thanksgiving, first Christmas. I was just thinking of having to put her in a casket," said Casey. "I'm thankful for her and I'm thankful to be here."

She takes it day by day and has learned to be grateful and give herself time to grieve.

"It's okay to be sad, but it's not okay to give up," said Casey.

Comments / 3

Angie Morris
3d ago

What a beautiful story to hear at Christmas time!! So happy for Casey and her baby Arden and pray for their healing and blessings from God!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjrh.com

Bixby baby arrives home from NICU after birth at 22 weeks

BIXBY, Okla. — The saying "Home for the Holidays" has an extra special ring for one Bixby family in 2022. The Holdens spent most of this year in Hillcrest Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when their son was born at just 22 weeks. It was a birth doctors said just a few years ago would not have even been possible.
BIXBY, OK
Stereogum

Lana Del Rey Put The Only Billboard For Her New Album In Cop Ex-Boyfriend’s City

Lana Del Rey is releasing her next album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. in March. She has chosen to promote it with one solitary billboard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This does not seem like a randomly made decision, and indeed it’s not. While calling attention to the billboard on her private @honeymoon Instagram account, LDR writes, “It’s personal.”
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Performing Random Acts Of Kindness

Some Tulsa Police officers are passing out gift cards, toys, and even turkeys this week as part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's annual random acts of kindness. The officers News On 6 spent time with Dec. 19 said their job is to serve and protect, and that getting to surprise someone with a gift of kindness is a bonus.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Emergency physician warns of the dangers of frostbite

TULSA, Okla. — The artic blast headed our way is not only uncomfortable, but it can actually be dangerous. On Tuesday, FOX23 spoke with an emergency physician to find out what to be on the lookout for, and how to protect yourself in cold weather when there’s a wind-chill factor.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

40-year-old Sapulpa man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A 40-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a crash that occurred Monday night in Tulsa County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. 97th West Ave. and W. 62nd St. S., about five miles northeast of Sapulpa.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash

Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy