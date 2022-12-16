Read full article on original website
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
wabi.tv
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
wabi.tv
Grayson’s gifts: ailing Winterport boy putting peers first this Christmas
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s helpers come in all shapes and sizes. In this case, a boy from Winterport is making sure children who have to spend Christmas at one Portland hospital still have presents to unwrap. Five-year-old Grayson Witham has a rare genetic disorder called autosomal recessive polycystic...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
wabi.tv
Season of giving continues in Maine as Cianbro celebrates 12 days of Christmas
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year when offices have holiday parties for employees to get together and celebrate. But at one local company, employees decided to skip the party and instead, use the money to help local charities. Cianbro is giving back to the community with...
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Dexter
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Dexter, a 3-year-old hound mix. For more information, click here.
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
wabi.tv
Holden PD celebrates 6th year of ‘25 Days of Kindness’
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department’s annual initiative to spread holiday cheer has been a success. The ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event is the department’s way of helping those in their community in a time of celebration, and great need. A majority of the...
wabi.tv
Maine woman turns addiction recovery journey into literary career
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine woman is sharing her story about the difficult road to recovery from substance abuse... Now a twice-published author, local Melody Rose Paul held a book signing for her newest release, ”Walking the Recovery Road: The Steps Taken”, at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Saturday.
wabi.tv
Amid holiday rush, keep in mind safe shopping practices
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With Christmas just a few days away, some of us are still rushing around to finish the last of our holiday shopping. The Bangor Police Department is reminding shoppers to slow down and keep some common-sense safety tips in mind. One bit of advice is making...
wabi.tv
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
WGME
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar
BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
wabi.tv
Newport first responders pay for customers’ Walmart bills
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport first responders provided a different kind of service to the community Monday night. Members of the Newport Fire and Police Departments paid for portions of dozens of customers’ bills at the Palmyra Walmart. The department chiefs estimate they provided almost $1,000 dollars’ worth of...
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
wabi.tv
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
wabi.tv
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
high-profile.com
Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer
Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
wabi.tv
99-year-old Bangor woman proving that it’s never too late to work toward your goals
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman is proving it’s never too late to work toward your goals. At 99 and a half years young, Mary Hunter is meeting with Literacy Volunteers of Bangor to improve her reading ability. Mary and her tutor, Robin, meet every week practicing reading...
wabi.tv
Surry Elementary School students are trying a new approach to giving this holiday season
SURRY, Maine (WABI) - One local elementary school is taking building blocks for fun and creativity and making them the building blocks of community. Students at Surry Elementary School are doing The Great Lego ReGifting Program this year to make sure more kids receive the gift of Legos this holiday season.
