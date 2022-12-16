ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
Furry Friends at 4: Dexter

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Dexter, a 3-year-old hound mix. For more information, click here.
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
Holden PD celebrates 6th year of ‘25 Days of Kindness’

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department’s annual initiative to spread holiday cheer has been a success. The ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event is the department’s way of helping those in their community in a time of celebration, and great need. A majority of the...
Maine woman turns addiction recovery journey into literary career

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine woman is sharing her story about the difficult road to recovery from substance abuse... Now a twice-published author, local Melody Rose Paul held a book signing for her newest release, ”Walking the Recovery Road: The Steps Taken”, at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Saturday.
Amid holiday rush, keep in mind safe shopping practices

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With Christmas just a few days away, some of us are still rushing around to finish the last of our holiday shopping. The Bangor Police Department is reminding shoppers to slow down and keep some common-sense safety tips in mind. One bit of advice is making...
Waterville Area Soup Kitchen serves 700 meals per week

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville area soup kitchen serves 700 meals each week. It starts with a light breakfast at 8 am but most of the patrons stay for lunch that starts at 11:30 am. For some, it is their only hot meal for the day. “I see hungry...
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar

BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
Newport first responders pay for customers’ Walmart bills

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport first responders provided a different kind of service to the community Monday night. Members of the Newport Fire and Police Departments paid for portions of dozens of customers’ bills at the Palmyra Walmart. The department chiefs estimate they provided almost $1,000 dollars’ worth of...
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow

Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
Strong Storm System By Friday

Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer

Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night

Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
